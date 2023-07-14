Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond Fund

mutual fund
TRBFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$4.72 -0.02 -0.42%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
No Load (TRBFX) Primary Inst (TRLDX) Inst (TRPZX)
TRBFX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$4.72 -0.02 -0.42%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
No Load (TRBFX) Primary Inst (TRLDX) Inst (TRPZX)
TRBFX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$4.72 -0.02 -0.42%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
No Load (TRBFX) Primary Inst (TRLDX) Inst (TRPZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond Fund

TRBFX | Fund

$4.72

$9.87 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$9.87 B

Holdings in Top 10

84.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 136.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond Fund

TRBFX | Fund

$4.72

$9.87 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.48%

TRBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Sewell

Fund Description

Normally, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of short- and intermediate-term investment-grade inflation-linked securities, including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, as well as corporate, government, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The fund may also invest in money market securities, bank obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, and foreign securities. The fund will invest at least 20% of its net assets in inflation-linked securities, although normally the fund expects to invest 50% or more of its net assets in inflation-linked securities. Although the fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity or duration, the fund will normally maintain a duration within plus (+) or minus (-) two years of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Treasury TIPS Index. As of July 31, 2022, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Treasury TIPS Index was approximately 2.86 years and its duration ranged from -0.34 years to 5.16 years over the past three years. Duration, which is expressed in years, is a calculation that attempts to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates. The longer a bond fund’s duration, the more sensitive that fund should be to changes in interest rates. For example, if interest rates rise by 1% and a fixed-rate bond has a duration of 5 years, it is estimated that the principal value of the bond will decrease by approximately 5%.

The fund will only purchase securities that are rated within the four highest credit rating categories (AAA, AA, A, BBB, or equivalent) at the time of purchase by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may continue to hold a security that has been downgraded after purchase. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities and may invest without limitation in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as TIPS, are instruments issued by the U.S. Treasury that are structured to provide protection against inflation, which measures a sustained increase in the prices of goods and services in an economy that can erode the

purchasing power of a currency over time. Interest and principal payments of TIPS are periodically adjusted in step with changes in the inflation rate. These inflation adjustments for TIPS are applied based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), while inflation adjustments for other types of inflation-linked securities may be based on a different inflation index. Inflation-linked securities tend to react to changes in real interest rates, which represent nominal (stated) interest rates reduced by the expected impact of inflation. For example, if a 3-year Treasury bond is yielding 5% and inflation expectations for the next 3 years are 2%, the real interest rate is 3%.

The fund’s investments in inflation-linked securities should provide some protection against the impact of inflation. Investment decisions are based on the outlooks for inflation, interest rates and the overall economy, as well as the prices and yields of the various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if the adviser’s outlook is one of high or rising inflation, the fund may hold more than 50% of its assets in inflation-linked securities and, if the adviser believes inflation will be low or falling, the fund may focus more on securities that are not indexed to inflation (within the fund’s investment program). If interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase securities with longer maturities in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.

While most assets will typically be invested directly in bonds, the fund also uses interest rate futures, CPI swaps, and forward currency exchange contracts. Interest rate futures would typically be used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes or to adjust portfolio duration. CPI swaps would typically be used to manage the fund’s inflation risk or maintain exposure to inflation-linked securities. Forward currency exchange contracts would typically be used to gain exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies.

Read More

TRBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -10.2% 200.9% 31.90%
1 Yr -8.0% -19.6% 151.3% 67.62%
3 Yr -2.5%* -30.3% 8.3% 24.38%
5 Yr -1.0%* -18.4% 9.7% 35.35%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% 56.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -52.3% -2.9% 21.74%
2021 0.3% -4.0% 3.8% 48.77%
2020 1.4% -11.0% 7.7% 81.00%
2019 0.8% 0.2% 4.1% 82.41%
2018 -0.4% -2.3% 0.1% 11.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -20.7% 200.9% 30.48%
1 Yr -8.0% -19.6% 151.3% 68.10%
3 Yr -2.5%* -30.3% 8.3% 25.37%
5 Yr -1.0%* -18.3% 9.7% 44.62%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% 54.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -52.3% -2.9% 21.74%
2021 0.3% -4.0% 3.8% 48.77%
2020 1.4% -11.0% 7.7% 81.00%
2019 0.8% 0.2% 4.1% 82.41%
2018 -0.4% -1.9% 0.1% 36.32%

NAV & Total Return History

TRBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRBFX Category Low Category High TRBFX % Rank
Net Assets 9.87 B 6.4 M 61.7 B 18.01%
Number of Holdings 187 6 1306 40.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.02 B -122 M 35.7 B 14.69%
Weighting of Top 10 84.83% 9.2% 100.0% 6.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 15.51%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 15.51%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 15.51%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 15.51%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 15.51%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 15.51%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 15.51%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 15.51%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 15.51%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 15.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRBFX % Rank
Bonds 		87.99% 59.62% 150.30% 94.31%
Cash 		11.91% -50.72% 30.48% 2.37%
Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 29.58% 9.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 46.92%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 43.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 66.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRBFX % Rank
Technology 		48.29% 0.00% 48.29% 7.14%
Communication Services 		17.02% 0.00% 17.02% 7.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.99% 0.00% 16.99% 7.14%
Healthcare 		6.17% 0.00% 11.13% 14.29%
Consumer Defense 		5.50% 0.00% 31.30% 42.86%
Industrials 		3.93% 0.00% 11.16% 14.29%
Utilities 		1.13% 0.00% 4.33% 14.29%
Financial Services 		0.98% 0.00% 100.00% 21.43%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.95% 78.57%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 10.65% 78.57%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.13% 50.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRBFX % Rank
US 		0.09% 0.00% 29.38% 9.48%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.04% 43.13%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRBFX % Rank
Government 		84.06% 6.70% 112.97% 66.35%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.01% 0.00% 18.36% 12.80%
Securitized 		5.41% 0.00% 58.03% 25.12%
Municipal 		0.39% 0.00% 1.28% 14.22%
Corporate 		0.13% 0.00% 50.64% 67.30%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 59.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRBFX % Rank
US 		87.54% 13.82% 120.98% 84.36%
Non US 		0.45% -8.42% 54.30% 52.61%

TRBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.03% 8.35% 59.13%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 0.99% 55.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.98%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 69.33%

Sales Fees

TRBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 136.70% 0.00% 246.00% 91.04%

TRBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRBFX Category Low Category High TRBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.33% 89.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRBFX Category Low Category High TRBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.99% -0.06% 6.71% 87.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Sewell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Michael K. Sewell joined T. Rowe Price in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×