Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Global Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
TRGRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.63 -0.03 -0.18%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Adv (PAGEX) Primary No Load (TRGRX) Inst (TIRGX)
TRGRX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Global Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.63 -0.03 -0.18%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Adv (PAGEX) Primary No Load (TRGRX) Inst (TIRGX)
TRGRX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Global Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.63 -0.03 -0.18%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Adv (PAGEX) Primary No Load (TRGRX) Inst (TIRGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Real Estate Fund

TRGRX | Fund

$16.63

$105 M

2.47%

$0.41

1.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

-4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$105 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Real Estate Fund

TRGRX | Fund

$16.63

$105 M

2.47%

$0.41

1.22%

TRGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Global Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Oct 27, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jai Kapadia

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of real estate companies throughout the world, including the U.S. The fund’s definition of real estate companies is broad and includes any company that derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from, or commits at least 50% of assets to, real estate activities. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest in at least five countries and at least 40% of its net assets will be in real estate companies outside the U.S. (at least 30% of its net assets will be in real estate companies outside the U.S. if foreign market conditions are not favorable). A significant portion of the fund’s U.S. investments is expected to be in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs pool money to invest in properties (equity REITs) or mortgages (mortgage REITs). The fund’s investments in REITs are generally made in equity REITs. For purposes of selecting investments in the U.S. and outside the U.S., the

fund’s investments in the real estate industry may include (but are not limited to) the following:

·REITs;

·real estate operating companies;

·brokers, developers, and builders of residential, commercial, and industrial properties;

·property management firms;

·finance, mortgage, and mortgage servicing firms;

·construction supply and equipment manufacturing companies; and

·firms dependent on real estate holdings for revenues and profits, including lodging, leisure, timber, mining, and agriculture companies.

The fund will not own real estate directly and will have no restrictions on the size of companies selected for investment. Up to 20% of the fund’s total assets may be invested in companies that either derive a substantial portion of revenues or profits from servicing real estate firms, or that are unrelated to the real estate business.

Stock selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that generally seeks to identify high-quality companies with both good appreciation prospects and income-producing potential. Factors considered by the portfolio manager in selecting real estate companies include one or more of the following: relative valuation; free cash flow; undervalued assets; quality and experience of management; type of real estate owned; and the nature of a company’s real estate activities.

Read More

TRGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -7.4% 12.6% 40.93%
1 Yr -4.7% -23.1% 5.7% 66.84%
3 Yr -0.7%* -15.8% 6.1% 65.24%
5 Yr -3.7%* -17.1% 13.7% 68.33%
10 Yr -1.0%* -11.2% 3.2% 48.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -43.9% 4.5% 76.44%
2021 9.1% -7.2% 14.9% 56.15%
2020 -2.4% -7.5% 4.4% 52.94%
2019 3.5% 0.3% 6.1% 53.23%
2018 -2.7% -6.3% 11.6% 79.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -15.4% 12.6% 40.93%
1 Yr -4.7% -23.1% 5.7% 64.77%
3 Yr -0.7%* -15.8% 6.1% 65.78%
5 Yr -3.7%* -17.1% 14.1% 73.33%
10 Yr -1.0%* -11.2% 6.3% 76.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -43.9% 4.5% 76.44%
2021 9.1% -7.2% 14.9% 56.15%
2020 -2.4% -7.5% 4.4% 52.94%
2019 3.5% 0.3% 6.1% 53.23%
2018 -2.7% -6.3% 12.0% 87.79%

NAV & Total Return History

TRGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRGRX Category Low Category High TRGRX % Rank
Net Assets 105 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 75.79%
Number of Holdings 69 5 739 66.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.8 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 75.26%
Weighting of Top 10 34.77% 18.1% 63.6% 51.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 5.51%
  2. Public Storage 4.26%
  3. Equinix Inc 4.04%
  4. Welltower Inc 3.83%
  5. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd 3.46%
  6. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd 3.46%
  7. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd 3.46%
  8. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd 3.46%
  9. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd 3.46%
  10. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.27% 3.65% 126.54% 23.08%
Cash 		0.72% -1.38% 10.38% 63.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 83.51%
Other 		0.00% -33.49% 78.71% 94.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 80.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 82.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGRX % Rank
Real Estate 		93.56% 72.53% 100.00% 90.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.30% 0.00% 13.03% 4.21%
Communication Services 		1.14% 0.00% 10.08% 29.47%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 82.63%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 88.95%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 87.37%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 83.68%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 87.37%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 81.58%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 83.16%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 82.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGRX % Rank
US 		61.29% 0.00% 80.79% 20.62%
Non US 		37.98% 0.00% 99.40% 61.34%

TRGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.11% 27.58% 55.21%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.10% 1.50% 18.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 7.89%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.25% 96.61%

Sales Fees

TRGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 36.36%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.80% 1.00% 165.00% 32.26%

TRGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRGRX Category Low Category High TRGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.47% 0.00% 5.11% 45.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRGRX Category Low Category High TRGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.19% -0.23% 3.84% 61.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jai Kapadia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Jai Kapadia is an analyst and portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price in Hong Kong. He earned a B. A. in Economics from Columbia University and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×