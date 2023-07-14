Home
Trending ETFs

TRMCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund

TRMCX | Fund

$31.44

$14.5 B

0.80%

$0.25

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$14.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Wallack

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies whose market capitalization (number of shares outstanding multiplied by share price), at the time of purchase, falls within the range of the companies in either the S&P MidCap 400 Index or the Russell Midcap Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization ranges for the S&P MidCap 400 Index and the Russell Midcap Value Index were approximately $1.74 billion to $33.68 billion, and $740 million to $73.82 billion, respectively. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the S&P and Russell indices changes over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside these ranges.

In taking a value approach to investment selection, our in-house research team seeks to identify companies whose stock prices do not appear to reflect their underlying values. In selecting investments, we generally favor companies with one or more of the following:

·demonstrated or potentially attractive margins, profits, and/or cash flow;

·sound balance sheet;

·experienced and capable management;

·management/employee stock ownership; and/or

·low stock price relative to earnings, cash flow, sales, net assets, book value, or private market value.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.

Read More

TRMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -10.8% 26.2% 9.92%
1 Yr 4.1% -29.4% 26.4% 64.32%
3 Yr 7.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 68.70%
5 Yr -0.2%* -15.0% 42.1% 56.59%
10 Yr 1.0%* -8.0% 20.5% 51.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -41.6% 42.6% 61.58%
2021 6.6% -23.5% 23.2% 68.07%
2020 1.9% -8.6% 93.7% 14.52%
2019 3.5% -2.6% 7.8% 87.50%
2018 -4.3% -8.8% 3.8% 45.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -19.1% 22.1% 8.62%
1 Yr 4.1% -29.4% 36.6% 60.78%
3 Yr 7.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 68.35%
5 Yr -0.2%* -13.5% 42.1% 65.92%
10 Yr 1.0%* -3.7% 21.6% 88.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -41.6% 42.6% 61.58%
2021 6.6% -23.5% 23.2% 68.07%
2020 1.9% -8.6% 93.7% 14.52%
2019 3.5% -2.6% 7.8% 87.50%
2018 -4.3% -7.6% 3.8% 64.96%

NAV & Total Return History

TRMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRMCX Category Low Category High TRMCX % Rank
Net Assets 14.5 B 504 K 30.4 B 10.08%
Number of Holdings 97 9 2354 45.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.08 B 129 K 9.16 B 1.81%
Weighting of Top 10 26.18% 5.3% 99.9% 38.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 5.09%
  2. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.88%
  3. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.88%
  4. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.88%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.88%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.88%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.88%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.88%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.88%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRMCX % Rank
Stocks 		89.67% 85.69% 100.65% 97.41%
Cash 		10.31% -0.65% 14.30% 2.33%
Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 4.65% 2.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 74.35%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 74.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 74.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRMCX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.93% 0.00% 60.11% 41.97%
Energy 		13.57% 0.00% 29.17% 6.22%
Healthcare 		12.97% 0.00% 32.47% 17.88%
Basic Materials 		12.50% 0.00% 23.88% 2.59%
Consumer Defense 		10.14% 0.00% 33.79% 11.40%
Real Estate 		8.05% 0.00% 40.74% 48.19%
Industrials 		7.09% 0.00% 29.02% 90.93%
Utilities 		6.83% 0.00% 24.69% 43.26%
Communication Services 		6.43% 0.00% 19.80% 12.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.29% 0.00% 29.62% 96.63%
Technology 		1.19% 0.00% 30.07% 96.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRMCX % Rank
US 		73.78% 55.79% 100.30% 96.89%
Non US 		15.89% 0.00% 36.04% 6.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRMCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		99.76% 0.00% 100.00% 91.35%
Corporate 		0.24% 0.00% 100.00% 5.81%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 2.08% 74.93%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.78% 75.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 74.71%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 36.92% 75.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRMCX % Rank
US 		0.02% 0.00% 4.65% 2.59%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 74.61%

TRMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.01% 16.27% 76.39%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.20% 35.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 20.58%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 73.79%

Sales Fees

TRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.80% 0.00% 227.00% 19.66%

TRMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRMCX Category Low Category High TRMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.80% 0.00% 8.88% 84.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRMCX Category Low Category High TRMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.83% -1.84% 4.73% 46.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Wallack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2000

21.43

21.4%

Mr. Wallack serves as Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisory Committee Chairman and Vice President. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1990 as a research analyst covering energy, natural resources, and was appointed to the portfolio management team for the Global Natural Resources Equity Strategy in 1996. Since 2000, Mr. Wallack has been the lead portfolio manager for T. Rowe Price’s US Mid-Cap Value Equity Strategy.

Vincent DeAugustino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Vincent DeAugustino is the associate portfolio manager for the Mid-Cap Value Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. He is a vice president and member of the Investment Advisory Committees of the Financial Services Equity, Mid-Cap Value Equity, and US Value Equity Strategies. In addition, he is a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the US Large-Cap Value Equity Strategy. Vincent is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Vincent initially joined T. Rowe Price in 2006, beginning in the Portfolio Accounting department and later Third-Party Distribution, and returned in 2015. Most recently, Vincent was an investment analyst covering banks and specialty finance companies. His investment experience began in 2009, when he covered property and casualty insurance companies at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Stifel Nicolaus prior to their merger.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

