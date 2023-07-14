Mitchell Stern, PhD, is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, he was the Lead Researcher for Dreman Value Management. Mitch was also an Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Tennessee and Fairfield University. Mitch earned a BA in Economics from Brandeis University and an MA and a PhD in Economics from the University of Virginia.