Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
25.9%
1 yr return
28.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
Net Assets
$166 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.0%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by companies in the industrials sector. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (unless foreign market conditions are not deemed favorable by the investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets) in securities issued by companies organized or located outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The fund normally invests in at least five different countries, some of which may be located in emerging markets.
Stock selection is based on intensive fundamental research that assesses industry trends and companies’ long-term prospects. The fund may purchase securities issued by companies of any size but generally seeks companies the portfolio manager believes are growing market share, benefitting from high barriers to entry, pursuing continuous operational improvement, and allocating capital well. The portfolio manager may consider, among other factors, a company’s growth potential, valuation, cash flows and overall financial condition, strength of processes, and competitive position in its industry. The fund may purchase value stocks that possess the ability to improve margins and growth rates or have some other company-specific catalyst expected to unlock value. The fund may also seek reasonably priced growth stocks with strong competitive positions and above-market earnings growth in attractive industries. The fund invests in a wide variety of industries within the industrials sector, which include, but are not limited to:
·aerospace and defense;
·building products and equipment;
·automobiles and automobile components;
·machinery;
·construction and engineering;
·electrical components and equipment;
·industrial technology;
·business services;
·transportation; and
·manufacturing and industrial conglomerates
|Period
|TRGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.9%
|-14.4%
|36.3%
|18.42%
|1 Yr
|28.7%
|-7.9%
|42.3%
|21.05%
|3 Yr
|12.2%*
|0.7%
|30.1%
|55.26%
|5 Yr
|7.2%*
|-3.1%
|14.7%
|45.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|13.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-42.9%
|23.1%
|70.27%
|2021
|6.1%
|-4.9%
|15.6%
|56.76%
|2020
|8.5%
|-4.7%
|19.6%
|24.32%
|2019
|6.3%
|-16.5%
|9.0%
|51.43%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-7.2%
|14.3%
|65.63%
|TRGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|166 M
|10.1 M
|14.5 B
|71.05%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|24
|375
|28.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|67 M
|2.57 M
|5.66 B
|68.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.04%
|14.2%
|74.8%
|78.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.71%
|96.71%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Cash
|3.28%
|0.00%
|4.05%
|15.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.61%
|0.04%
|31.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRGAX % Rank
|Industrials
|72.88%
|9.02%
|99.28%
|65.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.39%
|0.00%
|60.78%
|26.32%
|Technology
|7.54%
|0.00%
|38.28%
|44.74%
|Basic Materials
|2.94%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|28.95%
|Communication Services
|0.25%
|0.00%
|35.43%
|23.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|42.11%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.67%
|36.84%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.75%
|44.74%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.45%
|44.74%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.53%
|50.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|39.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRGAX % Rank
|Non US
|50.25%
|0.00%
|68.66%
|10.53%
|US
|46.46%
|31.25%
|99.96%
|94.74%
|TRGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.08%
|2.36%
|27.03%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|81.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.25%
|N/A
|TRGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TRGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.70%
|2.00%
|205.00%
|44.44%
|TRGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.62%
|0.00%
|2.26%
|78.95%
|TRGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TRGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-1.16%
|1.35%
|52.63%
|TRGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
