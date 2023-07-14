Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-4.8%
1 yr return
-12.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$59.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.4%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 106.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and equity related investments of Chinese companies. For purposes of this policy, the fund considers companies in Greater China, including the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, to be Chinese companies. Chinese companies include those that meet one or more of the following criteria (or any other factor utilized by MSCI Inc. or another third party provider):
·organized in Greater China;
·principally located in, or headquartered in, Greater China;
·trading markets for their securities are located in Greater China;
·business activities are predominantly conducted in Greater China, or a significant portion (e.g., at least 50%) of their revenues or profits are derived from Greater China;
·geographic distribution of the company’s shareholder base is predominantly in Greater China;
·the company is controlled by individuals or entities that are considered Greater Chinese; or
·securities are reported in a Greater Chinese currency, including the Renminbi (“RMB”), mainland China’s currency, and the Hong Kong dollar.
Equity securities may include common and preferred stocks. The fund may also gain exposure to Chinese equities through depositary receipts and equity-linked certificates or notes (also called participation notes or P-Notes). The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size but will emphasize investments in small- and mid-cap companies.
The fund may invest in Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges such as “A-shares” (which are denominated in RMB and shares of Chinese companies denominated in other currencies (such as the Hong Kong dollar or U.S. dollar) that trade in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, or otherwise outside of China. In addition to investments in Chinese companies, the fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in companies in other countries or markets, such as Japan or South Korea. Many of the regions in which the fund invests, including China, Macau, Taiwan and South Korea, are considered emerging markets. The fund’s adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies for the fund’s portfolio.
The adviser takes a style-agnostic approach and aims to identify mispriced companies with opportunities driven by change. The types of change we focus on include:
·new technology or unique product offerings;
·significant market share;
·product cycle opportunities;
·attractive or improving industry or sector; and
·companies expected to benefit from management changes, regulatory changes, or new business models;
The adviser also considers the following key characteristics of each company:
·management’s depth, adaptability and integrity;
·overall financial health and stability of cash flow; and
·attractive valuation.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.
|Period
|TRCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.8%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|43.33%
|1 Yr
|-12.9%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|45.83%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-27.8%
|23.8%
|29.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.1%
|17.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.2%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|58.41%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|23.85%
|2020
|16.3%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|10.53%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|TRCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.8%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|30.25%
|1 Yr
|-12.9%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|32.77%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-24.7%
|27.8%
|43.81%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.5%
|13.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|11.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.2%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|58.41%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|23.85%
|2020
|16.3%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|10.53%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|TRCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRCLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|59.5 M
|1.4 M
|7.9 B
|59.17%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|21
|961
|82.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.9 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|52.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.37%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|77.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRCLX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.03%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|73.73%
|Cash
|3.98%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|13.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|67.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|73.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|71.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|72.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRCLX % Rank
|Industrials
|32.21%
|0.00%
|96.93%
|3.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|26.51%
|0.00%
|95.37%
|25.86%
|Real Estate
|14.27%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|5.17%
|Technology
|8.44%
|0.00%
|93.53%
|55.17%
|Healthcare
|6.81%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.79%
|Consumer Defense
|4.96%
|0.00%
|97.46%
|69.83%
|Utilities
|3.01%
|0.00%
|89.15%
|17.24%
|Communication Services
|2.89%
|0.00%
|91.25%
|60.34%
|Basic Materials
|0.90%
|0.00%
|92.11%
|69.83%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.75%
|92.24%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.86%
|82.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRCLX % Rank
|Non US
|95.94%
|51.72%
|100.37%
|67.52%
|US
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|15.12%
|33.33%
|TRCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|49.12%
|Management Fee
|0.98%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|80.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.06%
|0.25%
|52.17%
|TRCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TRCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|106.60%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|86.81%
|TRCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRCLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|14.17%
|TRCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TRCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRCLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.47%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|36.21%
|TRCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Wenli Zheng has been chairman of the committee since 2019. He joined the Firm in 2008 and his investment experience dates from that time. Wenli completed an internship at T. Rowe Price in 2007 and has been with the firm since 2008. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he was a strategy consultant at Capgemini in China. Wenli earned an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and a dual bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and economics from the South China University of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
