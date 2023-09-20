Home
Trending ETFs

Name

As of 09/20/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Popular Total Return Fund

TRCFX | Fund

$24.15

$73.9 M

-

2.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$73.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

75.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRCFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Popular Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Popular Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund will seek to meet its objective by investing at least 50%, but not more than 80%, of its total assets in equity securities. The balance of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in fixed-income securities and cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers (i.e., entities organized outside of the United States of America (the “U.S.”) and Puerto Rico). At least 20% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in debt securities issued, or otherwise secured, by Puerto Rico issuers or assets located in Puerto Rico (“Puerto Rico Assets”).

Equity securities include among others:

shares of other open or close-end investment companies, including shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or other ownership interests in index funds;

common stock of publicly-held companies, primarily shares of common stock of corporations listed on a national securities exchange or automated quotation system; and

other equity or debt securities convertible into common stock and warrants or other rights to purchase common stock.

The Fund may invest in equity securities issuers of any market capitalization.

The Fund anticipates that its investments in equity securities will consist primarily of shares of ETFs. Passively managed ETFs invest in a portfolio of equity securities that are designed to closely track the performance of different market indices. An index is an unmanaged group of securities whose overall performance is used as a standard to measure the investment performance of a particular market or market segment. Actively managed ETFs do not seek to track the performance of a particular market index. Though the Fund anticipates investing primarily in ETFs, the Fund reserves the right, in the discretion of Popular Asset Management LLC (the “Adviser”), to invest all or a portion of its assets invested in equity securities in individual equity securities.

The types of debt and other fixed-income securities the Fund may invest in include, but are not limited to, asset-backed securities, certificates of deposit, time deposits and bankers‘ acceptances, inverse securities, indexed securities, mortgage-backed securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements and zero coupon obligations.

The Fund may invest in fixed-income ETFs as part of its fixed-income investment strategy.

Under normal market conditions, not less than 95% of the fixed-income securities in which the Fund will invest, including through its investments in fixed-income ETFs, will be rated, at the time of purchase, within the four highest long-term or two highest short-term rating categories of at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization, without regard to any subcategory, or, if not so rated, will be, in the opinion of the Adviser, of a credit quality comparable to such rated obligations.

The Fund is classified as non-diversified under the 1940 Act.

To implement the Fund’s investment strategy, the Adviser will first select the asset categories to be included in the portfolio. Examples of some of the basic categories are U.S. Large-Cap – Equity, U.S. Small-Cap – Equity, International – Equity and U.S. Aggregate - Fixed-Income. The specific categories are determined at the Adviser’s discretion and may change as deemed appropriate.

The Adviser will then establish a target asset allocation for the Fund that is consistent with its investment objectives and provides adequate diversification. The Adviser will then select and invest in specific instruments within each asset category. On the equity portion of the portfolio, the Adviser intends to invest primarily in ETFs that are index-based. On the fixed-income portion, the Adviser intends to invest in a combination of individual securities and ETFs. See “More Information About the Fund-Investment Process” for more information.

The Fund is designed solely for Puerto Rico Investors (as defined in the section entitled “Taxation” below). The tax treatment of this Fund differs from that typically accorded to other investment companies registered under the 1940 Act that qualify as regulated investment companies under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “U.S. Code”).

Read More

TRCFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 8.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 8.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRCFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRCFX Category Low Category High TRCFX % Rank
Net Assets 73.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 38 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 55.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 75.39% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard SP 500 ETF 31.94%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF 20.70%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF 6.69%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF 3.55%
  5. United States Treasury Bill 3.39%
  6. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF 2.33%
  7. Ginnie Mae II Pool 1.97%
  8. U.S. Treasury Note 1.86%
  9. Ginnie Mae II Pool 1.48%
  10. Ginnie Mae II Pool 1.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRCFX % Rank
Stocks 		65.88% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		29.21% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.91% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRCFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRCFX % Rank
US 		65.88% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRCFX % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRCFX % Rank
US 		29.21% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TRCFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.11% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TRCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TRCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TRCFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRCFX Category Low Category High TRCFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRCFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRCFX Category Low Category High TRCFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRCFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TRCFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

