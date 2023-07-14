Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund invests predominantly in common stocks and may invest in companies of any market capitalization, but will generally focus on large- and mid-cap companies.

The fund will normally invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies outside the U.S. (and at least 30% of its net assets will be invested in companies outside the U.S. if foreign market conditions are not favorable), including securities of emerging market issuers. For purposes of determining whether a fund holding is outside the U.S., the fund uses the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another third-party data provider. There is no maximum amount that the fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers.

The “QM” in the fund’s name reflects the concept that the fund employs a “quantitative management” strategy relying on quantitative models developed by the adviser to help identify stocks that could be included in the portfolio. Based on these models, the portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analyses of overall economic trends and market cycles. The fund’s adviser uses the models to analyze various metrics, such as returns on equity, capital expenditure, projected growth rates, and price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flows, and price-to-book ratios. Stocks are then ranked to capture their relative valuation, profitability, stability, earnings quality, management capital allocations actions, and indicators of near term appreciation potential when compared with other stocks within the relevant investing universe. The fund may select stocks with either growth or value characteristics after evaluating the metrics, but the portfolio is generally constructed by buying higher-ranked stocks and selecting stocks to sell from those that have a lower rank, subject to overall risk controls and desired portfolio characteristics.

The adviser monitors the quantitative models and reviews the security selection results for qualitative factors (such as regulatory impacts to a company) and portfolio risk characteristics in the process of portfolio construction. Sector and country allocations are driven primarily by the quantitative models and security selection. In building the quantitative models and adjusting them as needed, the fund draws on the adviser’s experience in global stock investing and takes into account both its quantitative and fundamental research capabilities.