T. Rowe Price Global Industrials Fund

mutual fund
TRGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.48 -0.1 -0.54%
primary theme
Industrials Sector Equity
share class
Other (RPGIX) Primary Inst (TRGAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Industrials Fund

TRGAX | Fund

$18.48

$166 M

0.62%

$0.12

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

25.9%

1 yr return

28.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

Net Assets

$166 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 25.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Global Industrials Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Adams

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by companies in the industrials sector. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (unless foreign market conditions are not deemed favorable by the investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets) in securities issued by companies organized or located outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The fund normally invests in at least five different countries, some of which may be located in emerging markets.

Stock selection is based on intensive fundamental research that assesses industry trends and companies’ long-term prospects. The fund may purchase securities issued by companies of any size but generally seeks companies the portfolio manager believes are growing market share, benefitting from high barriers to entry, pursuing continuous operational improvement, and allocating capital well. The portfolio manager may consider, among other factors, a company’s growth potential, valuation, cash flows and overall financial condition, strength of processes, and competitive position in its industry. The fund may purchase value stocks that possess the ability to improve margins and growth rates or have some other company-specific catalyst expected to unlock value. The fund may also seek reasonably priced growth stocks with strong competitive positions and above-market earnings growth in attractive industries. The fund invests in a wide variety of industries within the industrials sector, which include, but are not limited to:

·aerospace and defense;

·building products and equipment;

·automobiles and automobile components;

·machinery;

·construction and engineering;

·electrical components and equipment;

·industrial technology;

·business services;

·transportation; and

·manufacturing and industrial conglomerates

Read More

TRGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.9% -14.4% 36.3% 18.42%
1 Yr 28.7% -7.9% 42.3% 21.05%
3 Yr 12.2%* 0.7% 30.1% 55.26%
5 Yr 7.2%* -3.1% 14.7% 45.95%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -42.9% 23.1% 70.27%
2021 6.1% -4.9% 15.6% 56.76%
2020 8.5% -4.7% 19.6% 24.32%
2019 6.3% -16.5% 9.0% 51.43%
2018 -4.4% -7.2% 14.3% 65.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.9% -22.6% 30.6% 13.16%
1 Yr 28.7% -22.9% 29.1% 5.26%
3 Yr 12.2%* -2.2% 31.8% 34.21%
5 Yr 7.2%* -3.1% 13.1% 51.52%
10 Yr N/A* 3.2% 16.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -42.9% 23.1% 70.27%
2021 6.1% -4.9% 15.6% 56.76%
2020 8.5% -4.7% 19.6% 24.32%
2019 6.3% -16.6% 9.0% 51.43%
2018 -4.4% -7.2% 14.3% 68.75%

NAV & Total Return History

TRGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRGAX Category Low Category High TRGAX % Rank
Net Assets 166 M 10.1 M 14.5 B 71.05%
Number of Holdings 78 24 375 28.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 67 M 2.57 M 5.66 B 68.42%
Weighting of Top 10 32.04% 14.2% 74.8% 78.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. General Electric Co 5.52%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.71% 96.71% 100.00% 100.00%
Cash 		3.28% 0.00% 4.05% 15.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.95%
Other 		0.00% -3.61% 0.04% 31.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.95%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGAX % Rank
Industrials 		72.88% 9.02% 99.28% 65.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.39% 0.00% 60.78% 26.32%
Technology 		7.54% 0.00% 38.28% 44.74%
Basic Materials 		2.94% 0.00% 16.73% 28.95%
Communication Services 		0.25% 0.00% 35.43% 23.68%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.67% 42.11%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 7.67% 36.84%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 7.75% 44.74%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.45% 44.74%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 3.53% 50.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 39.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGAX % Rank
Non US 		50.25% 0.00% 68.66% 10.53%
US 		46.46% 31.25% 99.96% 94.74%

TRGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.08% 2.36% 27.03%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.03% 0.85% 81.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

TRGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.70% 2.00% 205.00% 44.44%

TRGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRGAX Category Low Category High TRGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.62% 0.00% 2.26% 78.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRGAX Category Low Category High TRGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -1.16% 1.35% 52.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.42 24.18 8.82 3.5

