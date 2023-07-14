Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.1%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$7.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.8%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities.
Floating rate loans represent amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. Most, if not all, of the loans in which the fund invests are rated below investment grade (below BBB or an equivalent rating and commonly referred to as “junk”) or are not rated by established credit rating agencies. The loans in which the fund invests may be referred to as “leveraged loans” because the borrowing companies often have significantly more debt than equity.
The loans held by the fund may be senior or subordinate obligations of the borrower, although the fund normally invests the majority of its assets in senior floating rate loans. In the event of bankruptcy, holders of senior floating rate loans are typically paid (to the extent assets are available) before other creditors of the borrower, such as bondholders and stockholders. Holders of subordinate loans may be paid after more senior bondholders. Loans may or may not be secured by collateral. There is no limit on the fund’s investments in unsecured loans or in companies involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations, or financial restructurings.
Floating rate loans have interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). Floating rate loans may be structured and administered by a financial institution that acts as the agent of the lenders participating in the floating rate loan. The fund may acquire floating rate loans directly from a lender or through the agent, as an assignment from another lender who holds a floating rate loan, or as a participation interest in another lender’s floating rate loan or portion thereof.
Most assets will typically be invested in U.S. dollar-denominated floating rate loans and debt instruments, including U.S. dollar-denominated bonds or loans of foreign issuers or lenders. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated investments.
|Period
|TRAZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|65.88%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|33.67%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|55.20%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|8.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|14.42%
* Annualized
|TRAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRAZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.04 B
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|10.78%
|Number of Holdings
|436
|12
|1447
|44.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.48 B
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|3.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.77%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|27.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRAZX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.15%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|49.14%
|Cash
|6.23%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|50.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.48%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|4.12%
|Other
|0.09%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|45.70%
|Stocks
|0.05%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|68.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|90.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRAZX % Rank
|Utilities
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.84%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.77%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|89.52%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.97%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.52%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.98%
|89.52%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.16%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.97%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|93.55%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|90.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRAZX % Rank
|US
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|45.12%
|61.86%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.11%
|89.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRAZX % Rank
|Corporate
|90.40%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|46.21%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.60%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|37.46%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|86.25%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|92.41%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|85.52%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|88.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRAZX % Rank
|US
|87.13%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|21.31%
|Non US
|6.02%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|87.29%
|TRAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|97.94%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|22.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|83.87%
|TRAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|TRAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.60%
|3.00%
|215.00%
|54.35%
|TRAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRAZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.64%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|16.94%
|TRAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TRAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRAZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.68%
|1.56%
|10.22%
|15.97%
|TRAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Paul Massaro is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.; T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.; and T. Rowe Price Trust Company. He is a portfolio manager for high yield strategies in the Fixed Income Division. Paul is executive vice president of the T. Rowe Price Institutional Income Funds, Inc.; and the T. Rowe Price Floating Rate Fund, Inc. He also is chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee and portfolio manager of the Floating Rate and Institutional Floating Rate Funds. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 2003, Paul worked in equity research at Banc of America Securities and at J.P. Morgan Chase, both in New York. He earned a B.S. in business management from Cornell University and an M.B.A. in finance and strategic management from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Paul also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
