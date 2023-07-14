The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio of other T. Rowe Price stock and bond mutual funds that represent various asset classes and sectors. The fund is intended for retired investors who seek income and relative stability from bonds along with some capital appreciation potential from stocks. The fund’s “neutral allocations,” which are what T. Rowe Price considers broadly appropriate for investors during their retirement years, are 40% stock funds and 60% bond funds.

These allocations are intended to reflect the need for reduced market risks, lower portfolio volatility, and an income stream throughout retirement. Although the fund is designed for investors already in retirement, you should be aware that it does not decrease its equity holdings and become increasingly conservative over time. As such, you may want to consider a more conservative or more aggressive approach depending on your age and specific stage of retirement. The fund is designed to be part of an investor’s overall retirement strategy, but is not intended as a complete solution to an investor’s retirement needs. While the overall asset mix generally remains consistent over time, tactical decisions may be made by T. Rowe Price to overweight or underweight a particular asset class or sector based on its market outlook. The target allocations assigned to the broad asset classes (Stocks and Bonds), which reflect these tactical decisions resulting from market outlook, are not expected to vary from the neutral allocations by more than plus (+) or minus (-) five percent (5%).

The following table illustrates how the portfolio is generally expected to be allocated between the asset classes and the underlying T. Rowe Price mutual funds that are used to represent the broad asset classes and specific sectors. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. The fund’s overall allocation to stocks is represented by a diversified mix of U.S. and international stock funds that employ both growth and value investment approaches and consist of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The fund’s overall allocation to bonds is represented by a “core” fixed income component designed to have lower overall volatility and a “diversifying” fixed income component designed to respond to a variety of market conditions and improve risk adjusted returns. The information in the table represents the neutral allocations for the fund. The target allocations and actual allocations may differ. The fund’s shareholder reports set forth its actual allocations between stock funds and bond funds and to the individual T. Rowe Price mutual funds. T. Rowe Price may periodically rebalance or modify the asset mix of the underlying funds and change the underlying fund investments.