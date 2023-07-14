Home
T. Rowe Price Global Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
TRGVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.3 -0.06 -0.39%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (PRIGX) Primary Inv (TRGVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Value Equity Fund

TRGVX | Fund

$15.30

$28.7 M

0.83%

$0.13

2.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.5%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$28.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRGVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Global Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 02, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sebastien Mallet

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by companies throughout the world. The percentage of assets allocated to investments outside the U.S. will vary according to the portfolio manager’s outlook. However, under normal conditions, at least 40% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in companies outside the U.S. (and at least 30% of its net assets will be invested in companies outside the U.S. if foreign market conditions are not favorable). The fund invests in companies across a broad range of industries in the U.S. and other developed markets and, to a lesser extent, emerging markets. Although the fund may invest in companies of any size, investments will generally be made in stocks of large- and mid-cap companies.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic landscape and the outlook for certain industries and countries, stock selection is driven mainly by fundamental research

that seeks to identify companies that are undervalued but have the potential for improving earnings over time. The fund’s value approach to investing relies on a global research team that searches for companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation or dividend growth. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·low valuation on various earnings, book value, sales, and cash flow metrics, in absolute terms and/or relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;

·low valuation relative to a company’s fundamentals;

·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity or other turnaround opportunities;

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and

·above-average dividend yield and/or the potential to grow dividends.

TRGVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -35.6% 29.2% 12.64%
1 Yr 13.3% 17.3% 252.4% 28.64%
3 Yr 9.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 60.58%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 64.03%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 4.6% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -35.6% 29.2% 12.75%
1 Yr 13.3% 11.4% 252.4% 26.48%
3 Yr 9.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 58.52%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 62.01%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 4.6% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRGVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRGVX Category Low Category High TRGVX % Rank
Net Assets 28.7 M 199 K 133 B 90.13%
Number of Holdings 101 1 9075 33.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.06 M -18 M 37.6 B 93.17%
Weighting of Top 10 20.57% 9.1% 100.0% 82.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.62%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.53%
  3. Chevron Corp 2.52%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.51%
  5. Bank of America Corp 2.20%
  6. AbbVie Inc 2.20%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 2.09%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 2.09%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC 2.09%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 2.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.07% 61.84% 125.47% 48.68%
Cash 		2.93% -174.70% 23.12% 46.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 73.79%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 75.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 71.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 72.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGVX % Rank
Healthcare 		21.74% 0.00% 35.42% 39.87%
Financial Services 		19.91% 0.00% 38.42% 11.45%
Industrials 		12.03% 0.00% 44.06% 17.07%
Technology 		9.60% 0.00% 49.87% 78.85%
Communication Services 		8.27% 0.00% 57.66% 74.12%
Utilities 		7.05% 0.00% 29.12% 12.00%
Basic Materials 		5.92% 0.00% 38.60% 15.20%
Energy 		4.99% 0.00% 21.15% 26.43%
Consumer Defense 		4.86% 0.00% 73.28% 88.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.72% 0.00% 40.94% 79.52%
Real Estate 		0.90% 0.00% 39.48% 26.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGVX % Rank
US 		59.51% 0.13% 103.82% 47.58%
Non US 		37.56% 0.58% 99.46% 51.43%

TRGVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.19% 0.01% 44.27% 7.30%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.82% 35.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.76% 76.87%

Sales Fees

TRGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.80% 0.00% 395.00% 81.42%

TRGVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRGVX Category Low Category High TRGVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.83% 0.00% 3.26% 1.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRGVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRGVX Category Low Category High TRGVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% -4.27% 12.65% 25.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRGVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

TRGVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sebastien Mallet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 26, 2012

9.85

9.9%

Mr. Mallet joined T. Rowe Price International in 2005 and his investment experience dates from 1997. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price International, he was a telecom banker at Credit Suisse First Boston in the Tokyo and London offices. Mr. Mallet started his career as a financial analyst with France Telecom, based in Guangzhou, China, and Madrid, Spain. Mr. Mallet earned an M.A. in finance, with honors, from the University of Paris and an M.B.A. from the London Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

