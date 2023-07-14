The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio of other T. Rowe Price stock and bond mutual funds that represent various asset classes and sectors. The fund’s allocation among T. Rowe Price mutual funds will change over time in relation to its target retirement date.

The fund is managed based on the specific retirement year (target date 2060) included in its name and assumes a retirement age of 65. The target date refers to the approximate year an investor in the fund would plan to retire and likely stop making new investments in the fund. The fund is primarily designed for an investor who anticipates retiring at or about the target date and who plans to withdraw the value of the account in the fund gradually after retirement. However, if an investor retires earlier or later than age 65, the fund may not be an appropriate investment even if the investor retires on or near the fund’s target date.

Over time, the allocation to asset classes and funds will change according to a predetermined “glide path” shown in the following chart (the left axis indicates the overall neutral allocation to stocks with the remainder of the allocation to bonds). The glide path represents the shifting of asset classes over time and shows how the fund’s asset mix becomes more conservative–both prior to and after retirement–as time elapses. This reflects the need for reduced market risks as retirement approaches and the need for lower portfolio volatility after retiring. Although the glide path is meant to dampen the fund’s potential volatility as retirement approaches, the fund is not designed for a lump sum redemption at the retirement date. The fund pursues an asset allocation strategy that promotes asset accumulation prior to retirement, but it is intended to also serve as a post-retirement investment vehicle with allocations designed to support an income stream made up of regular withdrawals throughout retirement along with some portfolio growth that exceeds inflation. After the target date, the fund is designed to balance longevity and inflation risks along with the need for some income, although it does not guarantee a particular level of income.

The glide path provides for a neutral allocation to stocks at the target date of 55%. The fund’s overall exposure to stocks will continue to decline until approximately 30 years after its target date, when its neutral allocations to stocks and bonds will remain unchanged. There are no maturity restrictions within the fund’s overall allocation to bonds, although the bond funds in which the fund invests may impose specific limits on maturity or credit quality. The allocations are referred to as “neutral” allocations because they are strategic and do not reflect any tactical decisions made by T. Rowe Price to overweight or underweight a particular asset class or sector based on its market outlook. The target allocations assigned to the broad asset classes (Stocks and Bonds), which reflect these tactical decisions resulting from market outlook, are not expected to vary from the neutral allocations set forth in the glide path by more than plus (+) or minus (-) five percent (5%). The target allocations and actual allocations may differ due to significant market movements or cash flows.

The following table illustrates how the portfolio is generally expected to be allocated between the asset classes and the underlying T. Rowe Price mutual funds that are used to represent the broad asset classes and specific sectors. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. The fund’s overall allocation to stocks is represented by a diversified mix of U.S. and international stock funds that employ both growth and value investment approaches and consist of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The fund’s overall allocation to bonds is represented by a “core” fixed income component designed to have lower overall volatility and a “diversifying” fixed income component designed to respond to a variety of market conditions and improve risk adjusted returns. The information in the table represents the neutral allocations for the fund as of October 1, 2022. The fund’s shareholder reports set forth its actual allocations between stock funds and bond funds and to the individual T. Rowe Price mutual funds. T. Rowe Price may periodically rebalance or modify the asset mix of the underlying funds and change the underlying fund investments.