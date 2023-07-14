Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
6.2%
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$527 M
Holdings in Top 10
76.7%
Expense Ratio 0.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.10%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio of other T. Rowe Price stock and bond mutual funds that represent various asset classes and sectors. The fund is intended for retired investors who seek income and relative stability from bonds along with some capital appreciation potential from stocks. The fund’s “neutral allocations,” which are what T. Rowe Price considers broadly appropriate for investors during their retirement years, are 40% stock funds and 60% bond funds.
These allocations are intended to reflect the need for reduced market risks, lower portfolio volatility, and an income stream throughout retirement. Although the fund is designed for investors already in retirement, you should be aware that it does not decrease its equity holdings and become increasingly conservative over time. As such, you may want to consider a more conservative or more aggressive approach depending on your age and specific stage of retirement. The fund is designed to be part of an investor’s overall retirement strategy, but is not intended as a complete solution to an investor’s retirement needs. While the overall asset mix generally remains consistent over time, tactical decisions may be made by T. Rowe Price to overweight or underweight a particular asset class or sector based on its market outlook. The target allocations assigned to the broad asset classes (Stocks and Bonds), which reflect these tactical decisions resulting from market outlook, are not expected to vary from the neutral allocations by more than plus (+) or minus (-) five percent (5%).
The following table illustrates how the portfolio is generally expected to be allocated between the asset classes and the underlying T. Rowe Price mutual funds that are used to represent the broad asset classes and specific sectors. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. The fund’s overall allocation to stocks is represented by a diversified mix of U.S. and international stock funds that employ both growth and value investment approaches and consist of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The fund’s overall allocation to bonds is represented by a “core” fixed income component designed to have lower overall volatility and a “diversifying” fixed income component designed to respond to a variety of market conditions and improve risk adjusted returns. The information in the table represents the neutral allocations for the fund. The target allocations and actual allocations may differ. The fund’s shareholder reports set forth its actual allocations between stock funds and bond funds and to the individual T. Rowe Price mutual funds. T. Rowe Price may periodically rebalance or modify the asset mix of the underlying funds and change the underlying fund investments.
Retirement Balanced I Fund—I Class
|
Asset Class
|
Sector(s)
|
Neutral Allocation
|
Underlying Fund(s)
|
Stocks
|
40.00
|
%
|
Inflation Focused Stocks
|
2.00
|
%
|
Real Assets
|
International Developed Market Stocks
|
9.69
|
International Stock,
|
International Value Equity, and/or
|
Overseas Stock
|
International Emerging Market Stocks
|
1.71
|
Emerging Markets Discovery Stock and/or
|
Emerging Markets Stock
|
U.S. Large-Cap Stocks
|
21.28
|
Equity Index 500,
|
Growth Stock,
|
U.S. Equity Research,
|
U.S. Large-Cap Core, and/or
|
Value
|
U.S. Mid-Cap Stocks
|
2.66
|
Mid-Cap Growth,
|
Mid-Cap Index, and/or
|
Mid-Cap Value
|
U.S. Small-Cap Stocks
|
2.66
|
New Horizons,
|
Small-Cap Index,
|
Small-Cap Stock, and/or
|
Small-Cap Value
|
Bonds
|
60.00
|
Core Fixed Income
|
28.00
|
Dynamic Global Bond,
|
International Bond (USD Hedged), and/or
|
New Income
|
Diversifying Fixed Income
|
32.00
|
Emerging Markets Bond,
|
Floating Rate,
|
High Yield,
|
Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond,
|
U.S. Treasury Long-Term Index, and/or
|
U.S. Treasury Money
|Period
|TRPTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|20.77%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|80.59%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-6.8%
|9.7%
|47.72%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-6.5%
|6.1%
|31.63%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.5%
|5.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRPTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|77.12%
|2021
|1.4%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|40.75%
|2020
|2.3%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|15.84%
|2019
|2.8%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|18.18%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|21.93%
|Period
|TRPTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|20.77%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|79.23%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-6.8%
|9.7%
|47.47%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-6.5%
|7.5%
|39.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.5%
|6.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRPTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|77.12%
|2021
|1.4%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|40.75%
|2020
|2.3%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|15.84%
|2019
|2.8%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|20.96%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|65.27%
|TRPTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRPTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|527 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|49.55%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|3
|25236
|52.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|414 M
|125 K
|11 B
|40.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|76.73%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|48.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRPTX % Rank
|Bonds
|55.45%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|34.39%
|Stocks
|37.79%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|53.85%
|Cash
|6.27%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|37.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.34%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|87.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.12%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|53.51%
|Other
|0.03%
|-4.68%
|21.77%
|56.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRPTX % Rank
|Technology
|19.54%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|31.28%
|Financial Services
|14.54%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|53.65%
|Healthcare
|13.42%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|42.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.71%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|2.28%
|Industrials
|9.91%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|56.85%
|Communication Services
|9.79%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|3.42%
|Basic Materials
|5.00%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|21.00%
|Consumer Defense
|4.93%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|89.95%
|Real Estate
|4.23%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|62.10%
|Utilities
|3.36%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|48.17%
|Energy
|2.57%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|89.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRPTX % Rank
|US
|25.30%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|55.56%
|Non US
|12.49%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|24.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRPTX % Rank
|Government
|55.19%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|3.85%
|Corporate
|19.25%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|90.25%
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.07%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|22.22%
|Securitized
|10.25%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|75.28%
|Municipal
|0.23%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|56.24%
|Derivative
|0.02%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|58.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRPTX % Rank
|US
|41.05%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|66.89%
|Non US
|14.40%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|15.42%
|TRPTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|77.40%
|Management Fee
|0.34%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|59.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.70%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|77.06%
|TRPTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRPTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRPTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.10%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|65.12%
|TRPTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRPTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.04%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|10.31%
|TRPTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TRPTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRPTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.26%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|75.23%
|TRPTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.172
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.186
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.066
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Wyatt Lee, CFA is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at T. Rowe Price. Mr. Lee became chairman of the committee in 2011. He joined the Firm in 1999 and his investment experience dates from 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Ms. DeDominicis originally joined T. Rowe Price in 1998 and returned to the Firm in 2003. Her investment experience dates from 1999. Ms. DeDominicis has served as an associate portfolio manager for the target date strategies during the past five years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Andrew Jacobs van Merlen is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group. Mr. Jacobs van Merlen earned a BS in finance from the University of Maryland and an MBA in sustainable business from the University of Cambridge. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.41
|2.41
