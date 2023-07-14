Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging market companies. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in emerging market companies, the fund relies on MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider to determine which countries are considered emerging markets and the country assigned to a security. The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:
·Asia: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
·Latin America: Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.
·Europe: Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine.
·Africa and the Middle East: Bahrain, Botswana, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.
The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size. While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser's outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser's decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects. The fund may at times invest significantly in China.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.
Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·leading or improving market position;
·attractive business niche;
·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;
·seasoned management;
·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and
·sound or improving balance sheet.
|Period
|TRGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|84.63%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|91.51%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|88.72%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|58.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|37.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|54.21%
|2021
|-9.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|91.26%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|TRGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRGZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.6 B
|717 K
|102 B
|6.46%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|10
|6734
|50.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.26 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|6.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.13%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|46.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRGZX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.73%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|10.28%
|Cash
|0.27%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|86.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|50.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|44.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|40.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|47.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRGZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|29.26%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|5.63%
|Technology
|22.06%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|49.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.82%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|12.93%
|Communication Services
|8.66%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|51.86%
|Consumer Defense
|6.30%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|46.48%
|Industrials
|5.67%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|54.67%
|Healthcare
|4.47%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|38.80%
|Real Estate
|2.10%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|35.60%
|Energy
|1.51%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|79.26%
|Basic Materials
|1.34%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|93.98%
|Utilities
|0.83%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|61.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRGZX % Rank
|Non US
|99.32%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|11.18%
|US
|0.41%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|55.91%
|TRGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|69.92%
|Management Fee
|0.93%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|59.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|TRGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.60%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|20.57%
|TRGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRGZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|74.21%
|TRGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TRGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRGZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.82%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|20.05%
|TRGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Malik Sarmad Asif is a co-portfolio manager of the Global Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. He is a member of the Emerging Markets Stock Investment Advisory Committee. Malik is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Malik’s investment experience began in 2005, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2012, beginning on the emerging markets equity team as an investment analyst. Prior to this, Malik was employed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in New York covering U.S. large-cap financial services. Malik also has worked on the investment team of the World Bank Group’s private sector investment arm (International Finance Corporation) and in Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division in London. Malik earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics and international relations from Connecticut College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, where he received the Chicago Booth Merit Fellowship.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Mr. Moffett has been chairman of the committee in 2014. He joined the Firm in 2007 and his investment experience dates from 2000. During the past five years, he has served as an equity research analyst and a portfolio manager (beginning in 2014). Eric Moffett is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. He is the portfolio manager for the firm's Asia Opportunities equity strategy and chairman of the strategy's Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Moffett earned an A.B., magna cum laude, in economics from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
