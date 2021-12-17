Home
TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund

mutual fund
TRHWX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TRHWX) Primary
TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund

TRHWX | Fund

-

$3.31 B

0.00%

0.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.31 B

Holdings in Top 10

8.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund

TRHWX | Fund

-

$3.31 B

0.00%

0.00%

TRHWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA-CREF FUNDS COMPLEX
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities included in its benchmark index, the Russell 2000®Index. A “small-cap” equity security is a security within the capitalization range of the companies included in the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. The Fund buys most, but not necessarily all, of the stocks in its benchmark index, and will attempt to closely match the overall investment characteristics of its benchmark index. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund is designed to track various U.S. equity markets as a whole or a segment of these markets. The Fund primarily invests its assets in equity securities its investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), has selected to track a designated stock market index. Because the return of an index is not reduced by investment and other operating expenses, the Fund’s ability to match the returns of the Russell 2000 Index is negatively affected by the costs of buying and selling securities as well as the Fund’s fees and other expenses. The use of a particular index by the Fund is not a fundamental policy and may be changed without shareholder approval. The portfolio management team of Advisors will attempt to build a portfolio that generally matches the market weighted investment characteristics of the Fund’s benchmark index.

The Fund is classified as a diversified investment company, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). However, the Fund may become non-diversified under the 1940 Act without the approval of Fund shareholders solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of its benchmark index, the Russell 2000 Index, which the Fund seeks to track.

TRHWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRHWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRHWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRHWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRHWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRHWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRHWX Category Low Category High TRHWX % Rank
Net Assets 3.31 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1955 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 288 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 8.73% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. STATE STR NAVIGATOR SECS L TR 5.30%
  2. Russell 2000 E Mini Index 0.59%
  3. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 0.59%
  4. Shockwave Medical Inc 0.43%
  5. Chart Industries Inc 0.34%
  6. Matador Resources Co 0.31%
  7. RBC Bearings Inc 0.30%
  8. Murphy Oil Corp 0.30%
  9. EMCOR Group Inc 0.29%
  10. Kinsale Capital Group Inc 0.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRHWX % Rank
Stocks 		99.36% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.30% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		1.18% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRHWX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRHWX % Rank
US 		99.28% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.09% N/A N/A N/A

TRHWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRHWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TRHWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TRHWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRHWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TRHWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRHWX Category Low Category High TRHWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRHWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRHWX Category Low Category High TRHWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRHWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

TRHWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

