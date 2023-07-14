Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.6%
1 yr return
-20.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-14.6%
Net Assets
$1.58 B
Holdings in Top 10
55.6%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of real estate companies. The fund’s definition of real estate companies is broad and includes those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, or commit at least 50% of their assets to, real estate activities. The fund is likely to maintain a significant portion of assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs pool money to invest in properties (equity REITs) or mortgages (mortgage REITs). The fund generally invests in equity REITs. The fund defines the real estate industry broadly. It includes (but is not limited to) the following:
·REITs;
·real estate operating companies;
·brokers, developers, and builders of residential, commercial, and industrial properties;
·property management firms;
·finance, mortgage, and mortgage servicing firms;
·construction supply and equipment manufacturing companies; and
·firms dependent on real estate holdings for revenues and profits, including lodging, leisure, timber, mining, and agriculture companies.
The fund will not own real estate directly and will have no restrictions on the size of companies selected for investment. Up to 20% of the fund’s total assets may be invested in companies that either derive a substantial portion of revenues or profits from servicing real estate firms, or that are unrelated to the real estate business.
Stock selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that generally seeks to identify high-quality companies with both good appreciation prospects and income-producing potential. Factors considered by the portfolio manager in selecting real estate companies include one or more of the following: relative valuation; free cash flow; undervalued assets; quality and experience of management; type of real estate owned; and the nature of a company’s real estate activities.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, including REITs, the fund may also invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.
|Period
|TRREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|54.51%
|1 Yr
|-20.9%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|94.96%
|3 Yr
|-14.0%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|99.62%
|5 Yr
|-14.6%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|93.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|90.58%
|2021
|12.5%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|69.74%
|2020
|-14.7%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|99.60%
|2019
|0.9%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|92.62%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|75.22%
|Period
|TRREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|50.90%
|1 Yr
|-20.9%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|94.96%
|3 Yr
|-14.0%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|99.62%
|5 Yr
|-14.6%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|97.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|90.58%
|2021
|12.5%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|69.74%
|2020
|-14.7%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|99.60%
|2019
|0.9%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|92.62%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|86.09%
|TRREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRREX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.58 B
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|23.51%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|20
|642
|56.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|959 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|21.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.64%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|16.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRREX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.45%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|32.03%
|Cash
|0.55%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|65.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|49.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|52.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|40.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|48.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRREX % Rank
|Real Estate
|98.75%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|54.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.25%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|23.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|37.22%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|51.50%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|40.60%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|37.22%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|47.37%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|36.84%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|42.11%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|36.09%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|40.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRREX % Rank
|US
|99.45%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|22.78%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|64.06%
|TRREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|79.14%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|25.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.14%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|68.00%
|TRREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|TRREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|58.82%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|18.70%
|TRREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRREX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.81%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|57.80%
|TRREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|TRREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRREX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.08%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|44.96%
|TRREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2021
|$2.850
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2011
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2008
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2007
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2007
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2006
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2006
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2006
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2005
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2005
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2005
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2005
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2004
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2004
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2004
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2004
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2003
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2003
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2003
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2003
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2002
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2002
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2002
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2001
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2001
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2001
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2001
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2000
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2000
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2000
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2000
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1999
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1999
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 1999
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 1999
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1998
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1998
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 1998
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 1998
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Nina Jones is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. She is a portfolio manager and analyst in the Equity Division. She is president of the Global Real Estate Fund and chairman of the fund's Investment Advisory Committee. Nina is a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Real Estate, Equity Income, Growth & Income, Financial Services, Small-Cap Value, Mid-Cap Value, Real Assets, and Capital Appreciation Funds. She is also an Investment Advisory Committee member of the Institutional Large-Cap Value Fund. Nina joined the firm in 2008 after serving as a summer intern in 2007, following payroll processor companies in the business services sector. Prior to joining the firm, Nina was a senior associate in audit and risk advisory for KPMG LLP. She holds dual B.S. degrees in accounting and finance from the University of Maryland, magna cum laude, and earned an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, graduating with honors. Nina is also a certified public accountant.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...