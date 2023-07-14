Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.0%
1 yr return
20.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$5.84 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.3%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of foreign issuers. The Fund has a policy of maintaining investments of equity securities of foreign issuers in at least three countries other than the United States. The Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), selects individual stocks, and lets the Fund’s country and regional asset allocations evolve from their stock selection. The Fund may invest in emerging markets to varying degrees, depending on the prevalence of stock specific opportunities. The Fund typically invests in companies of all sizes, including smaller, lesser-known companies where Advisors believes it has some unique insights into the company. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
Advisors typically invests in companies that can demonstrate an ability to generate free cash flow and strong market share. In addition, Advisors looks for companies with performance oriented management that focuses on growth through innovation, sustainable earnings growth and shareholder returns. Advisors will typically invest in these types of companies when Advisors believes that their stock prices do not fully reflect the stock’s potential value, based on current earnings, assets and long-term growth prospects.
The Fund is actively managed; however, Advisors regularly reviews the Fund’s sector and country exposure against the Fund’s benchmark index, the Morgan Stanley Capital International EAFE®(Europe, Australasia, Far East) Index (the “MSCI EAFE Index”), to seek to control risk.
The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.
|Period
|TRERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|36.86%
|1 Yr
|20.8%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|12.96%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|20.72%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|64.04%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|23.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|67.34%
|2021
|3.8%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|29.47%
|2020
|4.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|20.51%
|2019
|4.9%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|33.07%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|96.86%
|Period
|TRERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|36.86%
|1 Yr
|20.8%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|12.82%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|19.85%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|69.33%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|55.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|67.34%
|2021
|3.8%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|29.03%
|2020
|4.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|20.51%
|2019
|4.9%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|33.07%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|97.74%
|TRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.84 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|13.87%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|1
|10801
|66.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.58 B
|0
|34.5 B
|14.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.28%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|39.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRERX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.60%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|80.14%
|Cash
|4.40%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|14.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|74.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|82.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|71.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|74.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRERX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.88%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|3.02%
|Industrials
|16.85%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|21.44%
|Financial Services
|14.35%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|84.75%
|Consumer Defense
|10.49%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|33.81%
|Basic Materials
|9.29%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|25.90%
|Technology
|8.43%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|77.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.02%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|79.86%
|Energy
|7.75%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|9.21%
|Communication Services
|3.83%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|84.60%
|Utilities
|2.11%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|63.45%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|93.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRERX % Rank
|Non US
|94.09%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|61.07%
|US
|1.51%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|55.15%
|TRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|71.97%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|23.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|91.43%
|TRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|54.55%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|40.03%
|TRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.62%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|25.77%
|TRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.68%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|7.93%
|TRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2020
2.37
2.4%
John N. Tribolet has been in TIAA and its advisory affiliates from 2005 to 2014 (portfolio management of global equity portfolios); and 2014 to Present (Head of Global Equity Research). Prior to that,Tribolet was a vice president and portfolio manager with Loomis, Sayles & Company, his employer since July 1999. Previously, he served as a portfolio manager with Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management from 1997 to 1999. Prior to 1995, he spent three years in the investment banking industry, most recently at PaineWebber.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2020
2.37
2.4%
Teachers Advisors 2016 to Present (research and portfolio management of an international portfolio); Merrill Lynch, London–2015 to 2016 (equities); Dabroes Management–2008 to 2015 (partner, founding member, European hedge fund)
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
