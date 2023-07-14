Home
Trending ETFs

TRASX (Mutual Fund)

TRASX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$173 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRASX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Asia Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jihong Min

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks issued by companies that are located in, or that have economic

ties to, Asia (excluding Japan). For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Asian companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The Asian countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:

·Primary Emphasis: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

·Others: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may purchase stocks issued by companies of any size, but typically focuses its investments on large- and mid-cap stocks. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the financials sector.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

The fund does not normally emphasize either a growth or value bias in selecting investments. The fund relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify high quality companies that we believe will reliably compound earnings and sustain strong cash flows over time. The adviser seeks stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value, and selects those stocks that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and relative valuation.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·well-established companies with leading market positions;

·attractive business niche with the potential to sustain earnings even during times of slow economic growth;

·competitive advantages in an attractive industry;

·proven management with high governance standards;

·demonstrated ability to consistently increase revenues, earnings, and/or cash flows; and

·prudent capital allocation and balance sheet management.

Read More

TRASX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -1.6% 17.6% 52.63%
1 Yr 0.8% -21.2% 15.9% 78.95%
3 Yr -4.1%* -19.8% 10.7% 43.40%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.7% 4.7% 34.62%
10 Yr N/A* -5.6% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -40.0% 5.2% 29.82%
2021 -6.3% -25.3% 7.5% 35.85%
2020 7.8% -3.3% 22.5% 54.72%
2019 5.6% -0.8% 9.7% 16.98%
2018 -2.5% -7.5% -0.7% 14.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -14.0% 17.6% 47.37%
1 Yr 0.8% -26.8% 15.5% 63.16%
3 Yr -4.1%* -19.8% 10.7% 43.40%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.7% 8.2% 34.00%
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 7.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -40.0% 5.2% 29.82%
2021 -6.3% -25.3% 7.5% 35.85%
2020 7.8% -3.3% 22.5% 54.72%
2019 5.6% -0.8% 9.7% 16.98%
2018 -2.5% -4.8% -0.7% 27.08%

NAV & Total Return History

TRASX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRASX Category Low Category High TRASX % Rank
Net Assets 173 M 3.86 M 5.61 B 55.17%
Number of Holdings 62 35 1746 53.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 77.2 M 1.29 M 2.16 B 55.17%
Weighting of Top 10 41.14% 17.7% 60.0% 67.24%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRASX % Rank
Stocks 		99.52% 82.14% 99.81% 8.62%
Cash 		0.48% 0.13% 15.78% 87.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 39.66%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 51.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.14% 56.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 39.66%

TRASX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.19% 10.06% 75.86%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.19% 1.00% 51.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

TRASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 22.58%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.50% 9.00% 222.00% 19.61%

TRASX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRASX Category Low Category High TRASX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 6.76% 53.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRASX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRASX Category Low Category High TRASX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.80% -1.41% 4.89% 29.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRASX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRASX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jihong Min

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Jihong Min is a co-portfolio manager of the Asia Opportunities Equity Strategy in the International Equity Division. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Singapore Private Limited. Jihong’s investment experience began in 2003, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2012, beginning in the Investment Equity department. Prior to this, Jihong was an investment analyst with Fortress Investment Group and Geosphere Capital covering Asian financials. Jihong started his career in J.P. Morgan’s Investment Banking Division in New York. Jihong earned a B.Sc. in business management from the State University of New York, Binghamton.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 22.43 4.67 0.25

