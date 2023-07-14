Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
TQPCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.02 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
A (SDIAX) Primary A (TQPAX) C (TQPCX) Other (TQPYX) Inst (TQPIX)
TQPCX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.02 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
A (SDIAX) Primary A (TQPAX) C (TQPCX) Other (TQPYX) Inst (TQPIX)
TQPCX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.02 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
A (SDIAX) Primary A (TQPAX) C (TQPCX) Other (TQPYX) Inst (TQPIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities Fund

TQPCX | Fund

$3.02

$297 M

3.68%

$0.11

1.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$297 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 155.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities Fund

TQPCX | Fund

$3.02

$297 M

3.68%

$0.11

1.88%

TQPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Carter

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in income producing fixed income securities. This is a non-fundamental investment policy that the Fund can change upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Income producing securities generally include corporate debt securities, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, government securities (both U.S. government securities and foreign sovereign debt), and preferred stocks. The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading as part of its principal investment strategies.
The Fund’s sub-advisor, Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. (“Fort Washington”), employs a high conviction, yield-oriented investment approach with a relatively focused number of issuers, coupled with sector diversification and diligent risk management that is intended to result in attractive risk-adjusted returns via high levels of income. In selecting individual securities for the Fund, Fort Washington applies a rigorous bottom-up security selection process. A key characteristic of this process is the identification and implementation of high conviction ideas that can result in meaningful alpha generation. Fort Washington utilizes a variety of proprietary tools to assist with security screening and analysis.
A starting point for Fort Washington's identification of attractive opportunities is the quantification of return potential along with associated risk. Fort Washington seeks to identify opportunities with the highest level of expected return relative to the risk. Fort Washington quantifies risk as downside risk (i.e., what can happen in a recession), not volatility. The quantification of risk and reward are an important part of the investment process that is combined with the company specific credit analysis.
In building the Fund’s portfolio, Fort Washington invests at least 50% of the Fund's portfolio in investment-grade rated debt securities. The Fund may also invest up to 50% of the Fund's portfolio in non-investment-grade debt securities. Non-investment-grade debt securities are often referred to as “junk bonds” and are considered speculative. The Fund's investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. The proportion of non-investment grade debt is influenced by the top-down component of Fort Washington’s investment process that assesses the current macro environment focusing on trends in the global economy, financial conditions, sentiment, and valuation. Generally, the exposure to non-investment grade debt increases when credit spreads are wide, taking account of economic growth, financial conditions, and sentiment. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in emerging markets debt securities denominated in either the U.S. dollar or a foreign currency.
Additionally, in order to implement its investment strategy, the Fund may invest in mortgage dollar-roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements, and in derivatives, including forwards, futures contracts, interest rate and credit default swap agreements, and options. These investments may be used to gain or hedge market exposure, to adjust the Fund’s duration, to manage interest rate risk, and for any other purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment strategies and limitations. Outside of the Fund's policy to invest at least 80% of its assets in income producing fixed-income securities, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in public equities.
The Fund will generally sell a security if the price/yield no longer adequately compensates for the risk profile or if there is a change to allocation between sectors based on relative value.
Read More

TQPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -7.2% 18.1% 72.05%
1 Yr 0.7% -18.7% 21.2% 26.79%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% 71.21%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% 80.58%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% 80.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -31.8% 18.4% 50.65%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -11.7% 18.1% 71.91%
1 Yr 0.7% -18.7% 38.5% 25.63%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% 65.96%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% 76.19%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% 78.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -31.8% 18.4% 50.65%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TQPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TQPCX Category Low Category High TQPCX % Rank
Net Assets 297 M 100 124 B 64.49%
Number of Holdings 185 2 8175 76.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 71.8 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 57.06%
Weighting of Top 10 22.23% 4.3% 105.0% 57.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 7.78%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 5.32%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 5.28%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 4.00%
  5. STWD 2021-FL2 LTD 3.26757% 1.91%
  6. TRTX 2019-FL3 ISSUER LTD 2.26448% 1.69%
  7. AB ISSUER LLC 3.734% 1.68%
  8. Tpg Real Estate Finance Issuer Ltd 2.40863% 1.61%
  9. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 1.57%
  10. Whitebox Clo I Ltd/Llc 2.30886% 1.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TQPCX % Rank
Bonds 		88.93% -150.81% 180.51% 46.11%
Stocks 		5.49% -38.22% 261.12% 7.93%
Convertible Bonds 		2.16% 0.00% 33.50% 36.60%
Preferred Stocks 		2.14% 0.00% 13.21% 10.23%
Cash 		1.28% -261.12% 258.91% 82.28%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 86.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQPCX % Rank
Technology 		17.44% 0.00% 29.61% 10.46%
Healthcare 		16.90% 0.00% 100.00% 1.79%
Industrials 		16.24% 0.00% 100.00% 9.95%
Financial Services 		16.06% 0.00% 100.00% 31.89%
Energy 		8.66% 0.00% 100.00% 50.77%
Consumer Defense 		8.30% 0.00% 99.97% 13.78%
Basic Materials 		8.30% 0.00% 100.00% 13.27%
Communication Services 		8.08% 0.00% 100.00% 22.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.43%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 96.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQPCX % Rank
US 		5.49% -40.06% 261.12% 7.35%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 94.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQPCX % Rank
Corporate 		57.18% 0.00% 97.25% 27.50%
Securitized 		25.11% 0.00% 99.65% 35.02%
Government 		16.35% 0.00% 99.43% 39.80%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.35% 0.00% 100.00% 92.49%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 95.66%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 95.22%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQPCX % Rank
US 		69.46% -151.11% 194.51% 46.40%
Non US 		19.47% -136.75% 104.82% 44.67%

TQPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TQPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.88% 0.01% 26.65% 18.24%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 2.29% 26.01%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 95.06%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.70% 62.72%

Sales Fees

TQPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 75.28%

Trading Fees

TQPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TQPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 155.00% 0.00% 632.00% 83.78%

TQPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TQPCX Category Low Category High TQPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.68% 0.00% 15.93% 65.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TQPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TQPCX Category Low Category High TQPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.62% -1.55% 11.51% 84.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TQPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TQPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Carter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2021

0.87

0.9%

Dan Carter focuses on diversified broad market fixed income portfolios. He also serves as an asset specialist for the Government (Treasury/Agency/TIPS) sectors within the fixed income markets. Carter joined the firm in 2000 as a credit analyst. Prior to joining Fort Washington, Carter was an analyst focusing on fixed income with the Ohio Casualty Group and Provident Financial Group. Carter received a BS in Business (Finance and Accounting) from Miami University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Austin Kummer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2021

0.87

0.9%

Austin Kummer is a vice president and senior portfolio manager, focused on portfolio management and research functions within several strategies, including Total Return Fixed Income, Multi-Strategy, Private Debt, and Dividend Equity. Kummer joined the firm in 2013. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, he was primarily focused on investment grade credit research. Kummer received a BBA from Ohio University in Finance and Business Economics and an MBA in Finance from Xavier University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Brendan White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2021

0.87

0.9%

Brendan M. White, CFA, is a senior vice president and co-chief investment officer of Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Western & Southern Financial Group, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. In this role, White is responsible for overseeing the investment activity for all assets under management with emphasis on Fixed Income. He collaborates closely with Jim Vance, co-chief investment officer, on all investment decisions and shares responsibility for asset allocation and macro-positioning for both Fort Washington and the Western & Southern Financial Group. White joined Fort Washington in 1993 and has more than 30 years of industry experience. He spent much of his career building, growing and managing the Fort Washington Leveraged Credit team. Prior to joining the firm, he was with Ohio Casualty Corporation where he was a securities analyst supporting the High Yield and Mortgage Backed Securities portfolios. White is a Chartered Financial Analyst with an MBA from Xavier University and a bachelor's degree in business administration finance from The Ohio State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×