T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund

mutual fund
TRAIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.46 +0.03 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (PRWCX) Primary Adv (PACLX) Inst (TRAIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$48.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Giroux

TRAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -8.3% 18.1% 5.29%
1 Yr 4.1% -13.3% 143.9% 51.42%
3 Yr 0.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 33.92%
5 Yr 2.4%* -9.8% 24.3% 13.28%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 0.33%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -34.7% 92.4% 64.51%
2021 4.1% -6.1% 19.5% 31.85%
2020 3.0% -7.5% 11.8% 36.30%
2019 4.2% 0.1% 14.9% 12.79%
2018 -1.3% -12.6% 0.0% 6.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -11.9% 18.1% 5.29%
1 Yr 4.1% -13.3% 143.9% 51.15%
3 Yr 0.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 34.21%
5 Yr 2.4%* -9.8% 24.3% 17.25%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 0.33%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -34.7% 92.4% 64.51%
2021 4.1% -6.1% 19.5% 31.85%
2020 3.0% -7.5% 11.8% 36.30%
2019 4.2% 0.1% 14.9% 13.09%
2018 -1.3% -12.6% 0.2% 28.53%

NAV & Total Return History

TRAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRAIX Category Low Category High TRAIX % Rank
Net Assets 48.6 B 658 K 207 B 4.37%
Number of Holdings 343 2 15351 32.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.1 B 660 K 48.5 B 3.27%
Weighting of Top 10 40.31% 8.4% 105.0% 52.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.86%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.01%
  3. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 5.97%
  4. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRAIX % Rank
Stocks 		62.90% 0.00% 99.40% 30.65%
Bonds 		26.86% 0.00% 116.75% 84.74%
Cash 		9.20% -16.75% 81.51% 12.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.54% 0.00% 23.84% 45.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.49% 0.00% 27.92% 16.76%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 76.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRAIX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.66% 0.00% 29.35% 1.09%
Technology 		22.21% 0.00% 44.21% 27.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.19% 0.00% 19.36% 2.32%
Industrials 		12.63% 0.00% 24.37% 14.48%
Financial Services 		10.82% 0.00% 38.77% 90.03%
Communication Services 		6.52% 0.00% 23.67% 63.11%
Utilities 		4.88% 0.00% 99.55% 17.21%
Consumer Defense 		2.79% 0.00% 19.93% 90.03%
Basic Materials 		1.30% 0.00% 33.35% 89.89%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 98.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 96.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRAIX % Rank
US 		60.87% -1.65% 98.67% 11.58%
Non US 		2.03% 0.00% 37.06% 83.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRAIX % Rank
Corporate 		57.43% 0.00% 98.21% 16.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		24.91% 0.14% 100.00% 13.08%
Government 		17.09% 0.00% 97.26% 70.57%
Securitized 		0.57% 0.00% 92.13% 84.60%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 65.67%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 77.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRAIX % Rank
US 		25.11% 0.00% 62.18% 75.48%
Non US 		1.75% 0.00% 84.73% 81.47%

TRAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 17.63% 69.31%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.83% 69.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

TRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.80% 0.00% 343.00% 59.30%

TRAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRAIX Category Low Category High TRAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.62% 0.00% 8.35% 81.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRAIX Category Low Category High TRAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% -2.34% 19.41% 55.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

TRAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Giroux

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2006

15.93

15.9%

David R. Giroux, CFA, is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Giroux is a portfolio manager, Chief Investment Officer, U.S. Equity Multi-Discipline, and president and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Giroux joined the firm in 1998 and, until 2006, had analytical responsibility for the firm’s investments in the industrials and automotive sectors. As an analyst, Mr. Giroux covered the automotive sector. Mr. Giroux has a B.A. in Finance and Political Economy from Hillsdale College. Mr. Giroux is also a chartered financial analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

