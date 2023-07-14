Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-4.8%

1 yr return

-12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$59.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 106.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRCLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price China Evolution Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wenli Zheng

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and equity related investments of Chinese companies. For purposes of this policy, the fund considers companies in Greater China, including the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, to be Chinese companies. Chinese companies include those that meet one or more of the following criteria (or any other factor utilized by MSCI Inc. or another third party provider):

·organized in Greater China;

·principally located in, or headquartered in, Greater China;

·trading markets for their securities are located in Greater China;

·business activities are predominantly conducted in Greater China, or a significant portion (e.g., at least 50%) of their revenues or profits are derived from Greater China;

·geographic distribution of the company’s shareholder base is predominantly in Greater China;

·the company is controlled by individuals or entities that are considered Greater Chinese; or

·securities are reported in a Greater Chinese currency, including the Renminbi (“RMB”), mainland China’s currency, and the Hong Kong dollar.

Equity securities may include common and preferred stocks. The fund may also gain exposure to Chinese equities through depositary receipts and equity-linked certificates or notes (also called participation notes or P-Notes). The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size but will emphasize investments in small- and mid-cap companies.

The fund may invest in Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges such as “A-shares” (which are denominated in RMB and shares of Chinese companies denominated in other currencies (such as the Hong Kong dollar or U.S. dollar) that trade in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, or otherwise outside of China. In addition to investments in Chinese companies, the fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in companies in other countries or markets, such as Japan or South Korea. Many of the regions in which the fund invests, including China, Macau, Taiwan and South Korea, are considered emerging markets. The fund’s adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies for the fund’s portfolio.

The adviser takes a style-agnostic approach and aims to identify mispriced companies with opportunities driven by change. The types of change we focus on include:

·new technology or unique product offerings;

·significant market share;

·product cycle opportunities;

·attractive or improving industry or sector; and

·companies expected to benefit from management changes, regulatory changes, or new business models;

The adviser also considers the following key characteristics of each company:

·management’s depth, adaptability and integrity;

·overall financial health and stability of cash flow; and

·attractive valuation.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Read More

TRCLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.8% -22.0% 21.1% 43.33%
1 Yr -12.9% -29.7% 41.4% 45.83%
3 Yr -6.5%* -27.8% 23.8% 29.63%
5 Yr N/A* -21.1% 17.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.4% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -40.5% 25.8% 58.41%
2021 -0.9% -28.6% 19.4% 23.85%
2020 16.3% -6.6% 33.6% 10.53%
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.8% -32.2% 31.3% 30.25%
1 Yr -12.9% -55.0% 60.3% 32.77%
3 Yr -6.5%* -24.7% 27.8% 43.81%
5 Yr N/A* -17.5% 13.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.4% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -40.5% 25.8% 58.41%
2021 -0.9% -28.6% 19.4% 23.85%
2020 16.3% -6.6% 33.6% 10.53%
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRCLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRCLX Category Low Category High TRCLX % Rank
Net Assets 59.5 M 1.4 M 7.9 B 59.17%
Number of Holdings 42 21 961 82.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.9 M 706 K 4.22 B 52.14%
Weighting of Top 10 40.37% 6.6% 81.8% 77.78%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRCLX % Rank
Stocks 		96.03% 0.00% 102.18% 73.73%
Cash 		3.98% -2.18% 11.89% 13.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 67.52%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 73.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 71.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 72.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRCLX % Rank
Industrials 		32.21% 0.00% 96.93% 3.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		26.51% 0.00% 95.37% 25.86%
Real Estate 		14.27% 0.00% 99.07% 5.17%
Technology 		8.44% 0.00% 93.53% 55.17%
Healthcare 		6.81% 0.00% 100.00% 63.79%
Consumer Defense 		4.96% 0.00% 97.46% 69.83%
Utilities 		3.01% 0.00% 89.15% 17.24%
Communication Services 		2.89% 0.00% 91.25% 60.34%
Basic Materials 		0.90% 0.00% 92.11% 69.83%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.75% 92.24%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 90.86% 82.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRCLX % Rank
Non US 		95.94% 51.72% 100.37% 67.52%
US 		0.09% -0.04% 15.12% 33.33%

TRCLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.09% 20.92% 49.12%
Management Fee 0.98% 0.09% 1.50% 80.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.06% 0.25% 52.17%

Sales Fees

TRCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 106.60% 4.00% 278.00% 86.81%

TRCLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRCLX Category Low Category High TRCLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 14.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRCLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRCLX Category Low Category High TRCLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.47% -1.76% 4.74% 36.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRCLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRCLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wenli Zheng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Wenli Zheng has been chairman of the committee since 2019. He joined the Firm in 2008 and his investment experience dates from that time. Wenli completed an internship at T. Rowe Price in 2007 and has been with the firm since 2008. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he was a strategy consultant at Capgemini in China. Wenli earned an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and a dual bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and economics from the South China University of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

