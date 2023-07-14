Joe Fath is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is the portfolio manager and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Growth Stock Fund. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. Joe serves as a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Media & Telecommunications, Capital Opportunity and Mid-Cap Growth Funds. He joined the firm in 2002 as an analyst covering gaming, lodging, cruise lines, airlines, and air freight and logistics companies after serving as a summer intern for the firm in 2001. He was also the chief financial officer and cofounder of Broadform, Inc., a start-up educational/software company. In addition, Joe worked as director of operations analysis for Players International, a multi-jurisdictional gaming operator in the United States. He also was employed by Coopers & Lybrand as a senior associate in the Business Assurance and Financial Services Group. Joe graduated, with honors, with a B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned an M.B.A., with honors, in finance and entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Joe also has earned the Certified Public Accountant accreditation.