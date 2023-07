David Eiswert is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is also a portfolio manager of the Global Focused Growth Equity Strategy, a role he has held since October 1, 2012. David is the president and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Global Stock Fund and the Institutional Global Focused Growth Equity Fund. Prior to his role with the Global Stock Fund, David managed the Global Technology Strategy for almost four years.