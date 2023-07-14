Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
13.2%
1 yr return
18.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
Net Assets
$20.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.4%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund expects to invest significantly outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly among developed markets and, to a lesser extent, emerging market countries throughout the world. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in non-U.S. stocks and at least 65% of its net assets in stocks of large-cap companies. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-U.S. stocks, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.
The fund takes a core approach to investing, which provides some exposure to both growth and value styles of investing. The adviser relies on a global research team to search for particularly promising stocks. The adviser will select securities that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals and valuation.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·attractive business niche with potential for earnings growth;
·attractive valuation relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;
·barriers to entry in its business;
·seasoned management;
·healthy balance sheet; and
·potential to grow dividends or conduct share repurchases.
|Period
|TROSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|47.88%
|1 Yr
|18.1%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|47.89%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|17.29%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|24.72%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|12.53%
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.3%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|42.26%
|2021
|4.9%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|12.90%
|2020
|2.5%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|53.09%
|2019
|4.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|42.86%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|48.08%
|YTD
|13.2%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|47.74%
|1 Yr
|18.1%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|44.51%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|16.21%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|26.83%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|40.71%
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.3%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|42.26%
|2021
|4.9%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|12.90%
|2020
|2.5%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|53.09%
|2019
|4.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|42.86%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|58.89%
|TROSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TROSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.5 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|4.90%
|Number of Holdings
|161
|1
|10801
|45.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.96 B
|0
|34.5 B
|8.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.37%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|64.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TROSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.37%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|62.96%
|Cash
|2.62%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|33.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|77.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|85.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|75.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|77.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TROSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.10%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|22.01%
|Technology
|14.21%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|24.89%
|Healthcare
|13.84%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|21.01%
|Industrials
|11.86%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|77.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.97%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|59.42%
|Consumer Defense
|9.16%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|53.53%
|Basic Materials
|7.88%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|56.69%
|Communication Services
|5.28%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|68.35%
|Energy
|4.12%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|68.63%
|Utilities
|1.95%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|65.76%
|Real Estate
|1.64%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|55.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TROSX % Rank
|Non US
|95.23%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|54.87%
|US
|2.14%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|43.44%
|TROSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|68.35%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|40.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.47%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|76.61%
|TROSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TROSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|87.93%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TROSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.60%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|16.56%
|TROSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TROSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.03%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|90.20%
|TROSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TROSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TROSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.90%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|38.62%
|TROSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2006
15.43
15.4%
Raymond A. Mills, Ph.D serves as Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisory Committee Chairman and Vice President. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1997 as an analyst and became portfolio manager of the International Core Equity Strategy in 2000.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
