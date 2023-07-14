Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by small- and mid-cap U.S. companies. The fund expects to invest predominantly in common stocks.

The fund defines small- and mid-cap securities as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, falls within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500® Index. The Russell 2500® Index measures the performance of the small- to mid-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe by including approximately 2,500 of the smallest U.S. securities based on a combination of their market capitalization and index membership. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2500® Index was approximately $30 million to $35.34 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the index will change over time,

but the index is reconstituted at least annually to ensure that larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the small- to mid-cap opportunity set. The fund will not sell a stock just because the company has grown to a market capitalization above the range.

The “QM” in the fund’s name reflects the concept that the fund employs a “quantitative management” strategy relying on quantitative models developed by the adviser to help identify stocks that could be included in the portfolio. Based on these models, the portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analyses of overall economic trends and market cycles. The fund’s adviser uses the models to analyze various metrics, such as returns on equity, capital expenditure, projected growth rates, and price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flows, and price-to-book ratios. Stocks are then ranked to capture their relative valuation, profitability, stability, earnings quality, management capital allocation actions, and indicators of near-term appreciation potential when compared with other stocks within the relevant investing universe. The fund may select stocks with either growth or value characteristics after evaluating the metrics, but the portfolio is generally constructed by buying higher-ranked stocks and selecting stocks to sell from those that have a lower rank, subject to overall risk controls and desired portfolio characteristics.

The adviser monitors the quantitative models and reviews the security selection results for certain qualitative factors (such as regulatory impacts to a company) and portfolio risk characteristics in the process of portfolio construction. Sector allocations are driven primarily by the quantitative models and security selection. In building the quantitative models and adjusting them as needed, the fund draws on the adviser’s experience in small- and mid-cap investing and takes into account both its quantitative and fundamental research capabilities.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. equity securities, the fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of emerging market issuers. At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.