T. Rowe Price U.S. Treasury Money Fund

mutual fund
TRGXX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Taxable Money Market
share class
Other (PRTXX) Primary Inst (TRGXX) Inst (TRZXX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$11.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

62.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

TRGXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price U.S. Treasury Money Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Spratley

Fund Description

The fund is a money market fund managed in compliance with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and is managed to provide a stable share price of $1.00. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. Treasury securities, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and repurchase agreements thereon. The remainder is invested in other securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government and repurchase agreements thereon.

The fund intends to operate as a “government money market fund” in accordance with Rule 2a-7. “Government money market funds” are required to invest at least 99.5% of their total assets in cash, U.S. government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by government securities or cash. A government security is a security issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government and its agencies or instrumentalities. A repurchase agreement is a contract under which the fund (buyer) purchases a security, usually a U.S. government or agency security, from a bank or well-established securities dealer (seller) that requires the seller to repurchase the securities from the fund at a specific price on a designated date (which is often the next business day).

The fund’s weighted average maturity will not exceed 60 calendar days, the fund’s weighted average life will not exceed 120 calendar days, and the fund will not purchase any security with a remaining maturity longer than 397 calendar days (unless otherwise permitted by Rule 2a-7). When calculating its weighted average maturity, the fund may shorten its maturity by using the interest rate resets of certain adjustable rate securities. The fund may not take into account these resets when calculating its weighted average life.

The securities purchased by the fund are subject to the maturity, quality, diversification, liquidity, and overall risk-limiting conditions and other requirements of Rule 2a-7. All securities purchased by the fund present minimal credit risk in the opinion of T. Rowe Price. In selecting securities for the fund, the portfolio manager may examine relationships among

yields of various types and maturities of money market securities in the context of interest rate outlooks. The fund’s yield will fluctuate with changes in short-term interest rates.

U.S. Treasury securities in which the fund may invest include Treasury bills and notes, and repurchase agreements thereon. Other government securities in which the fund may invest include non-U.S. Treasury securities that are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (such as securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association and other government agencies and securities issued by certain nongovernmental entities but guaranteed by the U.S. government).

Rule 2a-7 does not require government money market funds to impose liquidity fees or temporary redemption gates. The fund has no intention to voluntarily impose liquidity fees and/or redemption gates, although the fund’s Board of Directors reserves the right to impose liquidity fees and redemption gates in the future.

TRGXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 71.05%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 70.98%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 70.87%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 70.88%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 70.24%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 70.84%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 70.35%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 69.44%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 69.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 71.05%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 70.98%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 70.87%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 70.51%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 70.49%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 71.10%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 70.55%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 69.44%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 69.58%

NAV & Total Return History

TRGXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRGXX Category Low Category High TRGXX % Rank
Net Assets 11.8 B 136 K 281 B 56.07%
Number of Holdings 49 1 346 54.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 7 B -343 K 163 B 55.89%
Weighting of Top 10 62.55% 22.7% 100.0% 49.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal Reserve Bk Of Ny Treasury Repo 31.90%
  2. Federal Reserve Bk Of Ny Treasury Repo 31.90%
  3. Federal Reserve Bk Of Ny Treasury Repo 31.90%
  4. Federal Reserve Bk Of Ny Treasury Repo 31.90%
  5. Federal Reserve Bk Of Ny Treasury Repo 31.90%
  6. Federal Reserve Bk Of Ny Treasury Repo 31.90%
  7. Federal Reserve Bk Of Ny Treasury Repo 31.90%
  8. Federal Reserve Bk Of Ny Treasury Repo 31.90%
  9. Federal Reserve Bk Of Ny Treasury Repo 31.90%
  10. Federal Reserve Bk Of Ny Treasury Repo 31.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGXX % Rank
Cash 		78.48% 25.56% 100.00% 37.08%
Bonds 		21.52% 0.00% 74.44% 59.89%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 70.77%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 71.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 75.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		78.73% 0.00% 100.00% 32.98%
Government 		21.27% 0.00% 44.01% 60.61%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 70.41%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 70.94%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.97%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 73.26%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGXX % Rank
US 		21.52% 0.00% 72.86% 58.82%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.45% 73.62%

TRGXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.06% 1.68% 58.90%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 0.50% 57.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

TRGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 485.00% 52.17%

TRGXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRGXX Category Low Category High TRGXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.12% 0.00% 2.28% 3.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRGXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRGXX Category Low Category High TRGXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.09% 1.67% 62.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRGXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TRGXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Spratley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Douglas D. Spratley joined T. Rowe Price in 2008 and became cochairman in 2020. His investment experience dates from 1996. Previously, he was an investment analyst for the Prudential Capital Group. Spratley joined Prudential in 1992. Spratley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.07 13.09

