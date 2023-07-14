Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$297 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.2%
Expense Ratio 3.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 155.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TQPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|67.13%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|26.37%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|55.91%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|58.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|56.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|TQPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|53.52%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|TQPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|65.59%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|25.35%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|50.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|52.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|53.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|TQPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|53.37%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|TQPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|297 M
|100
|124 B
|64.64%
|Number of Holdings
|185
|2
|8175
|76.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|71.8 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|57.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.23%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|58.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQPIX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.93%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|46.25%
|Stocks
|5.49%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|8.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.16%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|36.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.14%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|10.37%
|Cash
|1.28%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|82.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|86.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQPIX % Rank
|Technology
|17.44%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|10.71%
|Healthcare
|16.90%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.04%
|Industrials
|16.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.20%
|Financial Services
|16.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.14%
|Energy
|8.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.02%
|Consumer Defense
|8.30%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|14.03%
|Basic Materials
|8.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.52%
|Communication Services
|8.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.96%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.68%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|96.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQPIX % Rank
|US
|5.49%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|7.49%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|94.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQPIX % Rank
|Corporate
|57.18%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|27.64%
|Securitized
|25.11%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|35.17%
|Government
|16.35%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|39.94%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.63%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|95.81%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|95.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQPIX % Rank
|US
|69.46%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|46.54%
|Non US
|19.47%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|44.81%
|TQPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.91%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|2.21%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|26.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|63.16%
|TQPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TQPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TQPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|155.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|83.95%
|TQPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.76%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|41.92%
|TQPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TQPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.56%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|63.32%
|TQPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 19, 2021
0.87
0.9%
Dan Carter focuses on diversified broad market fixed income portfolios. He also serves as an asset specialist for the Government (Treasury/Agency/TIPS) sectors within the fixed income markets. Carter joined the firm in 2000 as a credit analyst. Prior to joining Fort Washington, Carter was an analyst focusing on fixed income with the Ohio Casualty Group and Provident Financial Group. Carter received a BS in Business (Finance and Accounting) from Miami University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 19, 2021
0.87
0.9%
Austin Kummer is a vice president and senior portfolio manager, focused on portfolio management and research functions within several strategies, including Total Return Fixed Income, Multi-Strategy, Private Debt, and Dividend Equity. Kummer joined the firm in 2013. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, he was primarily focused on investment grade credit research. Kummer received a BBA from Ohio University in Finance and Business Economics and an MBA in Finance from Xavier University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 19, 2021
0.87
0.9%
Brendan M. White, CFA, is a senior vice president and co-chief investment officer of Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Western & Southern Financial Group, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. In this role, White is responsible for overseeing the investment activity for all assets under management with emphasis on Fixed Income. He collaborates closely with Jim Vance, co-chief investment officer, on all investment decisions and shares responsibility for asset allocation and macro-positioning for both Fort Washington and the Western & Southern Financial Group. White joined Fort Washington in 1993 and has more than 30 years of industry experience. He spent much of his career building, growing and managing the Fort Washington Leveraged Credit team. Prior to joining the firm, he was with Ohio Casualty Corporation where he was a securities analyst supporting the High Yield and Mortgage Backed Securities portfolios. White is a Chartered Financial Analyst with an MBA from Xavier University and a bachelor's degree in business administration finance from The Ohio State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...