TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund

mutual fund
TRERX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.6 -0.07 -0.51%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TIIEX) Primary Retirement (TRERX) Adv (TIERX) Other (TREPX) Adv (TIEHX) Other (TIEWX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund

TRERX | Fund

$13.60

$5.84 B

1.62%

$0.22

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

20.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$5.84 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Tribolet

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of foreign issuers. The Fund has a policy of maintaining investments of equity securities of foreign issuers in at least three countries other than the United States. The Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), selects individual stocks, and lets the Fund’s country and regional asset allocations evolve from their stock selection. The Fund may invest in emerging markets to varying degrees, depending on the prevalence of stock specific opportunities. The Fund typically invests in companies of all sizes, including smaller, lesser-known companies where Advisors believes it has some unique insights into the company. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Advisors typically invests in companies that can demonstrate an ability to generate free cash flow and strong market share. In addition, Advisors looks for companies with performance oriented management that focuses on growth through innovation, sustainable earnings growth and shareholder returns. Advisors will typically invest in these types of companies when Advisors believes that their stock prices do not fully reflect the stock’s potential value, based on current earnings, assets and long-term growth prospects.

The Fund is actively managed; however, Advisors regularly reviews the Fund’s sector and country exposure against the Fund’s benchmark index, the Morgan Stanley Capital International EAFE®(Europe, Australasia, Far East) Index (the “MSCI EAFE Index”), to seek to control risk.

The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.

Read More

TRERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% 2.1% 19.2% 36.86%
1 Yr 20.8% -20.6% 27.8% 12.96%
3 Yr 6.0%* -14.8% 25.3% 20.72%
5 Yr 0.3%* -9.9% 60.8% 64.04%
10 Yr 2.4%* -6.0% 9.9% 23.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -43.6% 71.3% 67.34%
2021 3.8% -15.4% 9.4% 29.47%
2020 4.6% -10.4% 121.9% 20.51%
2019 4.9% -0.5% 8.5% 33.07%
2018 -6.5% -13.0% 0.0% 96.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -16.4% 19.2% 36.86%
1 Yr 20.8% -27.2% 27.8% 12.82%
3 Yr 6.0%* -14.8% 25.3% 19.85%
5 Yr 0.3%* -9.9% 60.8% 69.33%
10 Yr 2.4%* -2.7% 10.2% 55.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -43.6% 71.3% 67.34%
2021 3.8% -15.4% 9.4% 29.03%
2020 4.6% -10.4% 121.9% 20.51%
2019 4.9% -0.5% 8.5% 33.07%
2018 -6.5% -13.0% 0.0% 97.74%

NAV & Total Return History

TRERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRERX Category Low Category High TRERX % Rank
Net Assets 5.84 B 1.02 M 369 B 13.87%
Number of Holdings 81 1 10801 66.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.58 B 0 34.5 B 14.25%
Weighting of Top 10 28.28% 1.9% 101.9% 39.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sony Group Corp 3.80%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRERX % Rank
Stocks 		95.60% 0.00% 122.60% 80.14%
Cash 		4.40% -65.15% 100.00% 14.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 74.19%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 82.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 71.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 74.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRERX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.88% 0.00% 21.01% 3.02%
Industrials 		16.85% 5.17% 99.49% 21.44%
Financial Services 		14.35% 0.00% 47.75% 84.75%
Consumer Defense 		10.49% 0.00% 32.29% 33.81%
Basic Materials 		9.29% 0.00% 23.86% 25.90%
Technology 		8.43% 0.00% 36.32% 77.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.02% 0.00% 36.36% 79.86%
Energy 		7.75% 0.00% 16.89% 9.21%
Communication Services 		3.83% 0.00% 21.69% 84.60%
Utilities 		2.11% 0.00% 13.68% 63.45%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 93.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRERX % Rank
Non US 		94.09% 0.00% 125.24% 61.07%
US 		1.51% -7.78% 68.98% 55.15%

TRERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.02% 26.51% 71.97%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.60% 23.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 91.43%

Sales Fees

TRERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 54.55%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 2.00% 247.00% 40.03%

TRERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRERX Category Low Category High TRERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.62% 0.00% 13.15% 25.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRERX Category Low Category High TRERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.68% -0.93% 6.38% 7.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TRERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Tribolet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2020

2.37

2.4%

John N. Tribolet has been in TIAA and its advisory affiliates from 2005 to 2014 (portfolio management of global equity portfolios); and 2014 to Present (Head of Global Equity Research). Prior to that,Tribolet was a vice president and portfolio manager with Loomis, Sayles & Company, his employer since July 1999. Previously, he served as a portfolio manager with Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management from 1997 to 1999. Prior to 1995, he spent three years in the investment banking industry, most recently at PaineWebber.

Gregory Mancini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2020

2.37

2.4%

Teachers Advisors 2016 to Present (research and portfolio management of an international portfolio); Merrill Lynch, London–2015 to 2016 (equities); Dabroes Management–2008 to 2015 (partner, founding member, European hedge fund)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

