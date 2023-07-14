Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.6%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$1.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.5%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Value Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large companies. The Fund will primarily seek to purchase securities believed to be attractively valued in relation to various measures, which may include earnings, capital structure or return on invested capital. For purposes of
this Fund, a large company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 1000 Value Index (between $435 million and $1.93 trillion as of December 31, 2021) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 1000 Value Index are subject to change. The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying primarily on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies and strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, SIMC or each Sub-Adviser may apply a variety of quantitative and/or fundamental investment styles. A quantitative investment style generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors. A fundamental investment style generally involves selecting investments through research and analysis of financial statements, relevant industry and economic data, or other characteristics.
The Fund implements the investment recommendations of SIMC and the Sub-Advisers through the use of an overlay manager appointed by SIMC. Each Sub-Adviser and SIMC provides a model portfolio to the overlay manager on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub-Adviser's or SIMC's recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub-Advisers and SIMC, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by SIMC.
Pursuant to direction from SIMC, the overlay manager has limited authority to vary from the models. For example, SIMC may direct the overlay manager to adjust the portfolio to implement SIMC's forward looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. The overlay manager may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, loss harvesting, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by SIMC.
|Period
|TRMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|64.18%
|2021
|9.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|32.27%
|2020
|-1.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|84.69%
|2019
|4.3%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|57.47%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|71.60%
|Period
|TRMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|64.18%
|2021
|9.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|32.36%
|2020
|-1.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|84.60%
|2019
|4.3%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|57.65%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|83.33%
|TRMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRMVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.5 B
|1 M
|151 B
|38.80%
|Number of Holdings
|217
|2
|1727
|8.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|279 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|47.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.50%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|91.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRMVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.53%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|43.92%
|Cash
|1.47%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|50.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|84.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|82.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|82.83%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|83.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRMVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.10%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|53.14%
|Healthcare
|17.63%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|52.06%
|Industrials
|10.98%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|56.77%
|Technology
|10.23%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|52.72%
|Consumer Defense
|8.95%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|41.25%
|Energy
|7.94%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|46.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.03%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|34.16%
|Communication Services
|5.89%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|47.19%
|Utilities
|5.01%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|43.56%
|Basic Materials
|3.89%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|37.62%
|Real Estate
|3.33%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|41.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRMVX % Rank
|US
|91.46%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|59.52%
|Non US
|7.07%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|34.98%
|TRMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|49.87%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|13.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|96.30%
|TRMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|56.96%
|TRMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRMVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.12%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|33.63%
|TRMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TRMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRMVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.80%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|24.58%
|TRMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2006
16.34
16.3%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2013
8.61
8.6%
James J. Clarke, Brandywine Global's Portfolio Manager and Director of Fundamental Research. He rejoined the Firm in December 2008 after three years serving as a founding partner of Clarke Bennitt, LLC. From 1997 to 2005, Jim worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Brandywine Global’s large, mid, and small cap value equity portfolios, and as lead manager of the Firm’s small cap portfolios for five years. Prior to his initial term of employment with Brandywine Global, Jim worked as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York and Tokyo (1991-1995). He earned a B.A. in History from Williams College where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and graduated summa cum laude. Jim earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2013
8.61
8.6%
Patrick S. Kaser, CFA, Brandywine Global's Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, who is responsible for researching the financial and healthcare sectors and contributing insights and stock recommendations. He joined the Firm in 1998. He is a member of the Firm’s Executive Board. Before becoming a portfolio manager, Patrick worked for the Firm as an analyst on the Large Cap Value Equity team. He was also with Dean Witter as an account executive (1996-1997). Patrick is a CFA® charterholder and earned an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Delaware and a B.A. in Political Science from Arizona State University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, The Washington Post, Barron’s and others. Patrick has appeared on CNBC, Fox Business News, and Bloomberg television and radio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2014
7.63
7.6%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2014
7.63
7.6%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2015
6.88
6.9%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2018
4.12
4.1%
Ms. Chang joined Schafer Cullen in 2006. Prior to joining Schafer Cullen Capital Management, Mrs. Chang was an Investment Analyst at PNC Advisors and an associate consultant at Bain & Company. Mrs. Chang received her M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business in 2004 and her B.S. from Rice University in 1999. She has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
