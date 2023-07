The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds that are issued by companies that are located or listed in, or conduct the predominant part of their business activities in, the emerging market countries of Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund relies on a classification by either JP Morgan or the International Monetary Fund to determine which countries are emerging markets.

While it is expected that the securities held by the fund will primarily be U.S. dollar-denominated, the fund may also hold securities denominated in emerging market currencies

and other non-U.S. currencies. The fund does not generally attempt to cushion the impact of non-U.S. currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar. Although the fund expects to generally maintain an intermediate-term weighted average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the overall portfolio or on individual securities purchased by the fund.

Most of the fund’s investments are expected to be rated below investment grade (BB or lower, or an equivalent rating) by a major credit rating agency or by T. Rowe Price. However, the fund may purchase bonds of any credit quality and there are no overall limits on the fund’s holdings that are unrated or rated below investment grade. Investments in below investment-grade corporate bonds, also known as “junk” bonds, should be considered speculative.