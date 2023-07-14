The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by companies throughout the world. The percentage of assets allocated to investments outside the U.S. will vary according to the portfolio manager’s outlook. However, under normal conditions, at least 40% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in companies outside the U.S. (and at least 30% of its net assets will be invested in companies outside the U.S. if foreign market conditions are not favorable). The fund invests in companies across a broad range of industries in the U.S. and other developed markets and, to a lesser extent, emerging markets. Although the fund may invest in companies of any size, investments will generally be made in stocks of large- and mid-cap companies.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic landscape and the outlook for certain industries and countries, stock selection is driven mainly by fundamental research

that seeks to identify companies that are undervalued but have the potential for improving earnings over time. The fund’s value approach to investing relies on a global research team that searches for companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation or dividend growth. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·low valuation on various earnings, book value, sales, and cash flow metrics, in absolute terms and/or relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;

·low valuation relative to a company’s fundamentals;

·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity or other turnaround opportunities;

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and

·above-average dividend yield and/or the potential to grow dividends.