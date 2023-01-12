Home
T. Rowe Price Retirement Balanced Fund

mutual fund
TRJWX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$12.63 +0.08 +0.64%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (RRTIX) Adv (PARIX) I (TRJWX) Other (TRRIX)
Name

As of 12/01/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Retirement Balanced Fund

TRJWX | Fund

$12.63

$1.58 B

0.00%

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

70.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRJWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Retirement Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Nov 13, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    I
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio of other T. Rowe Price stock and bond mutual funds that represent various asset classes and sectors. The fund is intended for retired investors who seek income and relative stability from bonds along with some capital appreciation potential from stocks. The fund’s “neutral allocations,” which are what T. Rowe Price considers broadly appropriate for investors during their retirement years, are 40% stock funds and 60% bond funds.

These allocations are intended to reflect the need for reduced market risks, lower portfolio volatility, and an income stream throughout retirement. Although the fund is designed for investors already in retirement, you should be aware that it does not decrease its equity holdings and become increasingly conservative over time. As such, you may want to consider a more conservative or more aggressive approach depending on your age and specific stage of retirement. The fund is designed to be part of an investor’s overall retirement strategy, but is not intended as a complete solution to an investor’s retirement needs. While the overall asset mix generally remains consistent over time, tactical decisions may be made by T. Rowe Price to overweight or underweight a particular asset class or sector based on its market outlook. The target allocations assigned to the broad asset classes (Stocks and Bonds), which reflect these tactical decisions resulting from market outlook, are not expected to vary from the neutral allocations by more than plus (+) or minus (-) five percent (5%).

The following table illustrates how the portfolio is generally expected to be allocated between the asset classes and the underlying T. Rowe Price mutual funds that are used to represent the broad asset classes and specific sectors. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. The fund’s overall allocation to stocks is represented by a diversified mix of U.S. and international stock funds that employ both growth and value investment approaches and consist of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The fund’s overall allocation to bonds is represented by a “core” fixed income component designed to have lower overall volatility and a “diversifying” fixed income component designed to respond to a variety of market conditions and improve risk adjusted returns. The information in the table represents the neutral allocations for the fund as of October 1, 2023. The numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding. The target allocations and actual allocations may differ. The fund’s shareholder reports set forth its actual allocations between stock funds and bond funds and to the individual T. Rowe Price mutual funds. T. Rowe Price may periodically rebalance or modify the asset mix of the underlying funds and change the underlying fund investments.

Retirement Balanced Fund

Asset Class

Sector(s)

Neutral Allocation

Underlying Fund(s)

Stocks

40.00

%

Hedged Equity

4.00

%

Hedged Equity

Inflation Focused

2.00

Real Assets

International Developed Market

8.67

International Stock,

International Value Equity, and/or

Overseas Stock

International Emerging Market

1.53

Emerging Markets Discovery Stock and/or

Emerging Markets Stock

U.S. Large-Cap

19.04

Equity Index 500,

Growth Stock,

U.S. Equity Research,

U.S. Large-Cap Core, and/or

Value

U.S. Mid-Cap

2.38

Mid-Cap Growth,

Mid-Cap Index, and/or

Mid-Cap Value

U.S. Small-Cap

2.38

New Horizons,

Small-Cap Index,

Small-Cap Stock, and/or

Small-Cap Value

Bonds

60.00

Core Fixed Income

28.00

Dynamic Global Bond,

International Bond (USD Hedged), and/or

New Income

Diversifying Fixed Income

32.00

Dynamic Credit,

Emerging Markets Bond,

Floating Rate,

High Yield,

Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond,

U.S. Treasury Long-Term Index, and/or

U.S. Treasury Money
TRJWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRJWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRJWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRJWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRJWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRJWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRJWX Category Low Category High TRJWX % Rank
Net Assets 1.58 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 27 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.16 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 70.92% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T ROWE PRICE LIMITED DURATION INFLATION FOCUSED BOND FUND 19.44%
  2. T ROWE PRICE NEW INCOME FUND INC 14.77%
  3. T ROWE PRICE GROWTH STOCK FUND INC 6.14%
  4. T ROWE PRICE VALUE FUND INC 6.11%
  5. T ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL BOND FUND - USD HEDGED 5.44%
  6. T ROWE PRICE EMERGING MARKETS BOND FUND 4.26%
  7. T ROWE PRICE HIGH YIELD FUND INC 3.76%
  8. T ROWE PRICE DYNAMIC GLOBAL BOND FUND 3.74%
  9. T ROWE PRICE EQUITY INDEX 500 FUND 3.73%
  10. T ROWE PRICE US TREASURY MONEY FUND INC 3.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRJWX % Rank
Stocks 		96.47% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.53% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRJWX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRJWX % Rank
US 		96.47% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TRJWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRJWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.34% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TRJWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TRJWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRJWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TRJWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRJWX Category Low Category High TRJWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRJWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRJWX Category Low Category High TRJWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRJWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

TRJWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

