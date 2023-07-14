Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$4.72
$9.87 B
0.00%
$0.00
0.48%
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$9.87 B
Holdings in Top 10
84.8%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 136.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$4.72
$9.87 B
0.00%
$0.00
0.48%
Normally, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of short- and intermediate-term investment-grade inflation-linked securities, including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, as well as corporate, government, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The fund may also invest in money market securities, bank obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, and foreign securities. The fund will invest at least 20% of its net assets in inflation-linked securities, although normally the fund expects to invest 50% or more of its net assets in inflation-linked securities. Although the fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity or duration, the fund will normally maintain a duration within plus (+) or minus (-) two years of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Treasury TIPS Index. As of July 31, 2022, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Treasury TIPS Index was approximately 2.86 years and its duration ranged from -0.34 years to 5.16 years over the past three years. Duration, which is expressed in years, is a calculation that attempts to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates. The longer a bond fund’s duration, the more sensitive that fund should be to changes in interest rates. For example, if interest rates rise by 1% and a fixed-rate bond has a duration of 5 years, it is estimated that the principal value of the bond will decrease by approximately 5%.
The fund will only purchase securities that are rated within the four highest credit rating categories (AAA, AA, A, BBB, or equivalent) at the time of purchase by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may continue to hold a security that has been downgraded after purchase. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities and may invest without limitation in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets.
Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as TIPS, are instruments issued by the U.S. Treasury that are structured to provide protection against inflation, which measures a sustained increase in the prices of goods and services in an economy that can erode the
purchasing power of a currency over time. Interest and principal payments of TIPS are periodically adjusted in step with changes in the inflation rate. These inflation adjustments for TIPS are applied based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), while inflation adjustments for other types of inflation-linked securities may be based on a different inflation index. Inflation-linked securities tend to react to changes in real interest rates, which represent nominal (stated) interest rates reduced by the expected impact of inflation. For example, if a 3-year Treasury bond is yielding 5% and inflation expectations for the next 3 years are 2%, the real interest rate is 3%.
The fund’s investments in inflation-linked securities should provide some protection against the impact of inflation. Investment decisions are based on the outlooks for inflation, interest rates and the overall economy, as well as the prices and yields of the various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if the adviser’s outlook is one of high or rising inflation, the fund may hold more than 50% of its assets in inflation-linked securities and, if the adviser believes inflation will be low or falling, the fund may focus more on securities that are not indexed to inflation (within the fund’s investment program). If interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase securities with longer maturities in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.
While most assets will typically be invested directly in bonds, the fund also uses interest rate futures, CPI swaps, and forward currency exchange contracts. Interest rate futures would typically be used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes or to adjust portfolio duration. CPI swaps would typically be used to manage the fund’s inflation risk or maintain exposure to inflation-linked securities. Forward currency exchange contracts would typically be used to gain exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies.
|Period
|TRBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|31.90%
|1 Yr
|-8.0%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|67.62%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|24.38%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-18.4%
|9.7%
|35.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|56.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|21.74%
|2021
|0.3%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|48.77%
|2020
|1.4%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|81.00%
|2019
|0.8%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|82.41%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|11.58%
|Period
|TRBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-20.7%
|200.9%
|30.48%
|1 Yr
|-8.0%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|68.10%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|25.37%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-18.3%
|9.7%
|44.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|54.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|21.74%
|2021
|0.3%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|48.77%
|2020
|1.4%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|81.00%
|2019
|0.8%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|82.41%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|36.32%
|TRBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRBFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.87 B
|6.4 M
|61.7 B
|18.01%
|Number of Holdings
|187
|6
|1306
|40.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.02 B
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|14.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|84.83%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|6.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRBFX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.99%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|94.31%
|Cash
|11.91%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|2.37%
|Stocks
|0.09%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|9.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|46.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|43.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|66.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRBFX % Rank
|Technology
|48.29%
|0.00%
|48.29%
|7.14%
|Communication Services
|17.02%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|7.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.99%
|0.00%
|16.99%
|7.14%
|Healthcare
|6.17%
|0.00%
|11.13%
|14.29%
|Consumer Defense
|5.50%
|0.00%
|31.30%
|42.86%
|Industrials
|3.93%
|0.00%
|11.16%
|14.29%
|Utilities
|1.13%
|0.00%
|4.33%
|14.29%
|Financial Services
|0.98%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.43%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.95%
|78.57%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.65%
|78.57%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.13%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRBFX % Rank
|US
|0.09%
|0.00%
|29.38%
|9.48%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.04%
|43.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRBFX % Rank
|Government
|84.06%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|66.35%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.01%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|12.80%
|Securitized
|5.41%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|25.12%
|Municipal
|0.39%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|14.22%
|Corporate
|0.13%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|67.30%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|59.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRBFX % Rank
|US
|87.54%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|84.36%
|Non US
|0.45%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|52.61%
|TRBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|59.13%
|Management Fee
|0.33%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|55.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.98%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|69.33%
|TRBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TRBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|136.70%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|91.04%
|TRBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRBFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|89.57%
|TRBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TRBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRBFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.99%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|87.50%
|TRBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.212
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2011
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2009
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2009
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2008
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2008
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2008
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2008
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2008
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2007
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2007
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2007
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2007
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...