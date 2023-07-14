Home
T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Fund

mutual fund
TRHZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$118.52 -0.11 -0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PREIX) Primary Inst (PRUIX) Inst (TRHZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Fund

TRHZX | Fund

$118.52

$26.2 B

1.56%

$1.85

0.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.5%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$26.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$118.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRHZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Smith

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks that are included in its benchmark index. The fund uses a full replication strategy, which involves investing substantially all of its assets in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to each stock’s weighting in the index. T. Rowe Price compares the composition of the fund to that of the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.

The fund attempts to track the investment return of large-capitalization U.S. stocks by seeking to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of its benchmark index, the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 is made up of primarily large-capitalization companies that represent a broad spectrum of the U.S. economy and a substantial part of the U.S. stock market’s total capitalization. (Market capitalization is the number of a company’s outstanding shares multiplied by the market price per share.)

Using a committee process, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”) constructs the benchmark index by applying certain eligibility factors to common stocks of U.S. companies. Eligibility factors include, but are not limited to, domicile, exchange listing, organizational structure and share type, market capitalization, liquidity, ownership (investable weight factor), sector representation, and financial viability. Index constituents are weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization.

Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the benchmark index, the fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the index is diversified. The fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index.

While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase stock index futures contracts. Futures would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, facilitate trading, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks represented in the fund’s benchmark index. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.

Read More

TRHZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRHZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -14.3% 35.6% 32.18%
1 Yr 16.7% -55.6% 38.6% 18.41%
3 Yr 11.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 12.05%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% 15.99%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 16.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRHZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -64.5% 28.9% 30.20%
2021 12.4% -20.5% 152.6% 9.84%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRHZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -20.5% 35.6% 28.28%
1 Yr 16.7% -55.6% 40.3% 12.76%
3 Yr 11.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 13.30%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% 15.54%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 15.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRHZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -64.5% 28.9% 30.27%
2021 12.4% -20.5% 152.6% 10.39%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRHZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRHZX Category Low Category High TRHZX % Rank
Net Assets 26.2 B 177 K 1.21 T 8.38%
Number of Holdings 509 2 4154 14.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 9 B 288 K 270 B 7.80%
Weighting of Top 10 29.35% 1.8% 106.2% 60.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.04%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.01%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.71%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.35%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.17%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.03%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.77%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.68%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.33%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRHZX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 130.24% 6.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 75.77%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 75.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 73.72%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 92.42%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 73.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRHZX % Rank
Technology 		25.58% 0.00% 48.94% 29.00%
Healthcare 		13.69% 0.00% 60.70% 72.22%
Financial Services 		13.24% 0.00% 55.59% 58.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 30.33% 23.36%
Communication Services 		9.36% 0.00% 27.94% 27.63%
Industrials 		8.15% 0.00% 29.90% 76.79%
Consumer Defense 		6.51% 0.00% 47.71% 61.57%
Energy 		3.87% 0.00% 41.64% 59.06%
Utilities 		2.73% 0.00% 20.91% 49.24%
Real Estate 		2.71% 0.00% 31.91% 54.49%
Basic Materials 		2.32% 0.00% 25.70% 66.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRHZX % Rank
US 		98.99% 0.00% 127.77% 10.58%
Non US 		1.01% 0.00% 32.38% 73.07%

TRHZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRHZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.06% 0.01% 49.27% 96.55%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 2.00% 6.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TRHZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRHZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRHZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.10% 0.00% 496.00% 5.33%

TRHZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRHZX Category Low Category High TRHZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.56% 0.00% 24.20% 15.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRHZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRHZX Category Low Category High TRHZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.37% -54.00% 6.06% 9.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRHZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRHZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

