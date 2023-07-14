The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of large-cap companies that the portfolio manager regards as undervalued.

The fund defines a large-cap company as having a market capitalization that, at the time of purchase, is either (i) larger than the current median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index or (ii) larger than the three-year average median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index as of December 31 of the three preceding years. The Russell 1000® Value Index is a widely used benchmark of the largest U.S. value stocks. As of December 31, 2021, the median market capitalization for the Russell 1000® Value Index was approximately $14.5 billion. The market capitalizations of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell index change over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it owns just because the company’s market capitalization falls below these levels. The fund may also purchase stocks of smaller companies.

In taking a value approach to investment selection, the adviser seeks to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. In selecting investments, the adviser generally looks for one or more of the following:

·low price/earnings, price/book value, price/sales, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the broader equity market, a company’s peers, or a company’s own historical norm;

·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values;

·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity; and/or

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the financials and health care sectors.