Trending ETFs

TRPTX (Mutual Fund)

TRPTX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Retirement Balanced I Fund

TRPTX | Fund

$11.16

$527 M

2.04%

$0.23

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$527 M

Holdings in Top 10

76.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Retirement Balanced I Fund

TRPTX | Fund

$11.16

$527 M

2.04%

$0.23

0.35%

TRPTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Retirement Balanced I Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wyatt Lee

Fund Description

The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio of other T. Rowe Price stock and bond mutual funds that represent various asset classes and sectors. The fund is intended for retired investors who seek income and relative stability from bonds along with some capital appreciation potential from stocks. The fund’s “neutral allocations,” which are what T. Rowe Price considers broadly appropriate for investors during their retirement years, are 40% stock funds and 60% bond funds.

These allocations are intended to reflect the need for reduced market risks, lower portfolio volatility, and an income stream throughout retirement. Although the fund is designed for investors already in retirement, you should be aware that it does not decrease its equity holdings and become increasingly conservative over time. As such, you may want to consider a more conservative or more aggressive approach depending on your age and specific stage of retirement. The fund is designed to be part of an investor’s overall retirement strategy, but is not intended as a complete solution to an investor’s retirement needs. While the overall asset mix generally remains consistent over time, tactical decisions may be made by T. Rowe Price to overweight or underweight a particular asset class or sector based on its market outlook. The target allocations assigned to the broad asset classes (Stocks and Bonds), which reflect these tactical decisions resulting from market outlook, are not expected to vary from the neutral allocations by more than plus (+) or minus (-) five percent (5%).

The following table illustrates how the portfolio is generally expected to be allocated between the asset classes and the underlying T. Rowe Price mutual funds that are used to represent the broad asset classes and specific sectors. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. The fund’s overall allocation to stocks is represented by a diversified mix of U.S. and international stock funds that employ both growth and value investment approaches and consist of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The fund’s overall allocation to bonds is represented by a “core” fixed income component designed to have lower overall volatility and a “diversifying” fixed income component designed to respond to a variety of market conditions and improve risk adjusted returns. The information in the table represents the neutral allocations for the fund. The target allocations and actual allocations may differ. The fund’s shareholder reports set forth its actual allocations between stock funds and bond funds and to the individual T. Rowe Price mutual funds. T. Rowe Price may periodically rebalance or modify the asset mix of the underlying funds and change the underlying fund investments.

Retirement Balanced I Fund—I Class

Asset Class

Sector(s)

Neutral Allocation

Underlying Fund(s)

Stocks

40.00

%

Inflation Focused Stocks

2.00

%

Real Assets

International Developed Market Stocks

9.69

International Stock,

International Value Equity, and/or

Overseas Stock

International Emerging Market Stocks

1.71

Emerging Markets Discovery Stock and/or

Emerging Markets Stock

U.S. Large-Cap Stocks

21.28

Equity Index 500,

Growth Stock,

U.S. Equity Research,

U.S. Large-Cap Core, and/or

Value

U.S. Mid-Cap Stocks

2.66

Mid-Cap Growth,

Mid-Cap Index, and/or

Mid-Cap Value

U.S. Small-Cap Stocks

2.66

New Horizons,

Small-Cap Index,

Small-Cap Stock, and/or

Small-Cap Value

Bonds

60.00

Core Fixed Income

28.00

Dynamic Global Bond,

International Bond (USD Hedged), and/or

New Income

Diversifying Fixed Income

32.00

Emerging Markets Bond,

Floating Rate,

High Yield,

Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond,

U.S. Treasury Long-Term Index, and/or

U.S. Treasury Money
Read More

TRPTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRPTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -8.1% 18.8% 20.77%
1 Yr -1.2% -10.0% 54.2% 80.59%
3 Yr -2.1%* -6.8% 9.7% 47.72%
5 Yr -0.4%* -6.5% 6.1% 31.63%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRPTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -35.0% 33.6% 77.12%
2021 1.4% -5.9% 7.0% 40.75%
2020 2.3% -3.6% 12.1% 15.84%
2019 2.8% -2.5% 5.1% 18.18%
2018 -1.5% -4.8% -0.6% 21.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRPTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -11.0% 18.8% 20.77%
1 Yr -1.2% -10.0% 54.2% 79.23%
3 Yr -2.1%* -6.8% 9.7% 47.47%
5 Yr -0.4%* -6.5% 7.5% 39.23%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRPTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -35.0% 33.6% 77.12%
2021 1.4% -5.9% 14.7% 40.75%
2020 2.3% -3.6% 12.1% 15.84%
2019 2.8% -2.5% 5.1% 20.96%
2018 -1.5% -4.8% -0.4% 65.27%

NAV & Total Return History

TRPTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRPTX Category Low Category High TRPTX % Rank
Net Assets 527 M 130 K 62.8 B 49.55%
Number of Holdings 27 3 25236 52.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 414 M 125 K 11 B 40.36%
Weighting of Top 10 76.73% 6.3% 100.0% 48.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Ltd Dur Infl Focus Bd Z 21.14%
  2. T. Rowe Price New Income Z 16.16%
  3. T. Rowe Price Value Z 7.17%
  4. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Z 5.93%
  5. T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Z 5.89%
  6. T. Rowe Price Intl Bd (USD Hdgd) Z 5.65%
  7. T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Z 4.28%
  8. T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Z 3.87%
  9. T. Rowe Price High Yield Z 3.58%
  10. T. Rowe Price International Value Eq Z 3.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRPTX % Rank
Bonds 		55.45% 11.31% 89.41% 34.39%
Stocks 		37.79% 3.48% 51.81% 53.85%
Cash 		6.27% -35.68% 69.40% 37.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.34% 0.00% 71.77% 87.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.12% 0.00% 21.95% 53.51%
Other 		0.03% -4.68% 21.77% 56.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRPTX % Rank
Technology 		19.54% 0.22% 27.92% 31.28%
Financial Services 		14.54% 0.00% 83.50% 53.65%
Healthcare 		13.42% 0.00% 24.25% 42.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.71% 0.00% 14.20% 2.28%
Industrials 		9.91% 0.14% 17.90% 56.85%
Communication Services 		9.79% 0.00% 11.11% 3.42%
Basic Materials 		5.00% 0.00% 32.82% 21.00%
Consumer Defense 		4.93% 0.00% 51.19% 89.95%
Real Estate 		4.23% 0.00% 43.16% 62.10%
Utilities 		3.36% 0.00% 48.33% 48.17%
Energy 		2.57% 0.00% 62.93% 89.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRPTX % Rank
US 		25.30% 3.48% 51.08% 55.56%
Non US 		12.49% 0.00% 25.18% 24.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRPTX % Rank
Government 		55.19% 0.00% 94.29% 3.85%
Corporate 		19.25% 0.00% 96.66% 90.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		15.07% 0.15% 71.66% 22.22%
Securitized 		10.25% 0.00% 52.08% 75.28%
Municipal 		0.23% 0.00% 99.85% 56.24%
Derivative 		0.02% 0.00% 27.44% 58.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRPTX % Rank
US 		41.05% 9.98% 83.14% 66.89%
Non US 		14.40% 0.00% 30.21% 15.42%

TRPTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRPTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.01% 13.45% 77.40%
Management Fee 0.34% 0.00% 1.25% 59.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.70%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.70% 77.06%

Sales Fees

TRPTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRPTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRPTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.10% 2.00% 380.00% 65.12%

TRPTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRPTX Category Low Category High TRPTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.04% 0.00% 6.08% 10.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRPTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRPTX Category Low Category High TRPTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.26% -1.22% 6.83% 75.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRPTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRPTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wyatt Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Wyatt Lee, CFA is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at T. Rowe Price. Mr. Lee became chairman of the committee in 2011. He joined the Firm in 1999 and his investment experience dates from 1997.

Kimberly DeDominicis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Ms. DeDominicis originally joined T. Rowe Price in 1998 and returned to the Firm in 2003. Her investment experience dates from 1999. Ms. DeDominicis has served as an associate portfolio manager for the target date strategies during the past five years.

Andrew Jacobs van Merlen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Andrew Jacobs van Merlen is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group. Mr. Jacobs van Merlen earned a BS in finance from the University of Maryland and an MBA in sustainable business from the University of Cambridge. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

