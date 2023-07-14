Home
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
TQVIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.17 -0.11 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (TQVIX) Primary Other (TQMVX) Adv (TQVAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Value Equity Fund

TQVIX | Fund

$16.17

$40 M

2.26%

$0.37

1.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.6%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

Net Assets

$40 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TQVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Corris

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by U.S. companies. The fund expects to invest predominantly in common stocks and may invest in companies of any market capitalization, but will generally focus on large- and mid-cap companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures.

The “QM” in the fund’s name reflects the concept that the fund employs a “quantitative management” strategy relying on quantitative models developed by the adviser to help identify stocks that could be included in the portfolio. Based on these models, the portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analyses of overall economic trends and market cycles. Stocks are

ranked on metrics that capture their valuation, profitability, stability, management capital allocation actions, and indicators of near term appreciation potential. As part of the stock selection process, the adviser focuses primarily on companies whose securities, in the adviser’s opinion, are undervalued. The adviser employs various valuation metrics, such as price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flows, and price-to-book ratios, and compares these ratios with others in the relevant investing universe. The portfolio is generally constructed by buying higher-ranked stocks and selecting stocks to sell from those that have a lower rank, subject to overall risk controls and desired portfolio characteristics.

The adviser monitors the quantitative models and reviews the security selection results for certain qualitative factors (such as regulatory impacts to a company) and portfolio risk characteristics in the process of portfolio construction. Sector allocations are driven primarily by the quantitative models and security selection. In building the quantitative models and adjusting them as needed, the fund draws on the adviser’s experience in value investing and takes into account both its quantitative and fundamental research capabilities.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. equity securities, the fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of emerging market issuers.

The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, including the financials and health care sectors.

Read More

TQVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -13.6% 215.2% 45.74%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 47.40%
3 Yr 11.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 15.64%
5 Yr 3.3%* -15.4% 29.3% 27.68%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -65.1% 22.3% 28.19%
2021 12.1% -25.3% 25.5% 11.30%
2020 -0.8% -8.4% 56.7% 67.88%
2019 4.9% -9.2% 10.4% 37.07%
2018 -3.3% -9.4% 3.1% 47.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -13.6% 215.2% 43.38%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.6% 197.5% 44.95%
3 Yr 11.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 16.04%
5 Yr 3.3%* -15.2% 31.9% 32.60%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -65.1% 22.3% 28.19%
2021 12.1% -25.3% 25.5% 11.30%
2020 -0.8% -8.4% 56.7% 67.79%
2019 4.9% -9.2% 10.4% 37.07%
2018 -3.3% -8.9% 3.3% 72.35%

NAV & Total Return History

TQVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TQVIX Category Low Category High TQVIX % Rank
Net Assets 40 M 1 M 151 B 91.52%
Number of Holdings 151 2 1727 20.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.05 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 94.01%
Weighting of Top 10 18.20% 5.0% 99.2% 93.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 2.32%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.28%
  3. Chevron Corp 2.24%
  4. Comcast Corp Class A 2.01%
  5. Comcast Corp Class A 2.01%
  6. Comcast Corp Class A 2.01%
  7. Comcast Corp Class A 2.01%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 2.01%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 2.01%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 2.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TQVIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.87% 28.02% 125.26% 39.00%
Cash 		1.13% -88.20% 71.98% 58.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 74.55%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 71.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 72.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 73.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQVIX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.52% 0.00% 58.05% 26.65%
Healthcare 		19.06% 0.00% 30.08% 29.54%
Industrials 		12.25% 0.00% 42.76% 40.10%
Technology 		9.88% 0.00% 54.02% 56.85%
Consumer Defense 		7.93% 0.00% 34.10% 56.60%
Energy 		7.37% 0.00% 54.00% 56.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.33% 0.00% 22.74% 41.01%
Communication Services 		4.55% 0.00% 26.58% 66.67%
Utilities 		4.33% 0.00% 27.04% 50.25%
Basic Materials 		3.47% 0.00% 21.69% 47.36%
Real Estate 		3.32% 0.00% 90.54% 41.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQVIX % Rank
US 		96.54% 24.51% 121.23% 30.54%
Non US 		2.33% 0.00% 41.42% 62.32%

TQVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TQVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.04% 45.41% 22.00%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.50% 32.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 21.36%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TQVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TQVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TQVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.50% 0.00% 488.00% 55.47%

TQVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TQVIX Category Low Category High TQVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.26% 0.00% 41.90% 89.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TQVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TQVIX Category Low Category High TQVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.81% -1.51% 4.28% 23.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TQVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TQVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Corris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

David heads the BMO Disciplined Equity Team and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined the company in 2008. David began his investment management career in 1999, and was a quantitative equity portfolio manager/researcher at Northern Trust Global Investments. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in mathematics and quantitative economics from the University of Wisconsin. In addition, he is a CFA® charterholder.

Prashant Jeyaganesh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Jeyaganesh joinedT. Rowe Price in 2006 and his investment experience dates from that time. During the past five years, he has served as a quantitative analyst. Mr. Nanda joined the Firm in 2000 and his investment experience dates from 1998. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years. The

Vidya Kadiyam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

