Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
TRGMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.58 -0.08 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TRPWX) Primary Adv (TCMGX) Retirement (TRGMX) Other (TRGPX) Adv (TCMHX)
TRGMX (Mutual Fund)

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.58 -0.08 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TRPWX) Primary Adv (TCMGX) Retirement (TRGMX) Other (TRGPX) Adv (TCMHX)
TRGMX (Mutual Fund)

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.58 -0.08 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TRPWX) Primary Adv (TCMGX) Retirement (TRGMX) Other (TRGPX) Adv (TCMHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund

TRGMX | Fund

$18.58

$1.23 B

0.27%

$0.05

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.5%

1 yr return

21.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$1.23 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund

TRGMX | Fund

$18.58

$1.23 B

0.27%

$0.05

0.71%

TRGMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Terrence Kontos

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in mid-cap equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of medium-sized domestic companies, as defined by the Fund’s benchmark index, the Russell Midcap®Growth Index, that the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes present the opportunity for growth. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. Advisors considers medium-sized companies to be those companies whose market capitalizations fall within the range represented by the Russell Midcap Growth Index at the time of the Fund’s investment.

Advisors looks for equity securities of companies that it believes have prospects for strong earnings or sales growth. The Fund invests in equity securities of companies that Advisors believes may represent high growth industries or rapidly evolving areas of the economy, that have distinctive products or services and that are growing faster than the overall equity market. The Fund may also invest in companies that Advisors believes to be undervalued based on current earnings, assets or growth prospects. These investments could include companies likely to benefit from prospective acquisitions, reorganizations, corporate restructurings or other special situations.

The Fund also uses proprietary quantitative models to screen and identify potential portfolio companies. Often, these companies represent modest deviations from the benchmark index based on relative value, price or potential earnings growth. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign investments. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.

Read More

TRGMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.5% -26.9% 59.5% 21.24%
1 Yr 21.4% -43.3% 860.3% 12.90%
3 Yr -6.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 64.51%
5 Yr -5.0%* -28.3% 82.5% 70.51%
10 Yr -2.2%* -18.3% 13.6% 76.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 66.73%
2021 -6.0% -52.0% 83.9% 76.74%
2020 8.8% -17.6% 195.3% 45.92%
2019 4.5% -16.0% 9.5% 77.58%
2018 -4.7% -13.6% 24.1% 76.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.5% -53.4% 55.3% 20.18%
1 Yr 21.4% -60.3% 860.3% 12.19%
3 Yr -6.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 64.94%
5 Yr -5.0%* -27.6% 82.5% 75.49%
10 Yr -2.2%* -17.1% 15.4% 90.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 66.73%
2021 -6.0% -52.0% 83.9% 76.74%
2020 8.8% -17.6% 195.3% 45.92%
2019 4.5% -16.0% 9.5% 77.58%
2018 -4.7% -13.6% 24.1% 85.34%

NAV & Total Return History

TRGMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRGMX Category Low Category High TRGMX % Rank
Net Assets 1.23 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 45.95%
Number of Holdings 99 20 3702 24.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 302 M 360 K 10.9 B 50.35%
Weighting of Top 10 22.52% 5.5% 92.1% 72.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 3.19%
  2. Verisk Analytics Inc 2.69%
  3. Synopsys Inc 2.64%
  4. Sabre Corp 2.35%
  5. DexCom Inc 2.08%
  6. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 2.03%
  7. IAC/InterActiveCorp Ordinary Shares - New 2.03%
  8. Match Group Inc 2.02%
  9. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Class A 1.96%
  10. Molina Healthcare Inc 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.71% 23.99% 100.52% 15.14%
Cash 		0.29% -0.52% 26.94% 81.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 81.16%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 80.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 80.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 80.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGMX % Rank
Technology 		31.58% 0.04% 62.17% 55.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.85% 0.00% 57.41% 15.67%
Industrials 		15.51% 0.00% 38.23% 42.43%
Healthcare 		14.31% 0.00% 43.77% 79.93%
Consumer Defense 		5.16% 0.00% 16.40% 10.04%
Energy 		4.13% 0.00% 62.10% 18.84%
Communication Services 		4.08% 0.00% 18.33% 27.29%
Financial Services 		3.35% 0.00% 43.01% 86.97%
Basic Materials 		2.55% 0.00% 17.25% 39.96%
Real Estate 		1.48% 0.00% 19.28% 66.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 85.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGMX % Rank
US 		91.47% 23.38% 100.52% 74.30%
Non US 		8.24% 0.00% 35.22% 16.20%

TRGMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.02% 19.28% 84.97%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.50% 6.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 90.99%

Sales Fees

TRGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.00% 0.00% 250.31% 78.63%

TRGMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRGMX Category Low Category High TRGMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.27% 0.00% 2.33% 7.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRGMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRGMX Category Low Category High TRGMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -2.24% 2.75% 36.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRGMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRGMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Terrence Kontos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2020

2.37

2.4%

Terrence Kontos, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Terrence worked at TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (research of growth portfolios).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×