Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.18 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.2%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks issued by companies in emerging markets. The fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally seeks stocks of larger companies that are undervalued in the view of the portfolio manager using various measures. The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund relies on MSCI Inc. or another affiliated data provider to determine which countries are considered emerging markets, and relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund expects to make most of its investments in stocks of companies located in, or that have economic ties to, the emerging market countries (which include frontier markets) listed below in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The fund considers the following countries to be emerging markets (other countries may be added or removed):
·Asia: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
·Latin America: Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.
·Europe: Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine.
·Africa and the Middle East: Bahrain, Botswana, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects. At times, the growth of certain emerging markets relies heavily on the success of the banking industry. As a result, the fund may have significant investments in banks.
Stock selection is driven mainly by fundamental research that seeks to identify companies that are undervalued but have the potential for improving earnings over time. The fund’s value approach to investing relies on a global research team that searches for companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation or dividend growth.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·low valuation on various earnings, book value, sales, and cash flow metrics, in absolute terms and/or relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;
·low valuation relative to a company’s fundamentals;
·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity or other turnaround opportunities;
·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics;
·strong or improving position in an overlooked industry or country; and
·above-average dividend yield and/or the potential to grow dividends.
|Period
|TRFZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|43.58%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|41.70%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|11.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|32.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRFZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|13.29%
|2021
|0.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|19.56%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|TRFZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|42.17%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|37.99%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|11.11%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|31.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRFZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|13.29%
|2021
|0.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|19.56%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|TRFZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRFZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.18 B
|717 K
|102 B
|14.68%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|10
|6734
|75.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.1 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|18.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.17%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|74.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRFZX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.81%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|56.73%
|Cash
|3.19%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|37.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|50.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|45.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|40.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|48.22%
|TRFZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|70.05%
|Management Fee
|0.93%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|59.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|TRFZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRFZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRFZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.90%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|59.65%
|TRFZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRFZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.37%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|8.09%
|TRFZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TRFZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRFZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.57%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|3.43%
|TRFZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.457
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2015
6.72
6.7%
Ernest Yeung, Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited, is a portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Discovery Equity Strategy at T. Rowe Price. He was the co-portfolio manager for the International Small-Cap Equity Strategies from 2009 to 2014. Ernest is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price Group, Inc in 2003, Ernest was an analyst with HSBC Asset Management in London. His investment experience dates from 2001. Ernest earned an M.A., with honours, in economics from Cambridge University. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the Investment Management Certificate.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...