Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.2%
1 yr return
14.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$29.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.7%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of mid-cap companies whose earnings T. Rowe Price expects to grow at a faster rate than the average company.
The fund defines mid-cap companies as those whose market capitalization (number of shares outstanding multiplied by share price) falls within the range of either the S&P MidCap 400® Index or the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization ranges for the S&P MidCap 400® Index and the Russell Midcap® Growth Index were approximately $1.74 billion to $33.68 billion, and $1.22 billion to $58.76 billion, respectively. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the S&P and Russell indices changes over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it holds just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside these index ranges.
As “growth” investors, the fund’s manager believes that when a company’s earnings grow faster than both inflation and the overall economy, the market will eventually reward it with a higher stock price.
In selecting investments, we generally favor companies with one or more of the following:
·proven products or services;
·a record of above-average earnings growth;
·demonstrated potential to sustain earnings growth;
·connection to an industry experiencing increasing demand; or
·stock prices that appear to undervalue their growth prospects.
The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.
|Period
|TRQZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.2%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|60.00%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|46.82%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|27.17%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|53.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|18.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRQZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|12.81%
|2021
|1.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|33.70%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TRQZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.2%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|57.88%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|43.99%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|27.27%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|51.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|17.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRQZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|12.99%
|2021
|1.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|33.70%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|TRQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRQZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29.6 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|1.94%
|Number of Holdings
|136
|20
|3702
|15.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.47 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|1.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.66%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|55.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRQZX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.95%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|89.26%
|Cash
|5.04%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|8.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|90.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|89.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|90.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|90.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRQZX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.28%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|9.68%
|Technology
|24.00%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|79.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.16%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|13.73%
|Industrials
|16.35%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|33.45%
|Financial Services
|6.21%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|52.82%
|Consumer Defense
|3.29%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|27.46%
|Basic Materials
|3.13%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|32.92%
|Communication Services
|2.66%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|55.99%
|Real Estate
|0.93%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|75.70%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|93.84%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|95.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRQZX % Rank
|US
|92.32%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|67.78%
|Non US
|2.63%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|57.39%
|TRQZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|91.77%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|22.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|TRQZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRQZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRQZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.90%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|13.53%
|TRQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRQZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.29%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|91.90%
|TRQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TRQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRQZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.45%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|7.86%
|TRQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 1992
29.94
29.9%
Brian W. H. Berghuis is a member of T. Rowe Price's U.S. Equity Steering Committee and the lead portfolio manager for the firm's U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy. Mr. Berghuis has 25 years of investment experience, 23 of which have been at T. Rowe Price. He started at the firm in 1985 as an analyst following the retail sector. He initially became lead portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy in 1992 and oversaw a significant expansion of the firm's capabilities in this strategy. In 2003, he was named to the U.S. Equity Steering Committee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...