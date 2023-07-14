David R. Giroux, CFA, is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Giroux is a portfolio manager, Chief Investment Officer, U.S. Equity Multi-Discipline, and president and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Giroux joined the firm in 1998 and, until 2006, had analytical responsibility for the firm’s investments in the industrials and automotive sectors. As an analyst, Mr. Giroux covered the automotive sector. Mr. Giroux has a B.A. in Finance and Political Economy from Hillsdale College. Mr. Giroux is also a chartered financial analyst.