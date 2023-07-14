Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
14.4%
1 yr return
16.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$13.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.6%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund expects to primarily invest in stocks outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly among developed and emerging countries throughout the world. The fund normally invests in at least five countries and may purchase the stocks of companies of any size, but its focus will typically be on large companies. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in stocks.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.
Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to
purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·leading or improving market position;
·attractive business niche;
·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;
·seasoned management;
·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and
·sound or improving balance sheet.
|Period
|TRNZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|55.50%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|61.24%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|36.05%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|71.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|59.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRNZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|55.28%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|59.17%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-27.5%
|13.1%
|37.13%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|66.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|55.34%
* Annualized
|TRNZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRNZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.2 B
|167 K
|150 B
|10.78%
|Number of Holdings
|127
|5
|516
|14.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.01 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|16.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.64%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|90.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRNZX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.97%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|56.45%
|Cash
|4.02%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|37.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|43.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|51.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|37.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|38.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRNZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.11%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|17.28%
|Healthcare
|17.97%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|21.20%
|Technology
|15.60%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|69.59%
|Industrials
|11.78%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|77.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.18%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|49.31%
|Consumer Defense
|9.65%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|40.09%
|Communication Services
|8.78%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|18.20%
|Basic Materials
|4.25%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|75.35%
|Energy
|1.39%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|47.70%
|Utilities
|1.28%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|30.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|67.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRNZX % Rank
|Non US
|94.93%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|19.35%
|US
|1.04%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|82.72%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|28.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRNZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRNZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.43%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|59.31%
|TRNZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TRNZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRNZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.58%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|3.48%
|TRNZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2015
7.17
7.2%
His investment experience dates from 2003. Mr. Clattenburg has served as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015) for T. Rowe Price. Richard Clattenburg is an associate portfolio manager supporting international stock strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Clattenburg joined the firm in 2005 and has seven years of investment experience, five of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the firm, he was employed by Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst in its Investment Management Division. Mr. Clattenburg has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
