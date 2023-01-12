Home
Trending ETFs

TRAJX (Mutual Fund)

TRAJX (Mutual Fund)

Name

As of 12/01/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Retirement 2005 Fund

TRAJX | Fund

$11.64

$888 M

0.00%

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$888 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRAJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Retirement 2005 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Nov 13, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    I
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio of other T. Rowe Price stock and bond mutual funds that represent various asset classes and sectors. The fund’s allocation among T. Rowe Price mutual funds will change over time in relation to its target retirement date.

The fund is managed based on the specific retirement year (target date 2005) included in its name and assumes a retirement age of 65. The target date refers to the approximate year an investor in the fund would plan to retire and likely stop making new investments in the fund. The fund is designed for an investor who retired at or about the target date and who plans to withdraw the value of the account in the fund gradually after retirement. However, if an investor retires earlier or later than age 65, the fund may not be an appropriate investment even if the investor retires on or near the fund’s target date.

Over time, the allocation to asset classes and funds will change according to a predetermined “glide path” shown in the following chart (the left axis indicates the overall neutral allocation to stocks with the remainder of the allocation to bonds). The glide path represents the shifting of asset classes over time and shows how the fund’s asset mix becomes more conservative–both prior to and after retirement–as time elapses. This reflects the need for reduced market risks as retirement approaches and the need for lower portfolio volatility after retiring. Although the glide path is meant to dampen the fund’s potential volatility as retirement approaches, the fund is not designed for a lump sum redemption at the retirement date. The fund pursues an asset allocation strategy that promotes asset accumulation prior to retirement, but it is intended to also serve as a post-retirement investment vehicle with allocations designed to support an income stream made up of regular withdrawals throughout retirement along with some portfolio growth that exceeds inflation. After the target date, the fund is designed to balance longevity and inflation risks along with the need for some income, although it does not guarantee a particular level of income.

The glide path provides for a neutral allocation to stocks at the target date of 55%. The fund’s overall exposure to stocks will continue to decline until approximately 30 years after its target date, when its neutral allocations to stocks and bonds will remain unchanged. There are no maturity restrictions within the fund’s overall allocation to bonds, although the underlying bond funds in which the fund invests may impose specific limits on maturity or credit quality. The allocations are referred to as “neutral” allocations because they are strategic and do not reflect any tactical decisions made by T. Rowe Price to overweight or underweight a particular asset class or sector based on its market outlook. The target allocations assigned to the broad asset classes (Stocks and Bonds), which reflect these tactical decisions resulting from market outlook, are not expected to vary from the neutral allocations set forth in the glide path by more than plus or minus 5%. The target allocations and actual allocations may differ due to significant market movements or cash flows.

The following table illustrates how the portfolio is generally expected to be allocated between the asset classes and the underlying T. Rowe Price mutual funds that are used to represent the broad asset classes and specific sectors. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. The fund’s overall allocation to stocks is represented by a diversified mix of U.S. and international stock funds that employ both growth and value investment approaches and consist of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The fund’s overall allocation to bonds is represented by a “core” fixed income component designed to have lower overall volatility and a “diversifying” fixed income component designed to respond to a variety of market conditions and improve risk adjusted returns. The information in the table represents the neutral allocations for the fund as of October 1, 2023. The numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding. The fund’s shareholder reports set forth its actual allocations between stock funds and bond funds and to the individual T. Rowe Price mutual funds.

T. Rowe Price may periodically rebalance or modify the asset mix of the underlying funds and change the underlying fund investments.

Retirement 2005 Fund

Asset Class

Sector(s)

Neutral Allocation

Underlying Fund(s)

Stocks

42.39

%

Hedged Equity

4.24

%

Hedged Equity

Inflation Focused

2.12

Real Assets

International Developed Market

9.19

International Stock,

International Value Equity, and/or

Overseas Stock

International Emerging Market

1.62

Emerging Markets Discovery Stock and/or

Emerging Markets Stock

U.S. Large-Cap

20.18

Equity Index 500,

Growth Stock,

U.S. Equity Research,

U.S. Large-Cap Core, and/or

Value

U.S. Mid-Cap

2.52

Mid-Cap Growth,

Mid-Cap Index, and/or

Mid-Cap Value

U.S. Small-Cap

2.52

New Horizons,

Small-Cap Index,

Small-Cap Stock, and/or

Small-Cap Value

Bonds

57.60

Core Fixed Income

28.21

Dynamic Global Bond,

International Bond (USD Hedged), and/or

New Income

Diversifying Fixed Income

29.39

Dynamic Credit,

Emerging Markets Bond,

Floating Rate,

High Yield,

Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond,

U.S. Treasury Long-Term Index, and/or

U.S. Treasury Money
Read More

TRAJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRAJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRAJX Category Low Category High TRAJX % Rank
Net Assets 888 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 27 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 637 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 69.07% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T ROWE PRICE LIMITED DURATION INFLATION FOCUSED BOND FUND 16.70%
  2. T ROWE PRICE NEW INCOME FUND INC 14.84%
  3. T ROWE PRICE GROWTH STOCK FUND INC 6.53%
  4. T ROWE PRICE VALUE FUND INC 6.49%
  5. T ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL BOND FUND - USD HEDGED 5.43%
  6. T ROWE PRICE EMERGING MARKETS BOND FUND 4.13%
  7. T ROWE PRICE EQUITY INDEX 500 FUND 3.89%
  8. T ROWE PRICE DYNAMIC GLOBAL BOND FUND 3.73%
  9. T ROWE PRICE HIGH YIELD FUND INC 3.69%
  10. T ROWE PRICE US TREASURY MONEY FUND INC 3.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRAJX % Rank
Stocks 		96.24% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.76% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRAJX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRAJX % Rank
US 		96.24% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TRAJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.34% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TRAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TRAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TRAJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRAJX Category Low Category High TRAJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRAJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRAJX Category Low Category High TRAJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRAJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TRAJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

