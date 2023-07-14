Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|TRCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|33.96%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|35.70%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|68.71%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|60.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|59.18%
|2021
|N/A
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|TRCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRCSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.1 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|98.99%
|Number of Holdings
|2032
|2
|2519
|1.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.9 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|86.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.08%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|68.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRCSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.98%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|10.61%
|Cash
|6.67%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|5.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|50.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|49.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|50.00%
|Other
|-6.65%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|99.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRCSX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.58%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|13.95%
|Industrials
|15.27%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|75.17%
|Financial Services
|14.60%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|68.54%
|Technology
|13.85%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|50.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.62%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|74.83%
|Real Estate
|9.14%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|28.40%
|Energy
|6.54%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|40.65%
|Consumer Defense
|4.06%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|55.27%
|Basic Materials
|3.77%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|72.96%
|Communication Services
|3.63%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|26.70%
|Utilities
|2.92%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|38.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRCSX % Rank
|US
|98.88%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|6.90%
|Non US
|1.10%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|70.88%
|TRCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|80.89%
|Management Fee
|0.09%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|6.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|TRCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|27.17%
|TRCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRCSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.26%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|62.02%
|TRCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TRCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRCSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.12%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|8.49%
|TRCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
