YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$171 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.2%
Expense Ratio 1.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 51.30%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in African and Middle Eastern companies. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in African and Middle Eastern companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in Africa and the Middle East. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:
·Primary Emphasis: Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates.
·Others: Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger Republic, Rwanda, Senegal, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may make substantial investments in banks and financial companies in various African and Middle Eastern countries.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.
Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·leading or improving market position;
·attractive business niche;
·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;
·seasoned management;
·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and
·sound or improving balance sheet.
|Period
|TRAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-99.8%
|582.9%
|59.62%
|1 Yr
|6.1%
|-99.8%
|518.8%
|71.15%
|3 Yr
|15.0%*
|-86.7%
|81.8%
|11.76%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-68.4%
|34.4%
|48.51%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-44.2%
|17.2%
|31.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.2%
|-98.9%
|105.8%
|27.00%
|2021
|13.7%
|-14.8%
|20.1%
|10.20%
|2020
|-2.5%
|-7.5%
|12.6%
|80.41%
|2019
|0.4%
|-4.8%
|10.7%
|91.75%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-10.8%
|3.7%
|26.09%
|TRAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRAMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|171 M
|500 K
|6.04 B
|38.10%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|13
|873
|54.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|74.6 M
|996 K
|3.17 B
|41.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.17%
|10.1%
|100.0%
|88.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRAMX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.74%
|0.00%
|102.00%
|79.05%
|Cash
|3.26%
|-2.00%
|100.00%
|20.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|20.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.90%
|31.19%
|26.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|20.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.75%
|20.00%
|TRAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.58%
|0.09%
|4.32%
|12.62%
|Management Fee
|1.03%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|92.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.04%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.08%
|0.15%
|87.50%
|TRAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TRAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|43.90%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.30%
|4.00%
|217.50%
|91.30%
|TRAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRAMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.35%
|0.00%
|14.40%
|65.71%
|TRAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TRAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRAMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.75%
|-4.11%
|6.59%
|84.76%
|TRAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.530
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.430
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Seun Oyegunle is the portfolio manager of the Africa & Middle East Fund in the Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. Seun’s investment experience began in 2009, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2013, beginning as a research analyst, covering retail and other sectors across a number of emerging markets, in the Emerging Markets department of the Equity Division. Prior to this, Seun was employed by Asset and Research Management Ltd. as an analyst covering the consumer goods sector. He also was employed by Vetiva Capital Management Ltd. Seun earned an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School, and a B.Sc. in chemical engineering from the University of Lagos. Seun also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|31.8
|8.13
|10.64
