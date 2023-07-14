Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price QM Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
TQGEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.13 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (TQGIX) Primary Adv (TQGAX) Other (TQGEX)
TQGEX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price QM Global Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.13 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (TQGIX) Primary Adv (TQGAX) Other (TQGEX)
TQGEX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price QM Global Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.13 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (TQGIX) Primary Adv (TQGAX) Other (TQGEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price QM Global Equity Fund

TQGEX | Fund

$15.13

$18.7 M

2.23%

$0.34

1.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$18.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price QM Global Equity Fund

TQGEX | Fund

$15.13

$18.7 M

2.23%

$0.34

1.77%

TQGEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price QM Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Apr 15, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Corris

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund invests predominantly in common stocks and may invest in companies of any market capitalization, but will generally focus on large- and mid-cap companies.

The fund will normally invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies outside the U.S. (and at least 30% of its net assets will be invested in companies outside the U.S. if foreign market conditions are not favorable), including securities of emerging market issuers. For purposes of determining whether a fund holding is outside the U.S., the fund uses the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another third-party data provider. There is no maximum amount that the fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers.

The “QM” in the fund’s name reflects the concept that the fund employs a “quantitative management” strategy relying on quantitative models developed by the adviser to help identify stocks that could be included in the portfolio. Based on these models, the portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analyses of overall economic trends and market cycles. The fund’s adviser uses the models to analyze various metrics, such as returns on equity, capital expenditure, projected growth rates, and price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flows, and price-to-book ratios. Stocks are then ranked to capture their relative valuation, profitability, stability, earnings quality, management capital allocations actions, and indicators of near term appreciation potential when compared with other stocks within the relevant investing universe. The fund may select stocks with either growth or value characteristics after evaluating the metrics, but the portfolio is generally constructed by buying higher-ranked stocks and selecting stocks to sell from those that have a lower rank, subject to overall risk controls and desired portfolio characteristics.

The adviser monitors the quantitative models and reviews the security selection results for qualitative factors (such as regulatory impacts to a company) and portfolio risk characteristics in the process of portfolio construction. Sector and country allocations are driven primarily by the quantitative models and security selection. In building the quantitative models and adjusting them as needed, the fund draws on the adviser’s experience in global stock investing and takes into account both its quantitative and fundamental research capabilities.

Read More

TQGEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -35.6% 29.2% 58.72%
1 Yr -2.6% 17.3% 252.4% 69.43%
3 Yr 2.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 53.77%
5 Yr 3.2%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -24.3% 957.1% 44.44%
2021 9.0% -38.3% 47.1% 24.27%
2020 4.5% -54.2% 0.6% 23.82%
2019 5.9% -76.0% 54.1% 24.30%
2018 -2.4% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -35.6% 29.2% 59.28%
1 Yr -2.6% 11.4% 252.4% 65.34%
3 Yr 2.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 50.61%
5 Yr 3.2%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -24.3% 957.1% 44.44%
2021 9.0% -33.1% 47.1% 24.40%
2020 4.5% -44.4% 1.8% 44.82%
2019 5.9% -6.5% 54.1% 43.78%
2018 -2.4% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TQGEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TQGEX Category Low Category High TQGEX % Rank
Net Assets 18.7 M 199 K 133 B 87.61%
Number of Holdings 312 1 9075 12.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.39 M -18 M 37.6 B 92.51%
Weighting of Top 10 20.85% 9.1% 100.0% 83.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.17%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.66%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.40%
  4. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 2.47%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 2.12%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.49%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.49%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.49%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.49%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TQGEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.13% 61.84% 125.47% 34.80%
Cash 		1.64% -174.70% 23.12% 58.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.24% -0.01% 5.28% 98.68%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 98.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 99.01%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 98.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQGEX % Rank
Technology 		21.70% 0.00% 49.87% 47.58%
Financial Services 		15.31% 0.00% 38.42% 35.68%
Healthcare 		12.85% 0.00% 35.42% 66.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.49% 0.00% 40.94% 49.78%
Industrials 		9.28% 0.00% 44.06% 48.90%
Communication Services 		8.47% 0.00% 57.66% 50.44%
Consumer Defense 		7.27% 0.00% 73.28% 46.81%
Basic Materials 		4.25% 0.00% 38.60% 43.06%
Energy 		4.24% 0.00% 21.15% 31.06%
Real Estate 		2.93% 0.00% 39.48% 35.24%
Utilities 		2.21% 0.00% 29.12% 37.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQGEX % Rank
US 		59.64% 0.13% 103.82% 41.63%
Non US 		38.49% 0.58% 99.46% 54.96%

TQGEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TQGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.77% 0.01% 44.27% 16.99%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.82% 25.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 17.61%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.76% 81.11%

Sales Fees

TQGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TQGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 38.10%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TQGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.60% 0.00% 395.00% 38.42%

TQGEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TQGEX Category Low Category High TQGEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.23% 0.00% 3.26% 99.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TQGEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TQGEX Category Low Category High TQGEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.67% -4.27% 12.65% 39.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TQGEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TQGEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Corris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

David heads the BMO Disciplined Equity Team and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined the company in 2008. David began his investment management career in 1999, and was a quantitative equity portfolio manager/researcher at Northern Trust Global Investments. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in mathematics and quantitative economics from the University of Wisconsin. In addition, he is a CFA® charterholder.

Jordan Pryor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Mr. Pryor joined T. Rowe Price in 2014, and his investment experience dates from that time. Mr. Pryor has served as a quantitative analyst at the Firm during the past five years.

Prashant Jeyaganesh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Mr. Jeyaganesh joinedT. Rowe Price in 2006 and his investment experience dates from that time. During the past five years, he has served as a quantitative analyst. Mr. Nanda joined the Firm in 2000 and his investment experience dates from 1998. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years. The

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×