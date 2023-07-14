Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Index Fund

mutual fund
TRMNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.37 -0.16 -0.97%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TRMSX) Primary Other (TRMNX) Inst (TRSZX)
TRMNX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.37 -0.16 -0.97%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TRMSX) Primary Other (TRMNX) Inst (TRSZX)
TRMNX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.37 -0.16 -0.97%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TRMSX) Primary Other (TRMNX) Inst (TRSZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Index Fund

TRMNX | Fund

$16.37

$9 M

0.83%

$0.14

1.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.3%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Index Fund

TRMNX | Fund

$16.37

$9 M

0.83%

$0.14

1.46%

TRMNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 09, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Smith

Fund Description

TRMNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.3% -26.9% 59.5% 21.95%
1 Yr 16.3% -43.3% 860.3% 35.87%
3 Yr N/A* -41.8% 41.4% 29.89%
5 Yr N/A* -28.3% 82.5% 59.63%
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 43.95%
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.3% -53.4% 55.3% 20.71%
1 Yr 16.3% -60.3% 860.3% 33.57%
3 Yr N/A* -41.8% 41.4% 28.42%
5 Yr N/A* -27.6% 82.5% 57.62%
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 43.95%
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRMNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRMNX Category Low Category High TRMNX % Rank
Net Assets 9 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 96.48%
Number of Holdings 522 20 3702 3.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.1 M 360 K 10.9 B 91.20%
Weighting of Top 10 14.43% 5.5% 92.1% 92.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 3.73%
  2. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 3.73%
  3. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 3.73%
  4. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 3.73%
  5. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 3.73%
  6. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 3.73%
  7. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 3.73%
  8. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 3.73%
  9. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 3.73%
  10. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 3.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRMNX % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 23.99% 100.52% 9.51%
Cash 		2.66% -0.52% 26.94% 39.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 80.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 80.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 80.28%
Other 		-2.62% -2.66% 23.05% 99.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRMNX % Rank
Technology 		30.56% 0.04% 62.17% 59.33%
Financial Services 		13.54% 0.00% 43.01% 15.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.90% 0.00% 57.41% 75.70%
Industrials 		10.44% 0.00% 38.23% 78.52%
Healthcare 		9.61% 0.00% 43.77% 93.13%
Real Estate 		8.98% 0.00% 19.28% 8.10%
Communication Services 		4.87% 0.00% 18.33% 18.66%
Basic Materials 		3.96% 0.00% 17.25% 26.06%
Consumer Defense 		2.80% 0.00% 16.40% 36.62%
Energy 		2.44% 0.00% 62.10% 38.56%
Utilities 		1.90% 0.00% 12.94% 13.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRMNX % Rank
US 		98.67% 23.38% 100.52% 8.98%
Non US 		1.29% 0.00% 35.22% 72.71%

TRMNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.02% 19.28% 24.15%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 1.50% 2.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TRMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.70% 0.00% 250.31% 41.37%

TRMNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRMNX Category Low Category High TRMNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.83% 0.00% 2.33% 82.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRMNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRMNX Category Low Category High TRMNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -2.24% 2.75% 4.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRMNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRMNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×