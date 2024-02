Joseph Lynagh is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price and head of the Cash Management team. Mr. Lynagh manages the firm's taxable and municipal money market portfolios, the ultra short bond portfolio, and other cash investments. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Lynagh joined T. Rowe Price in 1990 and has worked in Fixed Income since 1994. Mr. Lynagh earned a B.S. and an M.S.F. from Loyola University Maryland. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.