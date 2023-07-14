Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
12.6%
1 yr return
4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$48.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
40.3%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TRAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.7%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|64.51%
|2021
|4.1%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|31.85%
|2020
|3.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|36.30%
|2019
|4.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|13.09%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|28.53%
|TRAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|48.6 B
|658 K
|207 B
|4.37%
|Number of Holdings
|343
|2
|15351
|32.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.1 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|3.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.31%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|52.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|62.90%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|30.65%
|Bonds
|26.86%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|84.74%
|Cash
|9.20%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|12.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.54%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|45.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.49%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|16.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|76.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRAIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|23.66%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|1.09%
|Technology
|22.21%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|27.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.19%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|2.32%
|Industrials
|12.63%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|14.48%
|Financial Services
|10.82%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|90.03%
|Communication Services
|6.52%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|63.11%
|Utilities
|4.88%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|17.21%
|Consumer Defense
|2.79%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|90.03%
|Basic Materials
|1.30%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|89.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|98.09%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|96.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRAIX % Rank
|US
|60.87%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|11.58%
|Non US
|2.03%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|83.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRAIX % Rank
|Corporate
|57.43%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|16.76%
|Cash & Equivalents
|24.91%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|13.08%
|Government
|17.09%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|70.57%
|Securitized
|0.57%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|84.60%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|65.67%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|77.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRAIX % Rank
|US
|25.11%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|75.48%
|Non US
|1.75%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|81.47%
|TRAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|69.31%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|69.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|TRAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.80%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|59.30%
|TRAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.62%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|81.59%
|TRAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TRAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|55.49%
|TRAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2006
15.93
15.9%
David R. Giroux, CFA, is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Giroux is a portfolio manager, Chief Investment Officer, U.S. Equity Multi-Discipline, and president and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Giroux joined the firm in 1998 and, until 2006, had analytical responsibility for the firm’s investments in the industrials and automotive sectors. As an analyst, Mr. Giroux covered the automotive sector. Mr. Giroux has a B.A. in Finance and Political Economy from Hillsdale College. Mr. Giroux is also a chartered financial analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
