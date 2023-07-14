Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by U.S. companies. The fund expects to invest predominantly in common stocks and may invest in companies of any market capitalization, but will generally focus on large- and mid-cap companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures.

The “QM” in the fund’s name reflects the concept that the fund employs a “quantitative management” strategy relying on quantitative models developed by the adviser to help identify stocks that could be included in the portfolio. Based on these models, the portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analyses of overall economic trends and market cycles. Stocks are

ranked on metrics that capture their valuation, profitability, stability, management capital allocation actions, and indicators of near term appreciation potential. As part of the stock selection process, the adviser focuses primarily on companies whose securities, in the adviser’s opinion, are undervalued. The adviser employs various valuation metrics, such as price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flows, and price-to-book ratios, and compares these ratios with others in the relevant investing universe. The portfolio is generally constructed by buying higher-ranked stocks and selecting stocks to sell from those that have a lower rank, subject to overall risk controls and desired portfolio characteristics.

The adviser monitors the quantitative models and reviews the security selection results for certain qualitative factors (such as regulatory impacts to a company) and portfolio risk characteristics in the process of portfolio construction. Sector allocations are driven primarily by the quantitative models and security selection. In building the quantitative models and adjusting them as needed, the fund draws on the adviser’s experience in value investing and takes into account both its quantitative and fundamental research capabilities.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. equity securities, the fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of emerging market issuers.

The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, including the financials and health care sectors.