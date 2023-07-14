Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$14.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.2%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies whose market capitalization (number of shares outstanding multiplied by share price), at the time of purchase, falls within the range of the companies in either the S&P MidCap 400 Index or the Russell Midcap Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization ranges for the S&P MidCap 400 Index and the Russell Midcap Value Index were approximately $1.74 billion to $33.68 billion, and $740 million to $73.82 billion, respectively. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the S&P and Russell indices changes over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside these ranges.
In taking a value approach to investment selection, our in-house research team seeks to identify companies whose stock prices do not appear to reflect their underlying values. In selecting investments, we generally favor companies with one or more of the following:
·demonstrated or potentially attractive margins, profits, and/or cash flow;
·sound balance sheet;
·experienced and capable management;
·management/employee stock ownership; and/or
·low stock price relative to earnings, cash flow, sales, net assets, book value, or private market value.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.
|Period
|TRMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|9.40%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|65.36%
|3 Yr
|7.0%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|69.23%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|57.14%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|13.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.8%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|62.11%
|2021
|6.6%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|67.81%
|2020
|1.9%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|14.25%
|2019
|3.5%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|87.78%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|45.30%
|Period
|TRMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|8.36%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|61.82%
|3 Yr
|7.0%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|68.88%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|67.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|12.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.8%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|62.11%
|2021
|6.6%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|67.81%
|2020
|1.9%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|14.25%
|2019
|3.5%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|87.78%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|65.53%
|TRMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.5 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|9.82%
|Number of Holdings
|97
|9
|2354
|44.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.08 B
|129 K
|9.16 B
|1.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.18%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|37.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.67%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|97.15%
|Cash
|10.31%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|2.07%
|Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|2.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|39.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|40.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|39.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRMIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.93%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|41.71%
|Energy
|13.57%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|5.96%
|Healthcare
|12.97%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|17.62%
|Basic Materials
|12.50%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|2.33%
|Consumer Defense
|10.14%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|11.14%
|Real Estate
|8.05%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|47.93%
|Industrials
|7.09%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|90.67%
|Utilities
|6.83%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|43.01%
|Communication Services
|6.43%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|12.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.29%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|96.37%
|Technology
|1.19%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|96.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRMIX % Rank
|US
|73.78%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|96.63%
|Non US
|15.89%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|6.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRMIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|99.76%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.07%
|Corporate
|0.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.52%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|38.33%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.78%
|38.95%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.79%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.92%
|39.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRMIX % Rank
|US
|0.02%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|2.33%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|39.12%
|TRMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|83.55%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|35.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.12%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|TRMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TRMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.80%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|19.37%
|TRMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.07%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|65.72%
|TRMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TRMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.97%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|36.20%
|TRMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2000
21.43
21.4%
Mr. Wallack serves as Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisory Committee Chairman and Vice President. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1990 as a research analyst covering energy, natural resources, and was appointed to the portfolio management team for the Global Natural Resources Equity Strategy in 1996. Since 2000, Mr. Wallack has been the lead portfolio manager for T. Rowe Price’s US Mid-Cap Value Equity Strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Vincent DeAugustino is the associate portfolio manager for the Mid-Cap Value Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. He is a vice president and member of the Investment Advisory Committees of the Financial Services Equity, Mid-Cap Value Equity, and US Value Equity Strategies. In addition, he is a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the US Large-Cap Value Equity Strategy. Vincent is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Vincent initially joined T. Rowe Price in 2006, beginning in the Portfolio Accounting department and later Third-Party Distribution, and returned in 2015. Most recently, Vincent was an investment analyst covering banks and specialty finance companies. His investment experience began in 2009, when he covered property and casualty insurance companies at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Stifel Nicolaus prior to their merger.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
