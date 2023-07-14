Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
4.4%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$40 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.2%
Expense Ratio 1.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by U.S. companies. The fund expects to invest predominantly in common stocks and may invest in companies of any market capitalization, but will generally focus on large- and mid-cap companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures.
The “QM” in the fund’s name reflects the concept that the fund employs a “quantitative management” strategy relying on quantitative models developed by the adviser to help identify stocks that could be included in the portfolio. Based on these models, the portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analyses of overall economic trends and market cycles. Stocks are
ranked on metrics that capture their valuation, profitability, stability, management capital allocation actions, and indicators of near term appreciation potential. As part of the stock selection process, the adviser focuses primarily on companies whose securities, in the adviser’s opinion, are undervalued. The adviser employs various valuation metrics, such as price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flows, and price-to-book ratios, and compares these ratios with others in the relevant investing universe. The portfolio is generally constructed by buying higher-ranked stocks and selecting stocks to sell from those that have a lower rank, subject to overall risk controls and desired portfolio characteristics.
The adviser monitors the quantitative models and reviews the security selection results for certain qualitative factors (such as regulatory impacts to a company) and portfolio risk characteristics in the process of portfolio construction. Sector allocations are driven primarily by the quantitative models and security selection. In building the quantitative models and adjusting them as needed, the fund draws on the adviser’s experience in value investing and takes into account both its quantitative and fundamental research capabilities.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. equity securities, the fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of emerging market issuers.
The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, including the financials and health care sectors.
|Period
|TQVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|48.88%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|47.90%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|16.33%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|29.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TQVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|28.44%
|2021
|12.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|11.73%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|71.33%
|2019
|4.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|39.98%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|45.25%
|TQVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|40 M
|1 M
|151 B
|91.43%
|Number of Holdings
|151
|2
|1727
|20.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.05 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|93.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.20%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|93.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.87%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|38.92%
|Cash
|1.13%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|57.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|74.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|71.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|72.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|73.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQVAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.52%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|26.57%
|Healthcare
|19.06%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|29.46%
|Industrials
|12.25%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|40.02%
|Technology
|9.88%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|56.77%
|Consumer Defense
|7.93%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|56.52%
|Energy
|7.37%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|56.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.33%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|40.92%
|Communication Services
|4.55%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|66.58%
|Utilities
|4.33%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|50.17%
|Basic Materials
|3.47%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|47.28%
|Real Estate
|3.32%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|41.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQVAX % Rank
|US
|96.54%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|30.46%
|Non US
|2.33%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|62.23%
|TQVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.79%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|10.50%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|32.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.55%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|75.93%
|TQVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TQVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TQVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.50%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|55.37%
|TQVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.77%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|89.77%
|TQVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TQVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.37%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|48.22%
|TQVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.040
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
David heads the BMO Disciplined Equity Team and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined the company in 2008. David began his investment management career in 1999, and was a quantitative equity portfolio manager/researcher at Northern Trust Global Investments. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in mathematics and quantitative economics from the University of Wisconsin. In addition, he is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Jeyaganesh joinedT. Rowe Price in 2006 and his investment experience dates from that time. During the past five years, he has served as a quantitative analyst. Mr. Nanda joined the Firm in 2000 and his investment experience dates from 1998. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years. The
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
