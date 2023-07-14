Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

9.5%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$745 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 73.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TQTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 24, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Magnus Larsson

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (generally common and preferred stocks) of small market capitalization companies (“small cap companies”). Additionally, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes, in investments of issuers located outside the United States, and/or investments that expose the Fund to such issuers, and the Fund will invest in and/or have investments that expose the Fund to a minimum of three countries, excluding the United States. The Fund considers an issuer to be located outside the United States if the issuer maintains a principal place of business outside the United States, its securities are traded principally outside the United States, or it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the United States or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the United States.
The Fund primarily invests in non-U.S. small cap companies, allocating investments across different countries and regions. The Subadviser considers non-U.S. small cap companies to be those with market capitalizations at the time of purchase within the range of capitalizations of companies in the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index. As of March 1, 2022, the date of the latest rebalance of the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index, the range of market capitalizations was $2.38 million to $7.925 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company whose market capitalization subsequently drops below or appreciates above the Fund’s small market capitalization range. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small cap companies at any given time. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries. To gain exposure to foreign issuers, the Fund also may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other depositary receipts of non-U.S. listed companies. 
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“TimesSquare” or the “Subadviser”), uses a bottom-up investment process driven by fundamental research conducted by its investment analysts. Under normal circumstances, the Subadviser seeks to maintain a growth oriented focus and invest the Fund’s assets pursuant to the following core principles: 
Revenue growth and profitability should drive equity returns over the long term.
Early-stage and traditional growth companies should provide the greatest opportunity. 
Risk management with respect to the Fund’s portfolio should focus on avoiding losing money, rather than minimizing tracking error against the benchmark.
A disciplined investment process requires consistently identifying opportunities, evaluating potential returns and responding with timely buy/sell decisions. 
Read More

TQTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% -8.9% 20.7% 49.29%
1 Yr 13.3% -9.3% 33.0% 39.29%
3 Yr -1.1%* -19.6% 4.2% 39.23%
5 Yr -3.1%* -12.7% 5.5% 47.11%
10 Yr N/A* -10.4% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -46.4% -21.4% 33.82%
2021 0.1% -16.7% 7.9% 53.85%
2020 4.4% -0.5% 17.6% 74.62%
2019 6.3% 2.3% 9.5% 27.20%
2018 -5.7% -13.3% -0.7% 63.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% -27.1% 20.7% 49.29%
1 Yr 13.3% -48.7% 33.0% 39.29%
3 Yr -1.1%* -14.4% 4.2% 40.00%
5 Yr -3.1%* -12.7% 5.5% 55.00%
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -46.4% -21.4% 33.82%
2021 0.1% -16.7% 7.9% 54.62%
2020 4.4% -0.5% 17.6% 74.62%
2019 6.3% 2.3% 9.5% 27.20%
2018 -5.7% -13.2% -0.6% 79.83%

NAV & Total Return History

TQTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TQTIX Category Low Category High TQTIX % Rank
Net Assets 745 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 37.14%
Number of Holdings 82 30 1618 72.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 176 M 398 K 1.22 B 37.14%
Weighting of Top 10 23.59% 5.3% 48.4% 43.57%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TQTIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.78% 82.89% 99.66% 37.86%
Cash 		2.22% 0.00% 17.11% 58.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 39.29%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 47.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 37.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 40.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQTIX % Rank
Industrials 		38.16% 0.00% 40.13% 3.57%
Financial Services 		15.85% 1.92% 22.28% 6.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.19% 1.31% 28.28% 30.71%
Technology 		10.11% 6.70% 37.76% 90.00%
Communication Services 		8.78% 1.49% 23.23% 15.00%
Healthcare 		6.04% 1.74% 29.97% 91.43%
Energy 		3.19% 0.00% 9.29% 30.00%
Consumer Defense 		2.88% 1.61% 17.90% 87.14%
Utilities 		1.18% 0.00% 5.12% 37.86%
Real Estate 		0.90% 0.00% 13.00% 80.00%
Basic Materials 		0.75% 0.00% 18.70% 91.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQTIX % Rank
Non US 		96.96% 71.19% 99.66% 25.00%
US 		0.82% 0.00% 23.33% 60.71%

TQTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.01% 22.37% 81.54%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.75% 6.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.05% 0.26% 71.43%

Sales Fees

TQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 40.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 73.00% 8.00% 316.00% 75.86%

TQTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TQTIX Category Low Category High TQTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.92% 0.00% 1.73% 9.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TQTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TQTIX Category Low Category High TQTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.62% -1.81% 1.51% 20.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TQTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TQTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Magnus Larsson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2013

9.41

9.4%

Magnus is a Director, Portfolio Manager, and Partner on TimesSquare’s International Small Cap team which covers Developed, Emerging, and Frontier markets. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2012, Magnus was a Portfolio Manager at Nordea Investment Management where he focused on European small and mid cap equities. Prior to Nordea, he held a similar role at SEB Asset Management as a Portfolio Manager focusing on European small and mid caps.

David Hirsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2022

0.38

0.4%

Mr. Hirsh has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since January 2022. Mr. Hirsh is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst – Europe, and Partner on TimesSquare’s International Small Cap team which covers Developed, Emerging, and Frontier markets. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2012, Mr. Hirsh was a Senior Principal at HawkStone Capital, focusing on Europe. Prior to HawkStone, he worked at Societe Generale, Kepler Equities, and Julius Baer with a focus on small- to mid-cap European stocks. He holds a B.A. in International Affairs from Lafayette College and is fluent in French.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

