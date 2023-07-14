Home
Trending ETFs

TRFZX (Mutual Fund)

TRFZX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund

TRFZX | Fund

$13.56

$4.18 B

3.37%

$0.46

1.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.18 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRFZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ernest Yeung

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks issued by companies in emerging markets. The fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally seeks stocks of larger companies that are undervalued in the view of the portfolio manager using various measures. The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund relies on MSCI Inc. or another affiliated data provider to determine which countries are considered emerging markets, and relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund expects to make most of its investments in stocks of companies located in, or that have economic ties to, the emerging market countries (which include frontier markets) listed below in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The fund considers the following countries to be emerging markets (other countries may be added or removed):

·Asia: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

·Latin America: Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

·Europe: Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

·Africa and the Middle East: Bahrain, Botswana, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects. At times, the growth of certain emerging markets relies heavily on the success of the banking industry. As a result, the fund may have significant investments in banks.

Stock selection is driven mainly by fundamental research that seeks to identify companies that are undervalued but have the potential for improving earnings over time. The fund’s value approach to investing relies on a global research team that searches for companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation or dividend growth.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·low valuation on various earnings, book value, sales, and cash flow metrics, in absolute terms and/or relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;

·low valuation relative to a company’s fundamentals;

·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity or other turnaround opportunities;

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics;

·strong or improving position in an overlooked industry or country; and

·above-average dividend yield and/or the potential to grow dividends.

Read More

TRFZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -11.0% 30.2% 43.58%
1 Yr 10.3% -12.7% 29.2% 41.70%
3 Yr 5.0%* -17.0% 12.8% 11.00%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 32.37%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -50.1% 7.2% 13.29%
2021 0.9% -18.2% 13.6% 19.56%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -30.3% 30.2% 42.17%
1 Yr 10.3% -48.9% 29.2% 37.99%
3 Yr 5.0%* -16.3% 12.8% 11.11%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 31.27%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -50.1% 7.2% 13.29%
2021 0.9% -18.2% 13.6% 19.56%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRFZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRFZX Category Low Category High TRFZX % Rank
Net Assets 4.18 B 717 K 102 B 14.68%
Number of Holdings 67 10 6734 75.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.1 B 340 K 19.3 B 18.55%
Weighting of Top 10 26.17% 2.8% 71.7% 74.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.43%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRFZX % Rank
Stocks 		96.81% 0.90% 110.97% 56.73%
Cash 		3.19% -23.67% 20.19% 37.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 50.57%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 45.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 40.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 48.22%

TRFZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.03% 41.06% 70.05%
Management Fee 0.93% 0.00% 2.00% 59.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TRFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.90% 0.00% 190.00% 59.65%

TRFZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRFZX Category Low Category High TRFZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.37% 0.00% 12.61% 8.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRFZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRFZX Category Low Category High TRFZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.57% -1.98% 17.62% 3.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRFZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRFZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ernest Yeung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2015

6.72

6.7%

Ernest Yeung, Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited, is a portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Discovery Equity Strategy at T. Rowe Price. He was the co-portfolio manager for the International Small-Cap Equity Strategies from 2009 to 2014. Ernest is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price Group, Inc in 2003, Ernest was an analyst with HSBC Asset Management in London. His investment experience dates from 2001. Ernest earned an M.A., with honours, in economics from Cambridge University. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the Investment Management Certificate.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

