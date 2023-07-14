Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. In seeking a favorable long-term total return, the Fund will invest in securities which the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend income, or both. The Fund focuses on large-cap securities that Advisors believes to be attractively valued, show the potential to appreciate faster than the rest of the market and return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends, stock buy-backs or both. Advisors seeks to construct a portfolio whose weighted average market capitalization is similar to the Fund’s benchmark index, the Standard & Poor’s 500®Index (the “S&P 500 Index”).
Advisors generally looks for companies that it believes are leaders in their respective industries, with sustainable competitive advantages. Advisors also looks for companies that it believes have management teams that are dedicated to creating shareholder value. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign issuers when Advisors believes these issuers offer more attractive investment opportunities. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.
|Period
|TRPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|2.71%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|40.72%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|79.26%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|74.34%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|56.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|88.47%
|2021
|2.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|87.29%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|47.86%
|2019
|5.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|58.50%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|58.48%
|TRPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRPGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.65 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|24.48%
|Number of Holdings
|273
|2
|4154
|28.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.72 B
|288 K
|270 B
|24.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.36%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|56.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRPGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.18%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|43.74%
|Cash
|0.82%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|55.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|78.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|78.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|76.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|76.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRPGX % Rank
|Technology
|25.57%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|30.06%
|Healthcare
|14.31%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|52.28%
|Financial Services
|13.27%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|57.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.30%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|57.91%
|Industrials
|9.69%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|39.27%
|Consumer Defense
|7.73%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|28.31%
|Communication Services
|6.96%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|72.53%
|Energy
|4.41%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|41.02%
|Basic Materials
|3.91%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|21.46%
|Utilities
|2.02%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|65.53%
|Real Estate
|1.83%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|72.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRPGX % Rank
|US
|93.71%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|70.07%
|Non US
|5.47%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|25.28%
|TRPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|71.65%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|34.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|TRPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|80.73%
|TRPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRPGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.78%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|38.85%
|TRPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TRPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRPGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.63%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|53.03%
|TRPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2011
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2010
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2005
17.26
17.3%
Kempler is a Managing Director and portfolio manager with Teachers Advisors, LLC. She joined TIAA-CREF in 2005 and was previously a portfolio manager at Jennison Associates from 2000 to 2005. Prior to that, Susan was at Citigroup Asset Management from 1997-2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
