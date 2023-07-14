Home
TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
TRLWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.37 -0.08 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (TRLIX) Primary Adv (TCLCX) Retirement (TRLCX) Other (TRCPX) Adv (TRLHX) Other (TRLWX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Fund

TRLWX | Fund

$20.37

$5.15 B

2.18%

$0.44

0.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.0%

1 yr return

9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRLWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Carr

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in large-cap equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of large domestic companies, as defined by the Fund’s benchmark index, the Russell 1000®Value Index, that the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes appear undervalued by the market based on an evaluation of their potential worth. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, “large-cap” securities are securities of issuers with a capitalization equal to or greater than the top 80% of issuers by capitalization within the Russell 1000®Index at the time of purchase. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Advisors uses a variety of comparative valuation criteria to determine whether shares of a particular company might be undervalued, including analyses of historical valuations of the same security; valuations of comparable securities in the same sector or the overall market; various financial ratios such as stock price-to-book value, stock price-to-earnings, and dividend yield; and free cash flow generated by the company. Advisors generally focuses on companies with normalized earnings and high operating leverage, which may cause the Fund to be more volatile in down markets than other large-cap value funds that have more defensive-oriented investment strategies.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign investments. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.

Read More

TRLWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRLWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -13.6% 215.2% 24.32%
1 Yr 9.0% -58.6% 197.5% 21.85%
3 Yr 8.3%* -23.3% 64.1% 34.93%
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% 77.44%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 67.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRLWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -65.1% 22.3% 52.94%
2021 7.7% -25.3% 25.5% 50.91%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 31.59%
2019 6.0% -9.2% 10.4% 10.02%
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRLWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -13.6% 215.2% 22.85%
1 Yr 9.0% -58.6% 197.5% 18.79%
3 Yr 8.3%* -23.3% 64.1% 34.87%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% 74.06%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 64.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRLWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -65.1% 22.3% 52.94%
2021 7.7% -25.3% 25.5% 50.99%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 31.50%
2019 6.0% -9.2% 10.4% 10.02%
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRLWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRLWX Category Low Category High TRLWX % Rank
Net Assets 5.15 B 1 M 151 B 17.71%
Number of Holdings 87 2 1727 44.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.31 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 19.70%
Weighting of Top 10 26.28% 5.0% 99.2% 56.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.85%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 3.54%
  3. Chevron Corp 2.96%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.73%
  5. Bank of America Corp 2.45%
  6. ConocoPhillips 2.34%
  7. Raytheon Technologies Corp 2.16%
  8. Anthem Inc 2.15%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 2.06%
  10. Wells Fargo & Co 2.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRLWX % Rank
Stocks 		98.77% 28.02% 125.26% 40.80%
Cash 		1.23% -88.20% 71.98% 55.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 47.87%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 44.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 45.03%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 46.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRLWX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.76% 0.00% 58.05% 23.84%
Healthcare 		19.32% 0.00% 30.08% 25.33%
Industrials 		14.27% 0.00% 42.76% 17.33%
Technology 		11.76% 0.00% 54.02% 37.95%
Energy 		8.02% 0.00% 54.00% 43.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.02% 0.00% 22.74% 34.49%
Communication Services 		6.90% 0.00% 26.58% 31.11%
Consumer Defense 		3.72% 0.00% 34.10% 89.60%
Utilities 		3.30% 0.00% 27.04% 67.33%
Basic Materials 		2.88% 0.00% 21.69% 62.46%
Real Estate 		1.05% 0.00% 90.54% 74.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRLWX % Rank
US 		95.28% 24.51% 121.23% 38.67%
Non US 		3.49% 0.00% 41.42% 53.37%

TRLWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRLWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.41% 0.04% 45.41% 90.43%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.50% 18.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TRLWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRLWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRLWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 488.00% 8.91%

TRLWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRLWX Category Low Category High TRLWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.18% 0.00% 41.90% 77.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRLWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRLWX Category Low Category High TRLWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.73% -1.51% 4.28% 28.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRLWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRLWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Carr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2018

3.54

3.5%

Charles Carr is a managing director and active equity portfolio manager for the TIAA organization. Mr. Carr manages a domestic large-cap value equity portfolio against the Russell 1000 Value Index. He joined the TIAA organization in 2014. Mr. Carr has 23 years of equity investment experience. Prior to joining TIAA, he spent 11 years at value-oriented hedge funds (Elm Ridge Capital, Fine Capital Partners, Alson Capital, and Estekene Capital) and another 9 years as an equity analyst on the buy-side at Bernstein Investment Research and Management. Mr. Carr earned a B.B.A. in Finance from The College of William and Mary and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

