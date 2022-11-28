Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.77 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.4%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.20%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in a widely diversified portfolio of high yield corporate bonds, often called “junk” bonds, as well as income-producing convertible securities and preferred stocks that are rated below investment grade or not rated by any major credit rating agency but deemed by T. Rowe Price to be below investment grade. If a holding is split rated (i.e., rated investment grade by at least one rating agency and below investment grade by another rating agency), the lower rating will be used for purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy.
High yield bonds are rated below investment grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating), and tend to provide high income in an effort to compensate investors for their higher risk of default, which is the failure to make required interest or principal payments. High yield bond issuers include small or relatively new companies lacking the history or capital to merit investment grade status, former blue chip companies downgraded because of financial problems, companies electing to borrow heavily to finance or avoid a takeover or buyout, and firms with heavy debt loads.
While high yield corporate bonds are typically issued with a fixed interest rate, bank loans have floating interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). Bank loans represent amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. In many cases, the borrowing companies have significantly more debt than equity and the loans have been issued in connection with recapitalizations, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, or refinancings. The loans held by the fund may be senior or subordinate obligations of the borrower. The fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in bank loans.
The fund may purchase securities of any maturity and its weighted average maturity will vary with market conditions. In selecting investments, the fund relies extensively on T. Rowe Price credit research analysts. The fund intends to focus primarily on the higher-quality range (BB and B, or an equivalent rating) of the high yield market.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, the fund may also invest in bonds of foreign issuers (including securities of issuers in emerging markets). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities and may invest without limitation in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds of foreign issuers. The fund may also use forward currency exchange contracts, credit default swaps, and index options. Forward currency exchange contracts would typically be used to protect the fund’s foreign bond holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar. Credit default swaps can be used to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, as an alternative to cash bonds, and to manage the fund’s overall credit risk exposure. Index options would typically be
used to efficiently access or adjust exposure to certain market segments and to generate additional income.
|Period
|TRCZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|51.09%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|80.32%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|85.84%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|27.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|16.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRCZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|50.95%
|2021
|0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|50.83%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TRCZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|50.41%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|74.42%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|85.87%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|27.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|15.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRCZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|50.95%
|2021
|0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|50.68%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|TRCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRCZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.77 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|24.39%
|Number of Holdings
|495
|2
|2736
|28.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|175 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|26.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.35%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|66.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRCZX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.29%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|64.13%
|Cash
|2.46%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|59.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.45%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|3.46%
|Stocks
|1.06%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|32.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.75%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|64.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|87.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRCZX % Rank
|Utilities
|50.90%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.15%
|Communication Services
|26.70%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|13.73%
|Basic Materials
|18.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.77%
|Technology
|4.23%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|12.18%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|85.49%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.31%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|84.97%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.72%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.82%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRCZX % Rank
|US
|1.06%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|32.28%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|86.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRCZX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.60%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|32.47%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.49%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|66.81%
|Municipal
|0.49%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|3.03%
|Government
|0.42%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|23.38%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|86.29%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|90.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRCZX % Rank
|US
|80.69%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|51.30%
|Non US
|12.60%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|52.59%
|TRCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|90.65%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|37.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|77.11%
|TRCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.20%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|29.28%
|TRCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRCZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|49.71%
|TRCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TRCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRCZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.64%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|8.52%
|TRCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2019
3.38
3.4%
Rodney Rayburn is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He is president and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Credit Opportunities Fund. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 2014, Rodney spent five years as a managing director at Värde Partners in Minneapolis, where he was actively involved in performing and nonperforming loans, bonds, and reorganized equities across a variety of industries. Prior to that, he was a senior investment analyst at Stark Investments in Milwaukee. Rodney earned a B.S. in economics from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
