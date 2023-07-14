Home
Trending ETFs

TROIX (Mutual Fund)

TROIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.3%

1 yr return

17.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$20.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TROIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Aug 28, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raymond Mills

Fund Description

The fund expects to invest significantly outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly among developed markets and, to a lesser extent, emerging market countries throughout the world. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in non-U.S. stocks and at least 65% of its net assets in stocks of large-cap companies. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-U.S. stocks, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.

The fund takes a core approach to investing, which provides some exposure to both growth and value styles of investing. The adviser relies on a global research team to search for particularly promising stocks. The adviser will select securities that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals and valuation.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·attractive business niche with potential for earnings growth;

·attractive valuation relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;

·barriers to entry in its business;

·seasoned management;

·healthy balance sheet; and

·potential to grow dividends or conduct share repurchases.

Read More

TROIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TROIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% 2.1% 19.2% 46.33%
1 Yr 17.9% -20.6% 27.8% 48.87%
3 Yr 6.3%* -14.8% 25.3% 17.44%
5 Yr 2.1%* -9.9% 60.8% 24.08%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 18.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TROIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -43.6% 71.3% 43.27%
2021 5.0% -15.4% 9.4% 11.88%
2020 2.4% -10.4% 121.9% 55.20%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 8.5% 41.41%
2018 -3.8% -13.0% 0.0% 47.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TROIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -16.4% 19.2% 46.19%
1 Yr 17.9% -27.2% 27.8% 45.49%
3 Yr 6.3%* -14.8% 25.3% 16.36%
5 Yr 2.1%* -9.9% 60.8% 26.17%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 17.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TROIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -43.6% 71.3% 43.27%
2021 5.0% -15.4% 9.4% 11.88%
2020 2.4% -10.4% 121.9% 55.20%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 8.5% 41.41%
2018 -3.8% -13.0% 0.0% 58.01%

NAV & Total Return History

TROIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TROIX Category Low Category High TROIX % Rank
Net Assets 20.5 B 1.02 M 369 B 5.32%
Number of Holdings 161 1 10801 46.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.96 B 0 34.5 B 8.74%
Weighting of Top 10 18.37% 1.9% 101.9% 64.74%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TROIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.37% 0.00% 122.60% 63.38%
Cash 		2.62% -65.15% 100.00% 33.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 82.37%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 89.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 80.39%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 82.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TROIX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.10% 0.00% 47.75% 22.45%
Technology 		14.21% 0.00% 36.32% 25.32%
Healthcare 		13.84% 0.00% 21.01% 21.44%
Industrials 		11.86% 5.17% 99.49% 77.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.97% 0.00% 36.36% 59.86%
Consumer Defense 		9.16% 0.00% 32.29% 53.96%
Basic Materials 		7.88% 0.00% 23.86% 57.12%
Communication Services 		5.28% 0.00% 21.69% 68.78%
Energy 		4.12% 0.00% 16.89% 69.06%
Utilities 		1.95% 0.00% 13.68% 66.19%
Real Estate 		1.64% 0.00% 14.59% 56.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TROIX % Rank
Non US 		95.23% 0.00% 125.24% 55.29%
US 		2.14% -7.78% 68.98% 43.86%

TROIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TROIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.02% 26.51% 75.29%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.60% 41.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 18.73%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 1.00% 78.44%

Sales Fees

TROIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TROIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 89.66%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TROIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.60% 2.00% 247.00% 17.04%

TROIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TROIX Category Low Category High TROIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.17% 0.00% 13.15% 93.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TROIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TROIX Category Low Category High TROIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.00% -0.93% 6.38% 35.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TROIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TROIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raymond Mills

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2006

15.43

15.4%

Raymond A. Mills, Ph.D serves as Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisory Committee Chairman and Vice President. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1997 as an analyst and became portfolio manager of the International Core Equity Strategy in 2000.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

