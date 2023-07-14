Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small & Mid-Cap Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
TQSAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.72 -0.14 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TQSIX) Primary Adv (TQSAX) Other (TQSMX)
TQSAX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small & Mid-Cap Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.72 -0.14 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TQSIX) Primary Adv (TQSAX) Other (TQSMX)
TQSAX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small & Mid-Cap Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.72 -0.14 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TQSIX) Primary Adv (TQSAX) Other (TQSMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small & Mid-Cap Core Equity Fund

TQSAX | Fund

$19.72

$300 M

0.26%

$0.05

1.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

Net Assets

$300 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small & Mid-Cap Core Equity Fund

TQSAX | Fund

$19.72

$300 M

0.26%

$0.05

1.49%

TQSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small & Mid-Cap Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Prashant Jeyaganesh

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by small- and mid-cap U.S. companies. The fund expects to invest predominantly in common stocks.

The fund defines small- and mid-cap securities as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, falls within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500® Index. The Russell 2500® Index measures the performance of the small- to mid-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe by including approximately 2,500 of the smallest U.S. securities based on a combination of their market capitalization and index membership. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2500® Index was approximately $30 million to $35.34 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the index will change over time,

but the index is reconstituted at least annually to ensure that larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the small- to mid-cap opportunity set. The fund will not sell a stock just because the company has grown to a market capitalization above the range.

The “QM” in the fund’s name reflects the concept that the fund employs a “quantitative management” strategy relying on quantitative models developed by the adviser to help identify stocks that could be included in the portfolio. Based on these models, the portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analyses of overall economic trends and market cycles. The fund’s adviser uses the models to analyze various metrics, such as returns on equity, capital expenditure, projected growth rates, and price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flows, and price-to-book ratios. Stocks are then ranked to capture their relative valuation, profitability, stability, earnings quality, management capital allocation actions, and indicators of near-term appreciation potential when compared with other stocks within the relevant investing universe. The fund may select stocks with either growth or value characteristics after evaluating the metrics, but the portfolio is generally constructed by buying higher-ranked stocks and selecting stocks to sell from those that have a lower rank, subject to overall risk controls and desired portfolio characteristics.

The adviser monitors the quantitative models and reviews the security selection results for certain qualitative factors (such as regulatory impacts to a company) and portfolio risk characteristics in the process of portfolio construction. Sector allocations are driven primarily by the quantitative models and security selection. In building the quantitative models and adjusting them as needed, the fund draws on the adviser’s experience in small- and mid-cap investing and takes into account both its quantitative and fundamental research capabilities.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. equity securities, the fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of emerging market issuers. At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.

Read More

TQSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -23.7% 31.6% 15.04%
1 Yr 11.3% -41.1% 28.9% 38.75%
3 Yr 10.8%* -20.8% 20.7% 16.32%
5 Yr 5.4%* -15.0% 80.6% 16.21%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -52.6% 20.1% 40.86%
2021 9.6% -25.0% 15.1% 24.55%
2020 3.5% -2.9% 196.6% 34.58%
2019 6.5% -2.6% 8.3% 14.65%
2018 -2.7% -11.1% 0.0% 29.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -27.0% 31.6% 13.53%
1 Yr 11.3% -41.1% 48.6% 30.42%
3 Yr 10.8%* -20.8% 20.7% 16.14%
5 Yr 5.4%* -15.0% 80.6% 18.02%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -52.6% 20.1% 40.86%
2021 9.6% -25.0% 15.1% 24.55%
2020 3.5% -2.9% 196.6% 34.58%
2019 6.5% -2.6% 8.3% 14.65%
2018 -2.7% -11.1% 0.0% 51.32%

NAV & Total Return History

TQSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TQSAX Category Low Category High TQSAX % Rank
Net Assets 300 M 481 K 145 B 57.86%
Number of Holdings 300 1 2445 26.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.9 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 70.65%
Weighting of Top 10 8.72% 2.9% 100.0% 82.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 1.30%
  2. Devon Energy Corp 1.20%
  3. CF Industries Holdings Inc 0.93%
  4. Catalent Inc 0.86%
  5. Diamondback Energy Inc 0.85%
  6. Molina Healthcare Inc 0.75%
  7. Quanta Services Inc 0.74%
  8. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Class A 0.72%
  9. Western Alliance Bancorp 0.71%
  10. PerkinElmer Inc 0.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TQSAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.86% 0.00% 100.57% 45.77%
Cash 		1.14% -2.51% 100.00% 52.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 49.00%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 47.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 48.01%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 48.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQSAX % Rank
Technology 		18.33% 0.00% 40.65% 22.44%
Industrials 		16.45% 0.00% 45.89% 49.88%
Healthcare 		14.01% 0.00% 47.15% 16.21%
Financial Services 		13.29% 0.00% 46.10% 57.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.15% 2.49% 46.48% 45.39%
Real Estate 		7.53% 0.00% 25.82% 51.87%
Basic Materials 		5.26% 0.00% 26.18% 56.61%
Energy 		4.48% 0.00% 58.13% 62.09%
Consumer Defense 		3.01% 0.00% 32.18% 77.81%
Communication Services 		2.54% 0.00% 30.98% 51.12%
Utilities 		1.97% 0.00% 18.97% 75.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQSAX % Rank
US 		96.19% 0.00% 100.04% 48.76%
Non US 		2.67% 0.00% 27.19% 38.56%

TQSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TQSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.49% 0.03% 33.98% 22.84%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 44.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 45.13%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.30% 74.79%

Sales Fees

TQSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TQSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 71.43%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TQSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.50% 0.00% 321.00% 9.92%

TQSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TQSAX Category Low Category High TQSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.26% 0.00% 3.08% 62.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TQSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TQSAX Category Low Category High TQSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.14% -2.06% 3.38% 76.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TQSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TQSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Prashant Jeyaganesh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2017

5.0

5.0%

Mr. Jeyaganesh joinedT. Rowe Price in 2006 and his investment experience dates from that time. During the past five years, he has served as a quantitative analyst. Mr. Nanda joined the Firm in 2000 and his investment experience dates from 1998. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years. The

Vidya Kadiyam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2020

2.16

2.2%

David Corris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

David heads the BMO Disciplined Equity Team and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined the company in 2008. David began his investment management career in 1999, and was a quantitative equity portfolio manager/researcher at Northern Trust Global Investments. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in mathematics and quantitative economics from the University of Wisconsin. In addition, he is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×