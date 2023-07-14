Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The fund will normally invest at least 80% (and potentially all) of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities of emerging market governments or companies located in emerging market countries. The fund’s investments in debt securities typically consist of corporate and sovereign bonds. The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund relies on a classification by either JP Morgan or the International Monetary Fund to determine which countries are emerging markets.
The fund’s holdings may be denominated in U.S. dollars or non-U.S. dollar currencies, including emerging market currencies. The extent, if any, to which the fund attempts to cushion the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the U.S. dollar depends on market conditions. The fund’s holdings may include the lowest-rated bonds, including those in default, and there are no overall limits on the fund’s investments that are rated below investment-grade (BB or lower, or an equivalent rating), also known as “junk” bonds.
Although the fund expects to maintain an intermediate- to long-term weighted average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the overall portfolio or on individual securities. Security selection relies heavily on research, which analyzes political and economic trends as well as creditworthiness of particular issuers. The fund tends to favor bonds it expects will be upgraded.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.
While most assets will be invested in foreign bonds, the fund may use interest rate futures and forward foreign currency exchange contracts in keeping with its objective(s). Interest rate futures are primarily used as an efficient means of managing the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes and to adjust the fund’s duration. Forward foreign currency exchange contracts are primarily used to help protect the fund’s non-U.S. dollar denominated holdings from unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates, although other currency hedging techniques may be used from time to time.
|Period
|TREZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|65.27%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|42.81%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-17.0%
|16.1%
|76.60%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.6%
|8.6%
|70.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|6.6%
|27.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|TREZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|75.47%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|41.59%
|2020
|N/A
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|Period
|TREZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|64.07%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|39.82%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-17.0%
|16.0%
|76.53%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.6%
|8.5%
|66.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|25.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|TREZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|75.47%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|41.59%
|2020
|N/A
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|TREZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TREZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.94 B
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|6.59%
|Number of Holdings
|323
|4
|2121
|38.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|320 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|13.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.10%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|48.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TREZX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.95%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|71.34%
|Cash
|10.39%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|31.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.66%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|28.35%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|50.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|34.76%
|TREZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|83.44%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|45.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|TREZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TREZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TREZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.10%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|26.30%
|TREZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TREZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.65%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|36.83%
|TREZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TREZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TREZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.34%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|8.67%
|TREZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Mr. Muaddi has been chairman of the committee since 2015. Mr. Muaddi joined T. Rowe Price in 2006 and his investment experience dates from that time. Throughout the past five years, he has served as a credit analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015). The Statement of Additional Information provides additional information about the portfolio manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the portfolio manager, and the portfolio manager’s ownership of the fund’s shares.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
