Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of shorter-term investment-grade corporate and government securities, including mortgage-backed securities, municipal securities, money market securities and bank obligations, and securities of foreign issuers, including up to 10% of net assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. All of the securities purchased by the fund will be rated investment grade (i.e., rated in one of the four highest credit rating categories) at the time of purchase by at least one of the major credit rating agencies or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be investment-grade quality. The fund will not be required to sell a holding if it is later downgraded to a below investment-grade rating. While the fund may purchase an individual security with an effective maturity of up to five years, under normal conditions the fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will be 1.5 years or less.

Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.